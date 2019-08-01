Pro Kabaddi 2019, Gujarat vs Delhi preview: Battle of two unbeaten sides

In Match 20 of Pro kabaddi 2019, will lock horns with at Sardar Vallabbhai Stadium in Mumbai. This match will see a clash of two unbeaten sides of as Delhi have have won three, while Gujarat have won two of their previous matches. Fortunegiants are boosted by some world class defenders in Sunil Kumar and Parvesh Bhainswal while Delhi have a young raider in Naveen Kumar, who leads the raiders' list with 31 raid points in Pro Kabaddi 2019.

Gujarat’s elite cover combination vs Delhi’s high-flying raiders



SUNIL-PARVESH OFF TO A GREAT START



The elite cover combination of Sunil Kumar and Parvesh Bhainswal has helped the Fertunegiants get off to the best possible start. They have taken turns with Sunil starring in the first match and Parvesh in the second.

vs Bengaluru Bulls – Sunil Kumar finished with 6 tackle points from just 7 tackles

vs UP Yoddha – Parvesh Bhainswal finished with 6 tackle points from 6 tackles

Their accuracy has been brilliant with Sunil Kumar making just one unsuccessful tackle so far while Parvesh Bhainswal has made just two. This is reflected in their amazing tackle strike rate. Both Sunil and Parvesh have been impressive, scoring a majority of their tackle points ahead of the baulk line.

Gujarat Cover Defenders – PKL 2019 Defender Mts. Tackle Points Avg. Tackle Pts. Tackle SR High 5s Sunil Kumar 2 8 4.0 89 1 Parvesh Bhainswal 2 8 4.0 80 1

Delhi’s Naveen Kumar, a 19-year0old, seems to have taken his game to a new level in Pro kabaddi 2019. Still an NYP, Naveen Kumar has already scored 31 raid points and is the joint-top raid point scorer at the moment along with Deepak Hooda. Naveen Kumar scored 172 raid points in his debut season last year, but at his current rate, will easily cross that total. He is averaging more than 10 raid points per game. It was only against Tamil Thalaivas (7 raid points) that he failed to get a Super 10. While he got 13 of his raid points deep in the left corner, he has managed to score across the mat using his speed and footwork.

Naveen Kumar – PKL 2019 Matches Raid Points Avg. Raid Pts. Raid SR Super 10s 3 31 10.3 60 2

vs head to head

Head to head, have an advantage as they won four out of six matches while one match ended in a tie.

Match No. Gujarat Fortunegiants Dabang Delhi Result PKL 6, Match 73 26 29 won by 3 points PKL 6, Match 48 45 38 Gujarat Fortunegiants won by 7 points PKL 6, Match 5 32 32 Tie PKL 5, Match 106 42 22 Gujarat Fortunegiants won by 20 points PKL 5, Match 25 29 25 Gujarat Fortunegiants won by 4 points PKL 5, Match 7 26 20 Gujarat Fortunegiants won by 6 points

