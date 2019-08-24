Pro Kabaddi 2019, Delhi vs Bengaluru preview: Battle of raider-heavy teams

-
In Match 56 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, Dabang Delhi will kick start their home campaign, when they take on Bengaluru Bulls at Thaygraj Sports Complex in New Delhi on Saturday. Bengaluru Bulls and Dabang Delhi have been raiding powerhouses in PKL 2019 and are among the top 3 teams with the best raid point average for the season. Both the teams are cruising in the raiding department because of their lead raiders. Pawan Sehrawat and Naveen Kumar are arguably the best raiders of the tournament so far. Pawan and Naveen are among the top 3 in the most raid points scored in Pro Kabaddi 2019 and also have the best averages this season. Naveen Kumar has scored six SUPER 10s this season compared to Pawan Sehrawat’s five.
Naveen Kumar on the rise
Naveen Kumar has been unstoppable in the raiding department. He has the lowest raid failure percentage in Pro Kabaddi 2019 among raiders with a minimum of 50 raids. Naveen Kumar is the only raider to have a raid failure in single digits.
|Lowest Raid Failure % – PKL 7 (min. 50 raids)
|Raider
|Raids
|Failed Raids
|% Failed Raids
|Naveen Kumar
|131
|10
|8%
|Deepak Hooda
|131
|14
|11%
|Shabeer Bappu
|57
|7
|12%
|Naveen Kumar Phase-wise – PKL 7
|Highest Raid SR in 1-10 mins – PKL 7 (min. 15 raids)
|Time
|Raids
|Raid Points
|Raid SR
|Raider
|Raid Points
|Raid SR
|1-10
|30
|19
|63
|Naveen Kumar
|19
|63
|11-20
|34
|23
|68
|Pawan Sehrawat
|20
|59
|21-30
|33
|18
|55
|Suraj Desai
|14
|58
|31-40
|34
|15
|44
Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls head to head
Head to head, Dabang Delhi have a slight edge as they won six out of 11 matches while Bengaluru Bulls won five.
Head to head in last five encounters
|Match No.
|Dabang Delhi
|Bengaluru Bulls
|Result
|PKL 6, Match 97
|32
|31
|Dabang Delhi won by 1 point
|PKL 5, Match 119
|32
|35
|Bengaluru Bulls won by 3 points
|PKL 5, Match 63
|38
|30
|Dabang Delhi won by 8 points
|PKL 4, Match 35
|40
|20
|Dabang Delhi won by 20 points
|PKL 4, Match 13
|32
|24
|Dabang Delhi won by 8 points
Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls live streaming details
Date and Day: August 24, 2019, Saturday.
Venue: Thayagraj Sports Complex, New Delhi
Time: 7:30 pm IST
The Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls will be broadcast live on Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 with English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi with Hindi Commentary. The live streaming of Delhi vs Bengaluru match will be available on Hotstar in various languages.
Delhi vs Bengaluru probable starting seven
|Dabang Delhi
|Vs
|Bengaluru Bulls
|Ravinder Pahal
|Right Corner
|Saurabh Nandal
|Meraj Sheykh
|Right In
|Sumit Singh
|Vishal mane
|Right Cover
|Pawan Sehrawat
|Naveen Kumar
|Center
|Mohit Sehrawat
|Saeid Ghaffari
|Left Cover
|Mahender Singh
|Chandran Ranjit
|Left In
|Rohit Kumar ©
|Joginder Narwal ©
|Left Corner
|Amit Sheoran