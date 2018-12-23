Pro Kabaddi 2018 LIVE: Bengal Warriors take on Dabang Delhi in today's game

In today’s match of (PKL 2018) Bengal Warriors will lock horns with Dabang Delhi at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium in Kolkata. In the head-to-head comparisons, Bengal Warriors have won 5 out of 10 matches, while Dabang Delhi emerged victorious in 4 matches. In Pro Kabaddi 2018, both teams played only once against each other and Dabang Delhi won that match by 9 points (39-30). Bengal and Delhi are already qualified for Pro Kabaddi playoff. However, Bengal Warriors will look to win their remaining 4 matches to finish at the top of PKL Zone B point table.



PKL 2018: live streaming details





Today's kabaddi match between Bengal Warriors and Dabang Delhi will be available live on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD in English, and with Hindi commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi. The Bengal vs Delhi match will be available for live streaming on Hotstar as well. Airtel, Tatasky subscribers can watch the match on Airtel TV and Tatasky app, respectively, on their mobile phones.