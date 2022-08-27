Premier League Fixture - 27 Aug, Arsenal Vs Fulham: Live streaming, players

Arsenal is leading the table with three wins and will try to overpower Fulham in the fourth match of their campaign. The Gunners are currently at the top of the Premier League Table with nine points in three matches, while Fulham at the 7th spot has played three matches, won one match and drew two matches.

The absence of Ress Neilsen would be disappointing for the gunners. However, it would be interesting to see Ben Whit, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard on the field. Midfielders Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey would be some other names to witness. Also read | Arsenal signs Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City

Harry Wilson and Manor Solomon will not be playing, while Neeskens Kebano's presence is dubious because of the groin injury. However, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Andreas Pereira, Jay Stansfield, Bobby Decordova-Reid, Harrison Reed and Joao Palhinha would be a treat to watch.

Premier League Fixture: Arsenal Predicted XI

As Arsenal would be facing Fulham, results could be anything. However, here's the predicted XI for the Arsenal football club.

Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Thomas, Xhaka; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Gabriel Jesus

Premier League Fixture: Fulham Predicted XI

Ranked in the seventh spot, Fulham will be looking to dominate Arsenal and clinch their second win of the league. Check out the predicted XI of Arsenal.

Leno; Tete, Adarabioyo, Ream, Robinson; Reed, Palhinha; Stansfield, Pereira, Cordova-Reid; Mitrovic

Premier League Fixture: Points Table

Given below is the points table of the till August 27 afternoon. Position Team Played Goal difference (GD) Points 1 Arsenal 3 7 9 2 Manchester City 3 6 7 3 Leeds United 3 4 7 4 Tottenham Hotspur 3 4 7 5 Brighton & Hove Albion 3 3 7 6 Newcastle United 3 2 5 7 Fulham 3 1 5 8 Brentford 3 3 4 9 Crystal Palace 3 0 4 10 Nottingham Forest 3 -1 4

Premier League Fixture: When to watch Arsenal vs Fulham?

The match between Arsenal and Fulham will kick off at 3 pm(local time), on August 27, Saturday while 7.30 PM(IST) for Indian viewers. This match will be telecast live from Emirates Stadium, which is also the home ground of Arsenal Club.

Premier League Fixture: Where to watch Arsenal vs Fulham?

Arsenal's contest against Fulham will be played on August 27, and people can visit the Emirates Stadium to cheer for the gunners. However, you can enjoy a live telecast on Star Sports Network channels such as Select, 3 and 1 Bangla.

For online streaming, you can subscribe the Hotstar 's VIP plan to enjoy all live matches. Jio TV is another app you can use for watching live matches.

Premier League Fixture: How to buy tickets for matches?

If you want to enjoy the matches live in England. You should always consider buying it directly from the Premier League Clubs. However, it is near impossible to get any ticket as they are in high demand. There are platforms that claim to sell premier league tickets. You can also access the ticket offices and official club websites.





(Written by Zuhair Zaidi)