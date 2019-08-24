Pro Kabaddi 2019 preview: It's Jaipur's defence vs Siddharth's heroics

-
In Match 57 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, Jaipur Pink Panthers will lock horns with Telugu Titans at Thayagraj Indoor Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday. Titans’ Siddharth Desai didn’t have the best of starts while playing for Telugu Titans in PKL 2019. In the first three matches, he averaged just six raid points and had 40% of failed raids. Since then, his performance has been on the rise in the subsequent matches. Telugu Titans started their Pro kabaddi 2019 campaign without a win in first six matches. However, they are unbeaten in their previous three matches. This is mainly because their lead raider has started to fire. In the last 3 matches, Siddharth Desai has averaged 9.7 raid points and has a failed raid% of just 18.
Jaipur are one of top defence units in Pro Kabaddi 2019
Jaipur Pink Panthers have been one of the consistent defence units this season. They have the 2nd most average tackle points (11.2). Also, their tackle strike rate of 51 is the 2nd best among teams in PKL 2019.
|Top Performing defence units - PKL 7
|Team
|Avg Tackle Pts
|Team
|Tackle SR
|Puneri Paltan
|11.4
|Gujarat Fortunegiants
|53
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|11.2
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|51
|Gujarat Fortunegiants
|10.5
|Tamil Thalaivas
|49
|Top defence units in restricting bonus - PKL 7
|Team
|Avg. Bonus Conceded
|Puneri Paltan
|1.4
|U Mumba
|2.9
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|3.1
Head to head, Jaipur Pink Panthers and Telugu Titans have won five matches each with one match ended in a tie.
Head to head in last five meetings
|Match No.
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|Telugu Titans
|Result
|PKL 6, Match 103
|26
|36
|Telugu Titans won by 10 points
|PKL 5, Match 96
|34
|41
|Telugu Titans won by 7 points
|PKL 4, Semis 2
|34
|24
|Jaipur Pink Panthers won by 10 points
|PKL 4, Match 51
|23
|35
|Telugu Titans won by 12 points
|PKL 4, Match 8
|28
|24
|Jaipur Pink Panthers won by 4 points
Date and Day: August 24, 2019, Saturday.
Venue: Thayagraj Sports Complex, New Delhi
Time: 8:30 pm IST
The Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans will be broadcast live on Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 with English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi with Hindi Commentary. The live streaming of Jaipur vs Hyderabad match will be available on Hotstar in various languages.
Jaipur vs Hyderabad probable starting seven
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|Vs
|Telugu Titans
|Amit Hooda
|Right Corner
|Abozar Mighani ©
|Deepak Hooda ©
|Right In
|Amit Kumar
|Sunil Siddhgavali
|Right Cover
|Farhad Milaghardan
|Nilesh Salunke
|Center
|Siddharth Desai
|Vishal
|Left Cover
|C. Arun
|Nitin Rawal/ Deepak Narwal
|Left In
|Suraj Desai
|Sandeep Dhull
|Left Corner
|Vishal Bhardwaj