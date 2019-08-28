Pro Kabaddi 2019, Delhi vs Mumbai preview: Battle of offence and defence

-
-
In Match 63 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, table-toppers Dabang Delhi will take on U Mumba, who are at the fifth spot in the PKL points table, at the Thayagraj Sports Complex in New Delhi on Wednesday. Dabang Delhi’s Naveen Kumar, who already set the league on fire with his speedy raids, will be eyeing to equal Pardeep Narwal’s record of 8 consecutive Super 10s, when Delhi host former champions U Mumba.
Although, Mumbai have had an average start to their Pro Kabaddi campaign, the defensive trio of Fazel Atrachali, Surinder Singh and Sandeep Narwal will be eager to stop Naveen Kumar from achieving the milestone and restore some pride in the U Mumba defence. Athul MS’ raiding in Mumbai’s narrow win against Tamil Thalaivas would have come as positive for coach Sanjeev Kumar Baliyan who has seen his team struggle to get raid points.
Dabang Delhi vs U Mumba head to head
Head to head, U Mumba have an advantage as they won 12 of the 14 games against Dabang Delhi so far in Pro Kabaddi League.
