Premier League Fixture - 27 Aug, Arsenal Vs Fulham: Live streaming, players

-
ALSO READ
Canada qualify for FIFA World Cup finals for first time in 36 years
Tottenham beats Arsenal 3-0 to tighten race for Champion League spot
FIFA likely to start Qatar World Cup 2022 a day earlier; find out why
La'eeb unveiled as official mascot for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
No need for official football regulator, says English Premier League
-
Also read | Arsenal signs Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Goal difference (GD)
|Points
|1
|Arsenal
|3
|7
|9
|2
|Manchester City
|3
|6
|7
|3
|Leeds United
|3
|4
|7
|4
|Tottenham Hotspur
|3
|4
|7
|5
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|3
|3
|7
|6
|Newcastle United
|3
|2
|5
|7
|Fulham
|3
|1
|5
|8
|Brentford
|3
|3
|4
|9
|Crystal Palace
|3
|0
|4
|10
|Nottingham Forest
|3
|-1
|4
(Written by Zuhair Zaidi)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor