PKL 2019, Match 9 preview: Can Delhi stop Ajay Thakur, Rahul Chaudhari?

On Day 5 of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League, PKL 2019, Dabang Delhi will lock horns with Tamil Thalaivas at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday. Both the teams have won their first matchs of Pro Kabaddi after defeating the same opposition - Telugu Titans. Tamil Thalaivas were boosted by top two raiders, Ajay Thakur and Rahul Chaudhari, and did well in their first match as a pair. Thalaivas are the only team in PKL 2019 with both raiders having crossed the 700-raid point mark. Rahul Chaudhari was the star with a Super 10 against his former team, while Ajay took a backseat with just 4 raid points. On the other hand, Dabang Delhi have a young raider in Naveen Kumar, who continued his good form last season and completed a Super 10 on Wednesday.
Check Pro Kabaddi schedule and points table here
Player Battle
Ajay Thakur vs Vishal Mane
|Highest no. of Head to Head Battles – PKL
|Raider vs Defender
|Total Duels
|Pardeep Narwal vs. Manjeet Chhillar
|39
|Ajay Thakur vs. Vishal Mane
|36
|Rohit Kumar vs. Surjeet Singh
|34
Dabang Delhi vs Tamil Thalaivas head to head
Head to head, Dabang Delhi have a clear advantage over Tamil Thalaivas going into the match as they won both the encounters. Dabang Delhi are one of 3 teams in PKL that Tamil Thalaivas are yet to beat.
|Match No.
|Dabang Delhi
|Tamil Thalaivas
|Result
|PKL 6, Match 99
|37
|33
|Dabang Delhi won by 4 points
|PKL 5, Match 32
|30
|29
|Dabang Delhi won by 1 point
|Dabang Delhi
|Vs
|Tamil Thalaivas
|Ravinder Pahal
|Right Corner
|Mohit Chhillar
|Naveen Kumar
|Right In
|Rahul Chaudhari
|Vishal Mane
|Right Cover
|Ajeet
|Meraj Sheykh
|Center
|Shabeer Bappu
|Anil Kumar
|Left Cover
|Manjeet Chhillar
|Chandran Ranjit
|Left In
|Ajay Thakur ©
|Joginder Narwal ©
|Left Corner
|Ran Singh