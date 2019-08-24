Pro Kabaddi 2019 preview: It's Jaipur's defence vs Siddharth's heroics

In Match 57 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, will lock horns with at Thayagraj Indoor Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday. Titans’ Siddharth Desai didn’t have the best of starts while playing for in In the first three matches, he averaged just six raid points and had 40% of failed raids. Since then, his performance has been on the rise in the subsequent matches. started their Pro kabaddi 2019 campaign without a win in first six matches. However, they are unbeaten in their previous three matches. This is mainly because their lead raider has started to fire. In the last 3 matches, Siddharth Desai has averaged 9.7 raid points and has a failed raid% of just 18.

Jaipur are one of top defence units in Pro Kabaddi 2019



have been one of the consistent defence units this season. They have the 2nd most average tackle points (11.2). Also, their tackle strike rate of 51 is the 2nd best among teams in

Top Performing defence units - PKL 7 Top Performing defence units - PKL 7 Team Avg Tackle Pts Team Tackle SR Puneri Paltan 11.4 Gujarat Fortunegiants 53 Jaipur Pink Panthers 11.2 Jaipur Pink Panthers 51 Gujarat Fortunegiants 10.5 Tamil Thalaivas 49

Jaipur’s defence have been one of the best in terms of restricting raiders from getting bonus. They concede 3.1 bonus per match, the 3rd lowest among teams in PKL 7. Both Siddharth and Suraj Desai, who are very good at picking bonus have a tough road ahead when they lock horns against the Jaipur defence.

Top defence units in restricting bonus - PKL 7 Team Avg. Bonus Conceded Puneri Paltan 1.4 U Mumba 2.9 Jaipur Pink Panthers 3.1

vs Telugu Titans head to head

Head to head, Jaipur Pink Panthers and Telugu Titans have won five matches each with one match ended in a tie.

Head to head in last five meetings





Match No. Jaipur Pink Panthers Telugu Titans Result PKL 6, Match 103 26 36 Telugu Titans won by 10 points PKL 5, Match 96 34 41 Telugu Titans won by 7 points PKL 4, Semis 2 34 24 Jaipur Pink Panthers won by 10 points PKL 4, Match 51 23 35 Telugu Titans won by 12 points PKL 4, Match 8 28 24 Jaipur Pink Panthers won by 4 points

August 24, 2019, Saturday.

Venue: Thayagraj Sports Complex, New Delhi



Time: 8:30 pm IST



The Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans will be broadcast live on Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 with English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi with Hindi Commentary.

