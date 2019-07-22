JUST IN
Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live score: Mumbai to take on Jaipur in today's 1st match

In today's second match, Puneri Paltan led by Surjeet Singh will lock horns with Dharmaraj Cheralathan's Haryana Steelers. Check PKL 2019 Live score, match updates and stats here

BS Web Team 

In today’s first match of Pro Kabaddi League, PKL 2019, U Mumba will take on Jaipur Pink Panthers, while the second match will be played between Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad. In the first match battle will be between U Mumba’s defense against Jaipur’s raiders. U Mumba’s captain Fazel Atrachali and new addition Sandeep Narwal were the two main defenders who dominated against Telugu Titans in their first match. On the other hand, Jaipur raiding unit is led by their captain Deepak Hooda and they also have Nilesh Salunke, Deepak Narwal and Ajinkya Pawar. The Mumbai vs Jaipur match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Check Pro Kabaddi schedule and points table here
 
Pro Kabaddi 2019, Day 3, Match 2: Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers Live streaming details
 
Nitin Tomar will give a huge boost to Puneri Paltan, whose injury played a huge role in Pune's struggling second half last year. The Pune vs Haryana match will begin at 8:30 pm IST after the end of first match. Kabaddi fans can catch Pro Kabaddi 2019 live action on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD with English commentary and in Hindi on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi. One can also live stream live kabaddi matches on Hotstar.
 

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

