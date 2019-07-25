JUST IN
PKL 2019, Match 9 preview: Can Delhi stop Ajay Thakur, Rahul Chaudhari?

Dabang Delhi have a clear advantage over Tamil Thalaivas going into the match as they won both their earlier encounters. Delhi are one of the 3 teams in PKL that Thalaivas are yet to beat

BS Web Team 

Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans, PKL 2019
File Photo: Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans match

On Day 5 of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League, PKL 2019, Dabang Delhi will lock horns with Tamil Thalaivas at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday. Both the teams have won their first matchs of Pro Kabaddi after defeating the same opposition - Telugu Titans. Tamil Thalaivas were boosted by top two raiders, Ajay Thakur and Rahul Chaudhari, and did well in their first match as a pair. Thalaivas are the only team in PKL 2019 with both raiders having crossed the 700-raid point mark. Rahul Chaudhari was the star with a Super 10 against his former team, while Ajay took a backseat with just 4 raid points. On the other hand, Dabang Delhi have a young raider in Naveen Kumar, who continued his good form last season and completed a Super 10 on Wednesday.

Player Battle

Ajay Thakur vs Vishal Mane

Ajay Thakur’s previous match against Dabang Delhi was also a big one. He scored 14 raid points (19 raids) in the only game against Delhi in Pro Kabaddi 2018. Ajay will renew his rivalry - one of the longest running rivalries in PKL - with Vishal Mane. The two have faced off 36 times. Only 3 raider-defender pairs have had more than 30 head to head battles in PKL history of which this is one. Ajay Thakur has used his evading skills to be successful against Vishal Mane. He has used escape 16 times out of his 20 successes and the remaining 4 have been from Hand Touch. Meanwhile, Vishal Mane has used the Dash and Block skills to great effect in tackling Ajay.


Highest no. of Head to Head Battles – PKL
Raider vs Defender Total Duels
Pardeep Narwal vs. Manjeet Chhillar 39
Ajay Thakur vs. Vishal Mane 36
Rohit Kumar vs. Surjeet Singh 34


Dabang Delhi vs Tamil Thalaivas head to head

Head to head, Dabang Delhi have a clear advantage over Tamil Thalaivas going into the match as they won both the encounters. Dabang Delhi are one of 3 teams in PKL that Tamil Thalaivas are yet to beat.

Match No. Dabang Delhi Tamil Thalaivas Result
PKL 6, Match 99 37 33 Dabang Delhi won by 4 points
PKL 5, Match 32 30 29 Dabang Delhi won by 1 point
Dabang Delhi vs Tamil Thalaivas probable starting seven

Dabang Delhi Vs Tamil Thalaivas
Ravinder Pahal Right Corner Mohit Chhillar
Naveen Kumar Right In Rahul Chaudhari
Vishal Mane Right Cover Ajeet
Meraj Sheykh Center Shabeer Bappu
Anil Kumar Left Cover Manjeet Chhillar
Chandran Ranjit Left In Ajay Thakur ©
Joginder Narwal © Left Corner Ran Singh



