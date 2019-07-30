Prithvi Shaw suspended by BCCI until November 15 for doping violation

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday suspended cricketer for a period of eight months for violation.

The 19-year-old has been suspended until November 15, 2019.

A release said Shaw had "inadvertently ingested a prohibited substance, which can be commonly found in cough syrups."

Apart from Shaw, two other domestic cricketers have also been handed suspensions by the for violations.

An official release from the cricket board stated that the Mumbai cricketer provided a urine sample as part of an anti- testing program during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on February 22, 2019 in Indore.

The sample was found to contain Terbutaline - a substance that is on the WADA Prohibited List of Substances.

Following this finding, Shaw was charged with the commission of an Anti-Doping Rule Violation (ADRV) under the Anti-Doping Rules (ADR) Article 2.1 on July 16, 2019, and has been suspended provisionally pending determination of the charge.

Shaw, in his response, said, he inadvertently took the drug because of consuming a cough syrup. BCCI found his explanation satisfactory and ruled out the possibility of it being consumed as a performance enhancer.



The BCCI has put a back-dated eight-month suspension which will go on till November 15, 2019.