PKL 2019, Match 15 Preview: Right corner a concern for Bengaluru Bulls

-
ALSO READ
PKL 2019, Match 3 preview: Can Sunil and Parvesh bring down Pawan Sehrawat?
PKL 2019, Match 11 preview: Can Pune coach Anup guide his team to victory?
PKL 2019, Match 8 preview: Siddharth Desai look to find form against Delhi
Pro Kabaddi 2019 players' auction: All you need to know about Day 1 action
PKL 2019, Match 11 preview: Pardeep look to convert Super 10 into win
-
In Match 14 of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League, PKL 2019, U Mumba will take on defending champions Bengaluru Bulls at NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday’s second match. After Siddharth Desai's departure, Abhishek Singh has emerged as a lead raider for Mumbai. He put up a consistent performance in Pro Kabaddi 2019 with 23 raid points in 3 matches including one SUPER 10. On the other hand, Bengaluru need to brush up their defence as right corner is still a cause of concerns for defending champions. The Bengaluru Bulls defence has had two contrasting performances in PKL 2019 so far. Against Patna Pirates they scored 15 tackle points with 3 defenders scoring 4 or more tackle points. However, in the match against Gujarat Fortunegiants they scored just 5 tackle points with only 2 defenders scoring tackle points.
Check Pro Kabaddi schedule and points table here
Player Battle
Pawan Sehrawat vs U Mumba’s defensive trio
Pawan Sehrawat has a negative head to head against all the three U Mumba’s main defenders
- 2 – 5 vs Sandeep Narwal
- 1 – 2 vs Fazel Atrachali
- 1 – 3 vs Surender Singh
|Pawan Sehrawat After First 2 Games – PKL 2018 vs PKL 2019
|Season
|Raids
|Raid Points
|Super 10s
|Avg. Raid Pts.
|Raid SR
|Avg. Time Off Court
|PKL 7
|29
|17
|0
|8.5
|59
|21:19
|PKL 6
|29
|34
|2
|17.0
|117
|07:49
Being a right raider Pawan will be directly up against the left corner-right cover pairing of Fazel-Surender against whom he has a combined 2-5 record. While Pawan has a 2-5 record against Sandeep Narwal, all of these duels have come before PKL 6, before this new and improved version Mumbai’s defence. All 5 successful tackles for Sandeep against Pawan have come ahead of the baulk line very similar to how he has been scoring tackle points this season. We saw this in the first game against Telugu Titans when he used the same strategy against Siddharth Desai.
|U Mumba’s Defensive Trio – PKL 2019
|Defender
|Matches
|Tackle Points
|Avg. Tackle Pts.
|Tackle SR
|High 5s
|Fazel Atrachali
|3
|10
|3.3
|56
|0
|Surinder Singh
|3
|9
|3.0
|53
|0
|Sandeep Narwal
|3
|8
|2.7
|62
|0
U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls head to head
Head to head, U Mumba has dominated against Bengaluru winning 10 out of 12 matches while Bulls win only two. The 10 matches lost against U Mumba is the joint-highest for Bengaluru Bulls (have also lost 10 against Patna Pirates).
|Match No.
|U Mumba
|Bengaluru Bulls
|Result
|PKL 6, Match 63
|32
|29
|U Mumba won by 3 points
|PKL 5, Match 98
|42
|30
|U Mumba won by 12 points
|PKL 4, Match 49
|27
|28
|Bengaluru won by 1 point
|PKL 4, Match 23
|24
|23
|U Mumba won by 1 point
|PKL 3, Match 44
|39
|18
|U Mumba won by 21 points
|U Mumba
|Vs
|Bengaluru Bulls
|Sandeep Narwal
|Right Corner
|Vijay Kumar
|Dong Geon Lee
|Right In
|Pawan Sehrawat
|Surender Singh
|Right Cover
|Ashish Sangwan
|Rohit Baliyan
|Center
|Rohit Kumar ©
|Harendra Kumar
|Left Cover
|Mahender Singh
|Abhishek Singh
|Left In
|Sumit Singh
|Fazel Atrachali ©
|Left Corner
|Amit Sheoran