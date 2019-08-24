Pro kabaddi 2019 live score: Delhi take on Bengaluru in today's first match
In today's second match, Jaipur Pink Panthers will take on Telugu Titans. Check PKL 2019 live-action, match and stats updates here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Gujarat Fortune Giants (In Red) and Telugu Titans players in action during their match at 7th season of Pro-Kabaddi League
Check Pro Kabaddi 2019 schedule and points table here
Pro Kabaddi 2019, Day 31, Match 2: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans live streaming
Head to head, Jaipur Pink Panthers and Telugu Titans have won five matches each with one match ended in a tie. The Jaipur vs Hyderabad match will begin at 8:30 pm IST after the end of the first match. Kabaddi fans can catch Pro Kabaddi 2019 live action on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD with English commentary, and on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi in Hindi. You can also live stream kabaddi matches on Hotstar.
Stay tuned for Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls and Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans live match score here
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More