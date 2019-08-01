JUST IN
Pro Kabaddi 2019, Gujarat vs Delhi preview: Battle of two unbeaten sides

Head to head, Gujarat Fortunegiants have an advantage as they have won four out of six matches. One match ended in a tie

Pro kabaddi 2019
File photo: Dabang Delhi Naven Kumar showcases his raiding skills against Tamil Thalaivas

In Match 20 of Pro kabaddi 2019, Dabang Delhi will lock horns with Gujarat Fortunegiants at Sardar Vallabbhai Stadium in Mumbai. This match will see a clash of two unbeaten sides of PKL 2019 as Delhi have have won three, while Gujarat have won two of their previous matches. Fortunegiants are boosted by some world class defenders in Sunil Kumar and Parvesh Bhainswal while Delhi have a young raider in Naveen Kumar, who leads the raiders' list with 31 raid points in Pro Kabaddi 2019.

Gujarat’s elite cover combination vs Delhi’s high-flying raiders

SUNIL-PARVESH OFF TO A GREAT START

The elite cover combination of Sunil Kumar and Parvesh Bhainswal has helped the Fertunegiants get off to the best possible start. They have taken turns with Sunil starring in the first match and Parvesh in the second.

  • vs Bengaluru Bulls – Sunil Kumar finished with 6 tackle points from just 7 tackles
  • vs UP Yoddha – Parvesh Bhainswal finished with 6 tackle points from 6 tackles
Their accuracy has been brilliant with Sunil Kumar making just one unsuccessful tackle so far while Parvesh Bhainswal has made just two. This is reflected in their amazing tackle strike rate. Both Sunil and Parvesh have been impressive, scoring a majority of their tackle points ahead of the baulk line.

Gujarat Cover Defenders – PKL 2019
Defender Mts. Tackle Points Avg. Tackle Pts. Tackle SR High 5s
Sunil Kumar 2 8 4.0 89 1
Parvesh Bhainswal 2 8 4.0 80 1

NAVEEN KUMAR ON TOP OF THE CHARTS IN PKL 7

Delhi’s Naveen Kumar, a 19-year0old, seems to have taken his game to a new level in Pro kabaddi 2019. Still an NYP, Naveen Kumar has already scored 31 raid points and is the joint-top raid point scorer at the moment along with Deepak Hooda. Naveen Kumar scored 172 raid points in his debut season last year, but at his current rate, will easily cross that total. He is averaging more than 10 raid points per game. It was only against Tamil Thalaivas (7 raid points) that he failed to get a Super 10. While he got 13 of his raid points deep in the left corner, he has managed to score across the mat using his speed and footwork.

Naveen Kumar – PKL 2019
Matches Raid Points Avg. Raid Pts. Raid SR Super 10s
3 31 10.3 60 2

Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Fortunegiants head to head

Head to head, Gujarat Fortunegiants have an advantage as they won four out of six matches while one match ended in a tie.

Match No. Gujarat Fortunegiants Dabang Delhi Result
PKL 6, Match 73 26 29 Dabang Delhi won by 3 points
PKL 6, Match 48 45 38 Gujarat Fortunegiants won by 7 points
PKL 6, Match 5 32 32 Tie
PKL 5, Match 106 42 22 Gujarat Fortunegiants won by 20 points
PKL 5, Match 25 29 25 Gujarat Fortunegiants won by 4 points
PKL 5, Match 7 26 20 Gujarat Fortunegiants won by 6 points
Delhi vs Gujarat probable starting seven

Gujarat Fortunegiants Vs Dabang Delhi
Ankit Right Corner Ravinder Pahal
Sachin Tanwar Right In Naveen Kumar
Sunil Kumar © Right Cover Vishal Mane
Rohit Gulia Center Meraj Sheykh
Parvesh Bhainswal Left Cover Saeid Ghaffari
GB More Left In Chandran Ranjit
Sumit Left Corner Joginder Narwal ©


First Published: Thu, August 01 2019. 15:19 IST

