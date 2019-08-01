Pro Kabaddi 2019, Gujarat vs Delhi preview: Battle of two unbeaten sides

-
-
In Match 20 of Pro kabaddi 2019, Dabang Delhi will lock horns with Gujarat Fortunegiants at Sardar Vallabbhai Stadium in Mumbai. This match will see a clash of two unbeaten sides of PKL 2019 as Delhi have have won three, while Gujarat have won two of their previous matches. Fortunegiants are boosted by some world class defenders in Sunil Kumar and Parvesh Bhainswal while Delhi have a young raider in Naveen Kumar, who leads the raiders' list with 31 raid points in Pro Kabaddi 2019.
Gujarat’s elite cover combination vs Delhi’s high-flying raiders
SUNIL-PARVESH OFF TO A GREAT START
The elite cover combination of Sunil Kumar and Parvesh Bhainswal has helped the Fertunegiants get off to the best possible start. They have taken turns with Sunil starring in the first match and Parvesh in the second.
- vs Bengaluru Bulls – Sunil Kumar finished with 6 tackle points from just 7 tackles
- vs UP Yoddha – Parvesh Bhainswal finished with 6 tackle points from 6 tackles
|Gujarat Cover Defenders – PKL 2019
|Defender
|Mts.
|Tackle Points
|Avg. Tackle Pts.
|Tackle SR
|High 5s
|Sunil Kumar
|2
|8
|4.0
|89
|1
|Parvesh Bhainswal
|2
|8
|4.0
|80
|1
NAVEEN KUMAR ON TOP OF THE CHARTS IN PKL 7
Delhi’s Naveen Kumar, a 19-year0old, seems to have taken his game to a new level in Pro kabaddi 2019. Still an NYP, Naveen Kumar has already scored 31 raid points and is the joint-top raid point scorer at the moment along with Deepak Hooda. Naveen Kumar scored 172 raid points in his debut season last year, but at his current rate, will easily cross that total. He is averaging more than 10 raid points per game. It was only against Tamil Thalaivas (7 raid points) that he failed to get a Super 10. While he got 13 of his raid points deep in the left corner, he has managed to score across the mat using his speed and footwork.
|Naveen Kumar – PKL 2019
|Matches
|Raid Points
|Avg. Raid Pts.
|Raid SR
|Super 10s
|3
|31
|10.3
|60
|2
Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Fortunegiants head to head
Head to head, Gujarat Fortunegiants have an advantage as they won four out of six matches while one match ended in a tie.
|Match No.
|Gujarat Fortunegiants
|Dabang Delhi
|Result
|PKL 6, Match 73
|26
|29
|Dabang Delhi won by 3 points
|PKL 6, Match 48
|45
|38
|Gujarat Fortunegiants won by 7 points
|PKL 6, Match 5
|32
|32
|Tie
|PKL 5, Match 106
|42
|22
|Gujarat Fortunegiants won by 20 points
|PKL 5, Match 25
|29
|25
|Gujarat Fortunegiants won by 4 points
|PKL 5, Match 7
|26
|20
|Gujarat Fortunegiants won by 6 points
|Gujarat Fortunegiants
|Vs
|Dabang Delhi
|Ankit
|Right Corner
|Ravinder Pahal
|Sachin Tanwar
|Right In
|Naveen Kumar
|Sunil Kumar ©
|Right Cover
|Vishal Mane
|Rohit Gulia
|Center
|Meraj Sheykh
|Parvesh Bhainswal
|Left Cover
|Saeid Ghaffari
|GB More
|Left In
|Chandran Ranjit
|Sumit
|Left Corner
|Joginder Narwal ©