Pro Kabaddi 2019, Delhi vs Mumbai preview: Battle of offence and defence

In Match 63 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, table-toppers will take on U Mumba, who are at the fifth spot in the PKL points table, at the Thayagraj Sports Complex in New Delhi on Wednesday. Dabang Delhi’s Naveen Kumar, who already set the league on fire with his speedy raids, will be eyeing to equal Pardeep Narwal’s record of 8 consecutive Super 10s, when Delhi host former champions

Although, Mumbai have had an average start to their Pro Kabaddi campaign, the defensive trio of Fazel Atrachali, Surinder Singh and Sandeep Narwal will be eager to stop Naveen Kumar from achieving the milestone and restore some pride in the defence. Athul MS’ raiding in Mumbai’s narrow win against Tamil Thalaivas would have come as positive for coach Sanjeev Kumar Baliyan who has seen his team struggle to get raid points.



Date and Day: August 28, 2019, Wednesday.

Venue: Thayagraj Sports Complex, New Delhi



Time: 8:30 pm IST



The Dabang Delhi vs U Mumba will be broadcast live on Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 with English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi with Hindi Commentary. The live streaming of Delhi vs Mumbai match will be available on Hotstar in various languages.