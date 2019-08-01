JUST IN
Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live score: Delhi to take on Gujarat in today's match

Gujarat's raiders have scored just one Super 10 (Rohit Gulia) and that has been enough to support their strong defensive unit as they have won both games so far in convincing fashion

In today’s match of Pro Kabaddi 2019, Gujarat Fortunegiants, led by Sunil Kumar, will lock horns with Joginder Narwal’s Dabang Delhi at the Sardar Vallabbhai Patel Stadium in Mumbai. For Fortunegiants, Rohit Gulia has emerged as lead raider despite having Sachin Tanwar. Gujarat’s raiders have scored just one Super 10 (Rohit Gulia) and that has been enough to support their strong defensive unit as they have won both games so far in convincing fashion. On the other hand, Dabang Delhi have Naveen Kumar, who is leading raider chart in PKL 2019 with 31 raid points.


Pro Kabaddi 2019, Day 11, Match 1: Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Fortunegiants Live streaming
 
The Delhi vs Gujarat match will begin at 7:30 pm IST. Kabaddi fans can catch Pro Kabaddi 2019 live action on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD with English commentary and in Hindi on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi. One can also live stream live kabaddi matches on Hotstar.

