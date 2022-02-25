PKL 2021 Final Preview: Patna Pirates eye record 4th title, Delhi its first

The 2021 has finally come to its climax and the two finalists Patna Pirates and Dabang Delhi will fight it out for the crown of the champions. This season has seen a lot of ups and downs and the most intriguing has been the rise of these two teams, which were not favourites to even be in the Playoffs, let alone win the title.



While Patna Pirates will be aiming for its record fourth title, Dabang Delhi, which was beaten in the final last season by Bengal Warriors, would look to convert this chance into a victory and win its elusive first PKL championship.

However, the way Patna Pirates' coach Ram Meher Singh channelled the energy of his young brigade to get the team into the final is more than commendable. But the team in front of them, Dabang Delhi, is also the only team to have beaten Patna twice this season. So, the finale is sure to make for an interesting watch.

After days, we're finally down to the



Will #VIVOProKabaddi have its first -time champions, or its first-time winner?



: #PATvDEL

: 25th February,8:30 PM

: Star Sports Network

: Disney+Hotstar

: https://t.co/EWWLNME5nc pic.twitter.com/HYe7Zq8RWv — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) February 25, 2022

Patna Pirates: Players to watch out for in PKL final

Guman Singh

The raider who has superseded Monu Goyat a well known, experienced all-rounder, has shown exactly how and why he did that. In the entire tournament, Guman has got 86 points from the 68 successful raids that he has completed in the 18 matches that he has got a chance to play in, out of the 23 that his team has played.

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

Another Iranian, another defensive maestro! It has been the story of Iran's association with PKL over the years ever since the time of Fazel Atrachali. This year too, the rookie defender in Moahammadreza known among his teammates as Shodloo has picked up 84 tackle points with 10 Thigh Fives to his name. If he is able to get the 11th thigh five, it would be the record most in one season and Pirates will dearly hope for that from him.

Dabang Delhi: Players to watch out for in PKL final

Naveen Kumar

Naveen Express as he is known among his fans and teammates, the Delhi raiders has indeed had an express showing in the league, picking up 194 Raid Points with 167 successful raids in just 16 matches. The fact that he remained injured most of the season is another piece of evidence of how lethal he could be if he was playing with his full fitness.

Manjeet Chhillar

The Bhishmapitah of the Dabang Delhi unit, Manjeet Chhgillar is one dangerous defender and he has proven it even in this season. At the age of 34, he has been able to garner 50 tackle points from 48 successful tackles in the 23 matches that he and his team have played.





PKL Final: A battle between Patna's defenders and Delhi's raiders

The final is literally going to be a battle between Patna Pirates' defenders and the raiders of the Dabang Delhi side. In this season, the Pirates have got 284 tackle points and with five more tackle points in the final, they will surpass U Mumba's tally of 289 tackle points in a season, the record which was made in Season 6 of the PKL.

On the other hand, Delhi's Naveen Kumar has alone got 11 Super 10s in the 16 games he has played and with the help of Vijay, Ashu Malik and occasionally Sandeep Narwal, he makes a dangerous raiding combo that the Pirates need to be wary of.

When would the PKL final be played?

The PKL final would begin at 08:30 pm on February 25, 2022.