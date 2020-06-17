Bayern Munich wins 8th successive Bundesliga title with two games to spare

German club secured its eighth successive Bundesliga title with two games to spare after beating Werder Bremen 1-0. Robert Lewandowski's goal in the 43rd minute was enough for the team to claim a victory.

The win on a wet night in Bremen put Bayern 10 points clear of second-place Borussia Dortmund, which can earn a maximum nine points from its three remaining games.

Werder kept Bremen at bay for most of the first half but the champions still found a breakthrough.

Jerome Boateng played a perfectly weighted ball over the defence in the 43rd minute for Robert Lewandowski to control on his chest and hit past the goalkeeper for his 31st Bundesliga goal this season.

Bayern finished with 10 men after a second yellow card for Alphonso Davies in the 79th minute.

Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer made a crucial late save to stop Yuya Osako's header.

Bayern powered to its 30th German title with a perfect record of seven wins in the Bundesliga since it resumed last month in empty stadiums amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Hansi Flick has coached Bayern to 26 wins from 29 games in all competitions since he took over in November. Bayern is chasing a possible triple.

It can add the German Cup if it beats Bayer Leverkusen in the July 4 final and is in contention for the Champions League.

Europe's premier club competition was postponed because of the coronavirus but is due to finish in a tournament format in August. Last-placed Paderborn was relegated after losing 1-0 Wednesday to Union Berlin.

Hansi Flick hails Bayern Munich's 'enormous quality'



manager Hansi Flick was beaming with joy after his side clinched eighth successive Bundesliga title, and said that the "lads possess enormous quality".

"Credit to the team! The way we've played in recent months - you feel the passion, the character, the joy of playing, the fighting spirit. Bremen didn't want to go for it too much at the start but then they plucked up their courage when we went a man down. There's no criticism today," the club's official website quoted Flick as saying.

"You have to emphasise how the team has achieved this. You never succeed alone, only together. It's a delight for me to be involved... The lads possess enormous quality and the coaching staff trust them. This is Bayern Munich, the targets are always high," he added.

will next complete against SC Freiburg on June 20.





