Preity welcomes IPL auction recommendations for Punjab Kings from fans

Preity Zinta co-owned IPL team Kings XI Punjab has been rechristened Punjab Kings, and the actress took to social media on Thursday to welcome recommendations from netizens for the ongoing IPL auction

IANS  |  Mumbai 

Punjab co-owner Preity Zinta
File photo of Preity Zinta

The Preity Zinta co-owned IPL team Kings XI Punjab has been rechristened Punjab Kings, and the actress took to social media on Thursday to welcome recommendations from netizens for the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) auction.

"Lights , Camera .... Auction ! It's all so nerve wrecking .... Stay tuned for some more action... oops Auction. #PunjabKings #PBKS #Iplauction2021 #Iplauction," Preity Zinta wrote on Instagram.

"Still at it .... how are we doing folks ? Any last minute recommendations ? #PunjabKings #PBKS #Iplauction2021 #Iplauction #Ting @punjabkingsipl," the actress added in a separate post.

On Wednesday, the franchise had announced that the team will now be known as Punjab Kings. The logo has also been changed although the lion motif has been retained.

"This new year I had hinted that 2021 was going to be the year of new beginnings. So here is our new name and logo as promised. Now sadda Punjab will be Punjab Kings. I'm super thrilled & excited to share our new vibe with our friends, fans & well wishers. Looking forward to the auctions tomorrow. Stay tuned to lots of new & exciting announcements. #PunjabKings #SaddaPunjab #PBK," preity had posted on Wednesday.

First Published: Thu, February 18 2021. 23:04 IST

