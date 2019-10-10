- Peter Handke gets 2019 Nobel Prize in Literature, Olga Tokarczuk for 2018
- No customers: India, China retailers singing same tune amid slowdown blues
- TCS Q2 net up 1.8% at Rs 8,042 cr; announces special dividend of Rs 40/sh
- TCS Q2 net up 1.8% at Rs 8,042 cr; announces special dividend of Rs 40/sh
- Indian miners reject govt plan to link coal index to foreign prices: Report
- Auto-parts maker Pricol announces non-working days as industry slumps
Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live score: Haryana take on Mumbai in today's match
Head to head, U Mumba have a narrow lead over Haryana Steelers as they have won four out of seven matches. Check PKL 2019 live-action, match and stats updates here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Haryana Steelers
Check Pro Kabaddi points table and schedule here
Pro Kabaddi 2019, Day 71, Match 1: Haryana steelers vs U Mumba Live streaming
The Haryana vs Mumbai match will begin at 7:30 pm IST. Kabaddi fans can catch Pro Kabaddi 2019 live action on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD with English commentary and in Hindi on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi. You can also live stream kabaddi matches on Hotstar.
Stay tuned for Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba live match updates
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More