Premier League resumes today: Check schedule, live streaming details here

The will return on Wednesday after pausing for the pandemic. In the first match today, Ashton Villa will host Sheffield United while the second will be played and Arsenal.

EPL points table



Liverpool would be waiting to wrap up its first league title in 30 years as the club need only two wins to secure the EPL title. Meanwhile an interesting battle would be on cards between Chelsea and for the all-important fourth position. The two giants are separated by just 3 points.

Top five teams before Premier League stopped over coronavirus





Position Team Played Won Draw Lost Points 1 Liverpool 29 27 1 1 82 2 Manchester City 28 18 3 7 57 3 Leicester City 29 16 5 8 53 4 Chelsea 29 14 6 9 48 5 Manchester United 29 12 9 8 45

On the other hand, there will be an intense fight at the bottom of the table to avoid relegation.

The fans can watch the live broadcast of Premier Legaue matches on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD. The live streaming of EPL matches wil be on Disney+ Hotstar VIP at 10.30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) today.

Time Draws Channel 17th June, Wednesday 10:30 PM Aston Villa vs Sheffield United Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD 18th June, Thursday 12:45 AM vs Arsenal Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD 19th June, Friday 10:30 PM Norwich City vs Southampton Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD 20th June, Saturday 12:45 AM Tottenham vs Manchester United Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD 5:00 PM Watford vs Leicester City Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD 7:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD 10:00 PM West Ham United vs Wolves Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD 21st June, Sunday 12:45 AM Bournemoth vs Crystal Palace Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD 6:30 PM Newcastle vs Sheffield United Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD 8:45 PM Aston Villa vs Chelsea Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD 11:30 PM Everton vs Liverpool Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD 23rd June, Tuesday 12:30 AM vs Burnley Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD

All the matches would be played behind closed doors as a precautionary measure against the

The players of the away team would make their way out to the field first, and then the home team would follow.

During the national anthem, players would stand in a staggered manner and would not shake hands before or after the match.

There would be no ball assistants in behind-closed-doors matches, so if a match ball goes into the stands, it would be up to the referee to decide whether it could be retrieved without a noticeable delay or not.

If not, then the referee would allow players to use spare balls placed around the pitch.

Benches on the sidelines would be expanded to enable social-distancing. This would also include the usage of seats next to the bench or reallocating seats to provide the required distance.

The referee would signal for drinks breaks to be taken midway through each half.

The breaks should last no longer than a minute, with players drinking from their own bottles. The time taken for the break would be added to the end of the half.

If a player needs treatment on the pitch, any club staff performing physiotherapy or soft-tissue treatment must wear the appropriate PPE.

Managers can now make use of five substitutes during a match. Teams can now have nine players on the bench, but the manager can only make substitutions on three occasions, not including at half-time. Only three substitutes from one team are allowed to warm up at one time.

As Premier League gears up to resume its suspended season from today, the organisers of the tournament has revealed the safety measures that would be in place for all the teams during matches.All the members in the technical area have been asked to follow social distancing and zones have been marked out to guide them.



