Pro Kabaddi League top raider Pardeep Narwal will feature in today's match
Business Standard

Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live score: Patna take on Mumbai in today's first match

A win for Bengaluru Bulls will secure them a playoff spot in today's second match. Check PKL 2019 live-action, match and stats updates here

BS Web Team 

Pawan Sehrawat, PKL 2019
Bengaluru Bulls star raider Pawan Sehrawat raiding against U Mumba defence

In today’s schedule for Pro Kabaddi 2019, the first match will be played between Patna Pirates and U Mumba. Haryana Steelers will lock horns with Bengaluru Bulls at Tau Devilal Sports Complex, Panchkula, in the second match. The Patna vs Mumbai kabaddi match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Pro Kabaddi 2019, Day 64, Match 2: Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls live streaming details

A win for Bengaluru Bulls will secure them a playoff spot. If Bulls manage to pull off a win today, they will reach to 63 points thus taking them above qualification mark of 62 points. The Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls kabaddi match will begin at 8:30 pm IST after the first match ends. Kabaddi fans can catch Pro Kabaddi 2019 live action on Star Sports 1 and 2 and Star Sports 1 and 2 HD with English commentary, and on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi. You can also live stream kabaddi matches on Hotstar.

First Published: Wed, October 02 2019. 17:47 IST

