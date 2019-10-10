JUST IN
Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live score: Haryana take on Mumbai in today's match

Head to head, U Mumba have a narrow lead over Haryana Steelers as they have won four out of seven matches. Check PKL 2019 live-action, match and stats updates here

BS Web Team 

In today’s Pro Kabaddi 2019 match, Haryana Steelers will take on U Mumba at Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex, Greater Noida. Head to head, U Mumba have a narrow lead over Haryana Steelers as they have won four out of seven matches

Pro Kabaddi 2019, Day 71, Match 1: Haryana steelers vs U Mumba Live streaming
 
The Haryana vs Mumbai match will begin at 7:30 pm IST. Kabaddi fans can catch Pro Kabaddi 2019 live action on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD with English commentary and in Hindi on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi. You can also live stream kabaddi matches on Hotstar.
 
