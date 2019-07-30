JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » Cricket » Cricket News

ICC launches Test championship, the 'World Cup' of red-ball cricket
Business Standard

Prithvi Shaw suspended by BCCI until November 15 for doping violation

Shaw, in his response, said, he inadvertently took the drug because of consuming a cough syrup

BS Web Team 

India vs West Indies 2018, Prithvi Shaw
Indian batsman Prithvi Shaw celebrates his maiden century on Day 1 of the 1st test cricket match against West Indies, in Rajkot. Photo: PTI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday suspended cricketer Prithvi Shaw for a period of eight months for doping violation.

The 19-year-old has been suspended until November 15, 2019.

A BCCI release said Shaw had "inadvertently ingested a prohibited substance, which can be commonly found in cough syrups."

Apart from Shaw, two other domestic cricketers have also been handed suspensions by the BCCI for doping violations.

An official release from the cricket board stated that the Mumbai cricketer provided a urine sample as part of an anti-doping testing program during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on February 22, 2019 in Indore.

The sample was found to contain Terbutaline - a substance that is on the WADA Prohibited List of Substances.

Following this finding, Shaw was charged with the commission of an Anti-Doping Rule Violation (ADRV) under the BCCI Anti-Doping Rules (ADR) Article 2.1 on July 16, 2019, and has been suspended provisionally pending determination of the charge.

Shaw, in his response, said, he inadvertently took the drug because of consuming a cough syrup. BCCI found his explanation satisfactory and ruled out the possibility of it being consumed as a performance enhancer.

The BCCI has put a back-dated eight-month suspension which will go on till November 15, 2019.
First Published: Tue, July 30 2019. 20:07 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY