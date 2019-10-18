JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » Pro Kabaddi League 2019 » News

Consistent performer: Why Naveen Kumar may be the next big Pro Kabaddi star
Business Standard

Pro Kabaddi 2019 final: Key battle to look forward in Delhi vs Bengal match

When we take a look at the head to head comparison of some key players, Bengal have some advantage while Delhi was best in collecting crucial bonus point

BS Web Team 

Naveen Kumar, PKL 2019
Naveen Kumar

The top two teams – Dabang Delhi and Bengal Warriors -- on Pro Kabaddi 2019 points table has reached to the PKL final. Bengal Warriors are the only team whom Delhi has not defeated in this season so far as one league match ended in a tie. The PKL 2019 final is going to be an interesting battle between the two teams as both sides are well balanced with defenders and raiders performing in unison. However, when we take a look at the head to head comparison of some key players, Bengal have some advantage while Delhi was best in collecting crucial bonus point.


Key battles

Maninder singh vs Delhi’s experienced defensive trio

Maninder Singh has a dominant record against Delhi’s Right Cover Vishal Mane and this season he has been perfect against him.

Maninder vs Vishal Mane

PKL Overall: 21-5
PKL 2019: 5-0

But Delhi have a big weapon to use against Maninder if he is fit to play in the form of Ravinder Pahal. The Delhi Right Corner has a 13-11 edge over Maninder though Maninder leads their season battle 4-2.


The Bonus Battle

Dabang Delhi are experts in collecting the bonus point. Both Naveen and Ranjit are very efficient in picking the Bonus. Delhi score 5.8 Bonus Points per game on average, the 2nd highest mark among all teams while Bengal concede 5.4 Bonus Points per game which is the 2nd highest among all teams.

With Bengal not the best at guarding the Bonus line, this could be an area that Delhi will look to exploit.
First Published: Fri, October 18 2019. 19:51 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY