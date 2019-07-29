PKL 2019, Chennai vs Patna preview: Battle of top 2 raiders in Pro Kabaddi

-
ALSO READ
PKL 2019 Day 1 highlights: Bengaluru Bulls edge out Patna Pirates 34-32
PKL 2019, Match 9 preview: Can Delhi stop Ajay Thakur, Rahul Chaudhari?
PKL 2019, Match 11 preview: Pardeep look to convert Super 10 into win
PKL 2019 highlights: Delhi beat Thalaivas 30-29 in last raid thriller
PKl 2019 Day 6 highlights: Patna Pirates thrash Telugu Titans 22-34
-
In Match 16 of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League, PKL 2019, Ajay Thakur’s Tamil Thalaivas will take on Pardeep Narwal’s Patna Pirates. This pro Kabaddi match will be a battle between raid machine Pardeep Narwal and ‘showman’ Rahul Chaudhari. They are the two most successful raiders in Pro Kabaddi history. Rahul always delivered his best against Patna. He is the all-time leading raid point scorer against them with 145 raid points in 15 matches, which is also the most by any player against a single team. Meanwhile, Ajay Thakur is 2nd leading raid point scorer against Patna with 110 raid points. For Patna Pirates, the onus will be on Pardeep to score maximum raid point with support of Korean raider Jang Kun Lee and Iranian all-rounder Mohammed Esmaeil.
Check Pro Kabaddi schedule and points table here
Player battle
Thalaivas’ duo Rahul-Ajay vs Patna’s Pardeep Narwal
The top three raiders of all time in Pro Kabaddi history will feature in today’s match. Patna Pirates’ Pardeep Narwal is the all-time leader with 875 raid points while Tamil Thalaivas’ Rahul Chaudhari (841) and Ajay Thakur (741) are 2nd and 3rd, respectively. These three raiders are also the leaders when it comes to Super 10s scored in PKL with Pardeep way ahead with 45 Super 10s to his name. They have also been game changers for their teams in terms of number of Super Raids that they have made through their PKL career. Pardeep and Rahul are the top 2 again, while Ajay Thakur is 5th. These three raiders also are the top 3 when it comes to the most multi-point raids in PKL, with Pardeep leading followed by Rahul and Ajay.
|Top Raid Point Scorers in Pro Kabaddi
|Player
|Raid Points
|Super 10s
|Pardeep Narwal
|875
|45
|Rahul Chaudhari
|841
|37
|Ajay Thakur
|741
|28
Patna Pirates have an advantage against Tamil Thalaivas as they won three out of 6 matches while one match ended in a tie. In the last season, both the teams have won one match each while one match ended in a tie.
|Match No.
|Tamil Thalaivas
|Patna Pirates
|Result
|PKL 6, Match 90
|35
|35
|Match Tied
|PKL 6, Match 74
|27
|45
|Patna Pirates won by 18 points
|PKL, Match 1
|42
|26
|Tamil Thalaivas won by 16 points
|PKL 5, Match 124
|40
|37
|Tamil Thalaivas won by 3 points
|PKL 5, Match 86
|39
|41
|Patna Pirates won by 2 points
|PKL 5, Match 47
|24
|35
|Patna Pirates won by 11 points
|Tamil Thalaivas
|Vs
|Patna Pirates
|Mohit Chhillar
|Right Corner
|Hadi Oshtorak
|Rahul Chaudhari
|Right In
|Mohammad Esmaeil
|Ajeet
|Right Cover
|Neeraj Kumar
|Shabeer Bappu
|Center
|Pardeep Narwal ©
|Manjeet Chhillar
|Left Cover
|Vikas Jaglan
|Ajay Thakur ©
|Left In
|Jang Kun Lee
|Ran Singh
|Left Corner
|Jaideep