Pro Kabaddi 2019 live score: Mumbai take on Patna in today's first match

In today's second match, Gujarat Fortuneginats will take on Jaipur Pink Panthers. Check PKL 2019 live-action, match and stats updates here

Pradeep Narwal: Photo: @PatnaPirates
In today’s match of Pro Kabaddi 2019, the first game will be played between U Mumba and Patna Pirates, while Gujarat Fortunegiants will lock horns with Jaipur Pink Panthers at the Eka Arena, Ahmedbad, in the second. Patna will look to build upon on their victory in the last match and Mumbai look to halt Pardeep Narwal, who has been a lone raider in Pirates scoring maximum raid points. The Mumbai vs Patna kabaddi match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Check Pro Kabaddi 2019 schedule and points table here
 
Pro Kabaddi 2019, Day 24, Match 2: Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers live streaming
 
Gujarat Fortunegiants will look to end their five-match losing streak in Pro Kabaddi 2019 at home as they play their final home game against Jaipur Pink Panthers, who have lost just one game so far in PKL 2019. The Gujarat vs Jaipur match will begin at 8:30 pm IST after the end of the first match. Kabaddi fans can catch Pro Kabaddi 2019 live action on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD with English commentary, and on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi in Hindi. You can also live stream kabaddi matches on Hotstar.
 
