PKL 2018: Today's match schedule, free live streaming details for Sunday

After five successful season, the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 2018) season six will kick start with Chennai leg. In today’s match of PKL 2018, Tamil Thalaivas will clash with defending champion Patna Pirates while second match of the day will be played between Puneri Paltan and U Mumba. The 12 participating teams have been divided into two zones of six teams each, where each team will be playing a set of 15 intra-zone and 7 inter-zone matches, prior to the play-offs. The play-offs stage will comprise 3 eliminators, 2 qualifiers and the finals scheduled to take place in Mumbai.

Today’s match schedule list:



1st match: Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates



When and Where to watch: Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates



Time: 8:00 PM (IST)



In the today's first Pro Kabaddi League season 6 match, Patna vs Chennai match will take place at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, October 7, 2018, at 8:00 PM (IST).

Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates match will be broadcasted on Star Sports, Star Sports 2 HD in English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi in Hindi Commentary.

Chennai vs Patna match will be available for live streaming on Hotstar also. And Both Airtel and Jio would broadcast the Pro Kabaddi League 2018 matches for free to their respective subscribers.

2nd match: Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba



When and Where to watch: Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba



Time: 9:00 PM (IST)



In today's second match, Mumbai vs Pune match will take place Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, 7, 2018 at 9:00 PM (IST).

U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan match will be broadcasted on Star Sports, Star Sports 2 HD in English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 2 HD Hindi in Hindi Commentary



Mumbai vs Pune match will be available for live streaming on Hotstar also. And Both Airtel and Jio would broadcast the Pro Kabaddi League 2018 matches for free to their respective subscribers.