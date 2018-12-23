JUST IN
Pro Kabaddi 2018 LIVE: Bengal Warriors take on Dabang Delhi in today's game

Bengal Warriors will look to win their remaining 4 matches to finish at the top of PKL Zone B point table. Check Pro Kabaddi 2018 live score and match updates here

PKL 2018 today match: Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors
PKL 2018 today match: Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors

In today’s match of Pro Kabaddi League season six (PKL 2018) Bengal Warriors will lock horns with Dabang Delhi at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium in Kolkata. In the head-to-head comparisons, Bengal Warriors have won 5 out of 10 matches,  while Dabang Delhi emerged victorious in 4 matches. In Pro Kabaddi 2018, both teams played only once against each other and Dabang Delhi won that match by 9 points (39-30). Bengal and Delhi are already qualified for Pro Kabaddi playoff. However, Bengal Warriors will look to win their remaining 4 matches to finish at the top of PKL Zone B point table.

Click here to view the full VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2018 points table.
 
PKL 2018: Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi live streaming details

Today's kabaddi match between Bengal Warriors and Dabang Delhi will be available live on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD in English, and with Hindi commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi. The Bengal vs Delhi match will be available for live streaming on Hotstar as well. Airtel, Tatasky subscribers can watch the match on Airtel TV and Tatasky app, respectively, on their mobile phones.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Pro Kabaddi 2018 LIVE: Bengal Warriors take on Dabang Delhi in todays game

PKL 2018 today match schedule: Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi
First Published: Sun, December 23 2018. 18:00 IST

