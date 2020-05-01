President Kovind, Bhutia, Chhetri mourn footballer Chuni Goswami's demise

Former skipper and current Blue Tigers captain mourned the demise of the legendary footballer Subimal Goswami.



The former Indian skipper, who was popularly known as 'Chuni' Goswami, died on Thursday due to cardiac arrest at the age of 82 in Kolkata, West Bengal.



Taking to Twitter Bhutia wrote, "Rest in peace Chuni da."



Rest in peace chuni da pic.twitter.com/r8cTyS6wRt — (@bhaichung15) April 30, 2020

We’ve lost one of the leading lights of Indian sport today. Not too many can boast of being top-notch in two different sports. You played your part to the fullest, rest well, Chuni sir. Strength to the family. — (@chetrisunil11) April 30, 2020

Sad to hear about the passing of Chuni Goswami. In his demise India’s fans have lost a legend. A versatile sportsman, he was a star in his own right. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and admirers. — (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 30, 2020

Goswami's biggest achievement was captaining India to the 1962 Asian Games Gold medal when India secured a historic 2-1 victory against South Korea (Korea Republic) in the final to land India its second gold medal in Asian Games history.

At the domestic level, Goswami was part of the Bengal's triumphant Santosh Trophy squad thrice - in 1955, 1958, and in 1959. Whereas, at the club level, he represented Mohun Bagan for 15 consecutive years - from 1954 to 1968.

Goswami not only shined in the sport of football but also in cricket. He represented Bengal in the Ranji Trophy and even captained Bengal in the 1968-69 season.



During his first-class career as a cricketer, he played 46 matches amassing 1,592 runs, including a century.

mourns the death of Subimal ‘Chuni’ Goswami, an all-rounder in the truest sense. He captained the Indian national football team & led to them to gold in the 1962 Asian Games. He later played first-class cricket for Bengal & guided them to the final of Ranji Trophy in 1971-72 pic.twitter.com/WgXhpoyLaB — (@BCCI) April 30, 2020

We’re deeply saddened by the passing of former player and club Legend Sri Subimal (Chuni) Goswami, aged 83.



Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.



Rest in peace, Chuni Goswami. pic.twitter.com/H7yERNYNLN — Mohun Bagan (@Mohun_Bagan) April 30, 2020

Besides two editions of the Asian Games, Goswami was also part of India's Olympic squad in the Rome Olympics in 1960. He also captained India in the final of the AFC Asian Cup in Tel Aviv in 1964 and was part of India's campaign in the pre-Olympic qualification in 1959 (in Kabul), 1960 (in Kolkata and Jakarta), 1963 (in Colombo as captain), and in 1964 in (Tehran and Calcutta).

