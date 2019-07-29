PKL 2019, Chennai vs Patna preview: Battle of top 2 raiders in Pro Kabaddi

In Match 16 of League, PKL 2019, Ajay Thakur’s Tamil Thalaivas will take on Pardeep Narwal’s Patna Pirates. This pro Kabaddi match will be a battle between raid machine Pardeep Narwal and ‘showman’ Rahul Chaudhari. They are the two most successful raiders in Pro Kabaddi history. Rahul always delivered his best against Patna. He is the all-time leading raid point scorer against them with 145 raid points in 15 matches, which is also the most by any player against a single team. Meanwhile, Ajay Thakur is 2nd leading raid point scorer against Patna with 110 raid points. For Patna Pirates, the onus will be on Pardeep to score maximum raid point with support of Korean raider Jang Kun Lee and Iranian all-rounder Mohammed Esmaeil.

Check Pro Kabaddi schedule and points table here



Player battle



Thalaivas’ duo Rahul-Ajay vs Patna’s Pardeep Narwal



The top three raiders of all time in Pro Kabaddi history will feature in today’s match. Patna Pirates’ Pardeep Narwal is the all-time leader with 875 raid points while Tamil Thalaivas’ Rahul Chaudhari (841) and Ajay Thakur (741) are 2nd and 3rd, respectively. These three raiders are also the leaders when it comes to Super 10s scored in PKL with Pardeep way ahead with 45 Super 10s to his name. They have also been game changers for their teams in terms of number of Super Raids that they have made through their PKL career. Pardeep and Rahul are the top 2 again, while Ajay Thakur is 5th. These three raiders also are the top 3 when it comes to the most multi-point raids in PKL, with Pardeep leading followed by Rahul and Ajay.

Top Raid Point Scorers in Pro Kabaddi Player Raid Points Super 10s Pardeep Narwal 875 45 Rahul Chaudhari 841 37 Ajay Thakur 741 28

Patna Pirates have an advantage against Tamil Thalaivas as they won three out of 6 matches while one match ended in a tie. In the last season, both the teams have won one match each while one match ended in a tie.

Match No. Tamil Thalaivas Patna Pirates Result PKL 6, Match 90 35 35 Match Tied PKL 6, Match 74 27 45 Patna Pirates won by 18 points PKL, Match 1 42 26 Tamil Thalaivas won by 16 points PKL 5, Match 124 40 37 Tamil Thalaivas won by 3 points PKL 5, Match 86 39 41 Patna Pirates won by 2 points PKL 5, Match 47 24 35 Patna Pirates won by 11 points