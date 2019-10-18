Pro Kabaddi 2019 final: Key battle to look forward in Delhi vs Bengal match

The top two teams – Dabang Delhi and Bengal Warriors -- on Pro Kabaddi 2019 points table has reached to the PKL final. Bengal Warriors are the only team whom Delhi has not defeated in this season so far as one league match ended in a tie. The final is going to be an interesting battle between the two teams as both sides are well balanced with defenders and raiders performing in unison. However, when we take a look at the head to head comparison of some key players, Bengal have some advantage while Delhi was best in collecting crucial bonus point.

Key battles

Maninder Singh has a dominant record against Delhi’s Right Cover Vishal Mane and this season he has been perfect against him.

Maninder vs Vishal Mane



PKL Overall: 21-5

PKL 2019: 5-0



But Delhi have a big weapon to use against Maninder if he is fit to play in the form of Ravinder Pahal. The Delhi Right Corner has a 13-11 edge over Maninder though Maninder leads their season battle 4-2.

Dabang Delhi are experts in collecting the bonus point. Both Naveen and Ranjit are very efficient in picking the Bonus. Delhi score 5.8 Bonus Points per game on average, the 2nd highest mark among all teams while Bengal concede 5.4 Bonus Points per game which is the 2nd highest among all teams.

With Bengal not the best at guarding the Bonus line, this could be an area that Delhi will look to exploit.