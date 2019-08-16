PKL 2019, Match 44 preview: Win is all what Gujarat Fortunegiants need

In the 44th match of the VIVO 2019, a down on spirit will take on upbeat at Eka Arena by Transstadia in Ahmedabad on Friday.

The home team, Gujarat Fortunegiants, need only one thing — a win. They are on a losing streak and they need to break it now. The road ahead for them will be only tougher if they fail to secure some points at this juncture. Their tactics are working in bits and parts and hence they are coming close to victory but not getting over the line. The team has been making unforced errors and has given easy points to the opposition, only to aggravate their own problems.

are filled with confidence right now. They have been on a winning run and they are winning by impressive margins. Their defence is in great form and has not given much scope to the opposition raiders to score against them. The raiders, too, have done their job and helped the team win back-to-back matches.

A win for Jaipur will mean the top slot on the VIVO 2019 points table, while Gujarat can claim the fourth slot with a win.

vs broadcast details

Date and Day: August 16, 2019, Friday.

Venue: Eka arena, Ahmedabad Time: 8:30 pm IST

The vs Jaipur Pink Panthers will be broadcast live on Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 with English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi with Hindi Commentary. The live streaming of Fortunegiants vs Pink Panthers will be available on Hotstar in various languages.