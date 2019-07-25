PKL 2019, Match 9 preview: Can Delhi stop Ajay Thakur, Rahul Chaudhari?

On Day 5 of League, PKL 2019, will lock horns with at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday. Both the teams have won their first matchs of Pro Kabaddi after defeating the same opposition - Telugu Titans. were boosted by top two raiders, Ajay Thakur and Rahul Chaudhari, and did well in their first match as a pair. Thalaivas are the only team in with both raiders having crossed the 700-raid point mark. Rahul Chaudhari was the star with a Super 10 against his former team, while Ajay took a backseat with just 4 raid points. On the other hand, have a young raider in Naveen Kumar, who continued his good form last season and completed a Super 10 on Wednesday.

Player Battle



Ajay Thakur vs Vishal Mane





Ajay Thakur’s previous match against was also a big one. He scored 14 raid points (19 raids) in the only game against Delhi in Pro Kabaddi 2018. Ajay will renew his rivalry - one of the longest running rivalries in PKL - with Vishal Mane. The two have faced off 36 times. Only 3 raider-defender pairs have had more than 30 head to head battles in PKL history of which this is one. Ajay Thakur has used his evading skills to be successful against Vishal Mane. He has used escape 16 times out of his 20 successes and the remaining 4 have been from Hand Touch. Meanwhile, Vishal Mane has used the Dash and Block skills to great effect in tackling Ajay.

Highest no. of Head to Head Battles – PKL Raider vs Defender Total Duels Pardeep Narwal vs. Manjeet Chhillar 39 Ajay Thakur vs. Vishal Mane 36 Rohit Kumar vs. Surjeet Singh 34

Head to head, Dabang Delhi have a clear advantage over Tamil Thalaivas going into the match as they won both the encounters. Dabang Delhi are one of 3 teams in PKL that Tamil Thalaivas are yet to beat.

Match No. Dabang Delhi Tamil Thalaivas Result PKL 6, Match 99 37 33 Dabang Delhi won by 4 points PKL 5, Match 32 30 29 Dabang Delhi won by 1 point