Preity welcomes IPL auction recommendations for Punjab Kings from fans

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2020: Preity Zinta undergoes third Covid test, result is negative again
Preity Zinta demands new IPL rules after narrow KXIP loss against DC
IPL 2020: Flying during the pandemic feels strange, says Preity Zinta
Game plan: Brand MSD set for new innings in post-retirement arena
Shami has lot more clarity about his role as senior bowler: KL Rahul
-
The Preity Zinta co-owned IPL team Kings XI Punjab has been rechristened Punjab Kings, and the actress took to social media on Thursday to welcome recommendations from netizens for the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) auction.
"Lights , Camera .... Auction ! It's all so nerve wrecking .... Stay tuned for some more action... oops Auction. #PunjabKings #PBKS #Iplauction2021 #Iplauction," Preity Zinta wrote on Instagram.
"Still at it .... how are we doing folks ? Any last minute recommendations ? #PunjabKings #PBKS #Iplauction2021 #Iplauction #Ting @punjabkingsipl," the actress added in a separate post.
On Wednesday, the franchise had announced that the team will now be known as Punjab Kings. The logo has also been changed although the lion motif has been retained.
"This new year I had hinted that 2021 was going to be the year of new beginnings. So here is our new name and logo as promised. Now sadda Punjab will be Punjab Kings. I'm super thrilled & excited to share our new vibe with our friends, fans & well wishers. Looking forward to the auctions tomorrow. Stay tuned to lots of new & exciting announcements. #PunjabKings #SaddaPunjab #PBK," preity had posted on Wednesday.
--IANS
abh/vnc
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor