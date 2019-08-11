PKL 2019, Match 36 preview: Haryana look to continue their winning streak

In Match 36 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, defending champions will take on at the Eka arena in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Bengaluru Bulls’ defence has been inconsistent to say the least in PKL 2019, but they have excelled when it comes to Super Tackles. They are the top team when it comes to Super Tackles with 14 as a team. Mahender Singh is also the defender with the most Super Tackles. On the other hand, Haryana started with Ravi Kumar in their defence for the first time in their previous encounter. He had only made substitute appearances in the earlier matches. He played in the left cover position in place of Parveen, but rather interestingly he picked up all 4 of his tackle points from the left corner position.

Will Bulls continue to use Pawan Sehrawat in the right cover position?



have reshuffled their defence as they have tried to find a solution for the right cover position and played their star raider Pawan Sehrawat in that role. In the game against Bengal Warriors, Maninder targeted Pawan early and then Bengaluru were forced to change. But in the game against Telugu Titans, Pawan played very well and picked up 4 tackle points as well along with his raid points.

In the last game, Bulls went with Saurabh Nandal at right corner, Vijay Kumar in the right in position and Pawan Sehrawat in the right cover position. This is something that coach Randhir Singh Sehrawat has tried last season as well, but it is a huge risk. Will be interesting to see whether they continue this ploy against

vs head to head



Head to head, Bengaluru Bulls and Haryana Steelers have won one match each out of two matches.

Match No. Bengaluru Bulls Haryana Steelers Result PKL 6, Match 31 42 34 Bengaluru Bulls won by 8 points PKL 5, Match 70 31 38 Haryana Steelers won by 7 points

Date and Day: August 11, 2019, Sunday.

Venue: Eka arena, Ahmedabad



Time: 7:30 pm IST



The Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers will be broadcast live on Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 with English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi with Hindi Commentary. The live streaming of Bulls vs Steelers will be available on Hotstar in various languages.