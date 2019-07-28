PKL 2019, Match 15 Preview: Right corner a concern for Bengaluru Bulls

In Match 14 of League, PKL 2019, will take on defending champions at NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday’s second match. After Siddharth Desai's departure, Abhishek Singh has emerged as a lead raider for Mumbai. He put up a consistent performance in Pro Kabaddi 2019 with 23 raid points in 3 matches including one SUPER 10. On the other hand, Bengaluru need to brush up their defence as right corner is still a cause of concerns for defending champions. The defence has had two contrasting performances in so far. Against Patna Pirates they scored 15 tackle points with 3 defenders scoring 4 or more tackle points. However, in the match against Gujarat Fortunegiants they scored just 5 tackle points with only 2 defenders scoring tackle points.

Player Battle



Pawan Sehrawat vs U Mumba’s defensive trio



Pawan Sehrawat has a negative head to head against all the three U Mumba’s main defenders



2 – 5 vs Sandeep Narwal

1 – 2 vs Fazel Atrachali

1 – 3 vs Surender Singh

Pawan Sehrawat After First 2 Games – PKL 2018 vs PKL 2019 Season Raids Raid Points Super 10s Avg. Raid Pts. Raid SR Avg. Time Off Court PKL 7 29 17 0 8.5 59 21:19 PKL 6 29 34 2 17.0 117 07:49

Being a right raider Pawan will be directly up against the left corner-right cover pairing of Fazel-Surender against whom he has a combined 2-5 record. While Pawan has a 2-5 record against Sandeep Narwal, all of these duels have come before PKL 6, before this new and improved version Mumbai’s defence. All 5 successful tackles for Sandeep against Pawan have come ahead of the baulk line very similar to how he has been scoring tackle points this season. We saw this in the first game against Telugu Titans when he used the same strategy against Siddharth Desai.

U Mumba’s Defensive Trio – PKL 2019 Defender Matches Tackle Points Avg. Tackle Pts. Tackle SR High 5s Fazel Atrachali 3 10 3.3 56 0 Surinder Singh 3 9 3.0 53 0 Sandeep Narwal 3 8 2.7 62 0

Head to head, has dominated against Bengaluru winning 10 out of 12 matches while Bulls win only two. The 10 matches lost against U Mumba is the joint-highest for Bengaluru Bulls (have also lost 10 against Patna Pirates).

Match No. U Mumba Bengaluru Bulls Result PKL 6, Match 63 32 29 U Mumba won by 3 points PKL 5, Match 98 42 30 U Mumba won by 12 points PKL 4, Match 49 27 28 Bengaluru won by 1 point PKL 4, Match 23 24 23 U Mumba won by 1 point PKL 3, Match 44 39 18 U Mumba won by 21 points