JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » Pro Kabaddi League 2019 » News

Pro Kabaddi 2019, Delhi vs Bengaluru preview: Battle of raider-heavy teams
Business Standard

Pro Kabaddi 2019 preview: It's Jaipur's defence vs Siddharth's heroics

Head to head, Jaipur Pink Panthers and Telugu Titans have won five matches each with one match ended in a tie.

BS Web Team 

Desai brothers, PKL 2019
The Desai brothers Suraj and Siddharth seen performing their best against Dabang Delhi

In Match 57 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, Jaipur Pink Panthers will lock horns with Telugu Titans at Thayagraj Indoor Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday. Titans’ Siddharth Desai didn’t have the best of starts while playing for Telugu Titans in PKL 2019. In the first three matches, he averaged just six raid points and had 40% of failed raids. Since then, his performance has been on the rise in the subsequent matches. Telugu Titans started their Pro kabaddi 2019 campaign without a win in first six matches. However, they are unbeaten in their previous three matches. This is mainly because their lead raider has started to fire. In the last 3 matches, Siddharth Desai has averaged 9.7 raid points and has a failed raid% of just 18.

Jaipur are one of top defence units in Pro Kabaddi 2019

Jaipur Pink Panthers have been one of the consistent defence units this season. They have the 2nd most average tackle points (11.2). Also, their tackle strike rate of 51 is the 2nd best among teams in PKL 2019.

Top Performing defence units - PKL 7 Top Performing defence units - PKL 7
Team Avg Tackle Pts Team Tackle SR
Puneri Paltan 11.4 Gujarat Fortunegiants 53
Jaipur Pink Panthers 11.2 Jaipur Pink Panthers 51
Gujarat Fortunegiants 10.5 Tamil Thalaivas 49
Jaipur’s defence have been one of the best in terms of restricting raiders from getting bonus. They concede 3.1 bonus per match, the 3rd lowest among teams in PKL 7. Both Siddharth and Suraj Desai, who are very good at picking bonus have a tough road ahead when they lock horns against the Jaipur defence.

Top defence units in restricting bonus - PKL 7
Team Avg. Bonus Conceded
Puneri Paltan 1.4
U Mumba 2.9
Jaipur Pink Panthers 3.1
Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans head to head

Head to head, Jaipur Pink Panthers and Telugu Titans have won five matches each with one match ended in a tie.

Head to head in last five meetings

Match No. Jaipur Pink Panthers Telugu Titans Result
PKL 6, Match 103 26 36 Telugu Titans won by 10 points
PKL 5, Match 96 34 41 Telugu Titans won by 7 points
PKL 4, Semis 2 34 24 Jaipur Pink Panthers won by 10 points
PKL 4, Match 51 23 35 Telugu Titans won by 12 points
PKL 4, Match 8 28 24 Jaipur Pink Panthers won by 4 points
Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans live streaming details

Date and Day: August 24, 2019, Saturday.

Venue: Thayagraj Sports Complex, New Delhi

Time: 8:30 pm IST

The Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans will be broadcast live on Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 with English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi with Hindi Commentary. The live streaming of Jaipur vs Hyderabad match will be available on Hotstar in various languages.

Jaipur vs Hyderabad probable starting seven

Jaipur Pink Panthers Vs Telugu Titans
Amit Hooda Right Corner Abozar Mighani ©
Deepak Hooda © Right In Amit Kumar
Sunil Siddhgavali Right Cover Farhad Milaghardan
Nilesh Salunke Center Siddharth Desai
Vishal Left Cover C. Arun
Nitin Rawal/ Deepak Narwal Left In Suraj Desai
Sandeep Dhull Left Corner Vishal Bhardwaj

First Published: Sat, August 24 2019. 14:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY