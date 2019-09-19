JUST IN
Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live score: Haryana take on Bengal in today's match

The Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers match will begin at 7:30 pm IST. Check PKL 2019 live-action, match and stats updates here

BS Web Team 

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Haryana Steelers, PKL 2019
File photo: Haryana Steelers players tackle a raider.
In today’s Pro Kabaddi 2019 match, Bengal Warriors will take on Haryana Steelers at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune. Head to head, Haryana Steelers have a clear advantage over Bengal Warriors as they won all the three matches played so far.
 
Pro Kabaddi 2019, Day 53, Match 1: Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers Live streaming
 
The Bengal vs Haryana match will begin at 7:30 pm IST. Kabaddi fans can catch Pro Kabaddi 2019 live action on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD with English commentary and in Hindi on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi. You can also live stream kabaddi matches on Hotstar.
 
Stay tuned for Haryana Steelers vs Bengal Warriors live match updates

WATCH, MATCH 60: BENGAL WARRIORS vs HARYANA STEELERS video Highlights


CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

