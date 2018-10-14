PKL 2018: UP corners need support from covers to tackle Pardeep Narwal

In the Match 15 of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 2018) season six, Pardeep Narwal’s Patna Pirates will lock horns with UP Yoddha led by Rishank Devadiga at Motilal Nehru School of Sports in Rai, Sonepat. This is the first reverse fixture of pro kabaddi 2018. When both teams last met in the Chennai Leg, all 3 results were possible until the last raid of the game. Pardeep Narwal and Shrikant Jadhav of UP Yodddha scored Super 10s for their respective sides. But it was the defence which made the difference as UP (27 Raid Pt) had one more raid point in the game as compared to Patna (26 Raid Pt). In defense, Patna scored 11 tackle points as compared to 7 by UP Yoddha. Before the last raid, score was at 41-42 in favour of Pirates and when Shrikant Jadhav went into the raid with all 3 possible results & got blocked by left-corner Jaideep successfully and Patna won the game by just 2 points. UP Yoddha and Patna Pirates have played against each other 4 times since PKL 5 and Patna Pirates came victorious in 2 matches while UP Yoddha won only one and a match ended in a tie.

Patna Pirates Team News



Pardeep Narwal has continued his brilliant form from last season, scoring back to back Super 10s in PKL 6 from his 2 matches. He has scored 27 points in PKL 6 so far at an average of 13.5. He was well supported by Manjeet and Deepak Narwal. Manjeet scored scored 8 raid points against Tamil Thalaivas at a strike rate of 73 while in the second game Deepak Narwal showed his raiding skills scoring 7 raid points at a strike raid from 64. Patna Pirates’ defense collective performance against UP Yodda in Match 9 of helped them outclass UP Yoddha in dying moments of the game but the left corner is still a concern. Pirates’ Jaideep was the third joint leading tackle point scorer of PKL 5 with 71 tackle points. However, his performance in PKL 6 is dismal so far as he scored just 1 tackle point in first game and 3 in the 2nd game, but he has failed 5 times each in both games.

UP Yoddha Team news



For UP Yoddha, Nitesh Kumar at right corner is crucial as Nitesh tackled Pardeep 3 times in the first meeting between these teams in PKL 6, while Pardeep was successful just once against him. Nitesh is continuing the good form he showed in Season 5, where he scored 47 tackle points for Yoddha with a SR of 50. Jeeva Kumar did not play when these two sides met the first time. His replacement in that game, Amit, was constantly targeted by Pardeep Narwal and was tagged 4 times. The Yoddha corners, Sagar Krishna along with Nitesh Kumar, have performed well so far, but the left cover position has become a weakness if Jeeva does not play. The UP defence also needs to avoid giving continuous Bonus Points as they gave away 13 in their first match against Patna, the joint 2nd most by a team in PKL history.

Match 15: match details and live streaming info



Date: October 14, Sunday



Time: 8:00 pm (IST)



Venue: Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Sonepat



match will be broadcast on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD in English and Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi in Hindi.