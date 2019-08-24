Pro Kabaddi 2019, Delhi vs Bengaluru preview: Battle of raider-heavy teams

In Match 56 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, will kick start their home campaign, when they take on at Thaygraj Sports Complex in New Delhi on Saturday. and have been raiding powerhouses in and are among the top 3 teams with the best raid point average for the season. Both the teams are cruising in the raiding department because of their lead raiders. Pawan Sehrawat and Naveen Kumar are arguably the best raiders of the tournament so far. Pawan and Naveen are among the top 3 in the most raid points scored in Pro Kabaddi 2019 and also have the best averages this season. Naveen Kumar has scored six SUPER 10s this season compared to Pawan Sehrawat’s five.

Naveen Kumar on the rise

Naveen Kumar has been unstoppable in the raiding department. He has the lowest raid failure percentage in Pro Kabaddi 2019 among raiders with a minimum of 50 raids. Naveen Kumar is the only raider to have a raid failure in single digits.





Lowest Raid Failure % – PKL 7 (min. 50 raids) Raider Raids Failed Raids % Failed Raids Naveen Kumar 131 10 8% Deepak Hooda 131 14 11% Shabeer Bappu 57 7 12%

He has been the best during the first half of the match this season. He has a raid strike rate of 66 as compared to raid strike rate of 49 in the 2nd half. Naveen Kumar also has the best raid strike rate in the first 10 minutes of the match among raiders with a minimum of 15 raids.

Naveen Kumar Phase-wise – PKL 7 Highest Raid SR in 1-10 mins – PKL 7 (min. 15 raids) Time Raids Raid Points Raid SR Raider Raid Points Raid SR 1-10 30 19 63 Naveen Kumar 19 63 11-20 34 23 68 Pawan Sehrawat 20 59 21-30 33 18 55 Suraj Desai 14 58 31-40 34 15 44

vs head to head

Head to head, Dabang Delhi have a slight edge as they won six out of 11 matches while Bengaluru Bulls won five.



Head to head in last five encounters

Match No. Dabang Delhi Bengaluru Bulls Result PKL 6, Match 97 32 31 Dabang Delhi won by 1 point PKL 5, Match 119 32 35 Bengaluru Bulls won by 3 points PKL 5, Match 63 38 30 Dabang Delhi won by 8 points PKL 4, Match 35 40 20 Dabang Delhi won by 20 points PKL 4, Match 13 32 24 Dabang Delhi won by 8 points

Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls live streaming details

Date and Day: August 24, 2019, Saturday.

Venue: Thayagraj Sports Complex, New Delhi

Time: 7:30 pm IST

The Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls will be broadcast live on Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 with English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi with Hindi Commentary. The live streaming of Delhi vs Bengaluru match will be available on Hotstar in various languages.

Delhi vs Bengaluru probable starting seven



