Pro Kabaddi 2019, Match 52 preview: Manjeet Chillar to boost Chennai side

In Match 52 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, will lock horns with at Jawarhar Lal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday. For Thalaivas the biggest change in their previous game was Manjeet Chhillar, who was not in the squad for the match against Puneri Paltan. Mohit Chhillar and Ran Singh took the charge in the defence and emerged as best defenders for Chennai.

Manjeet Chhillar has been the defensive initiator for the team since the start of But in the past few matches Mohit Chhillar and Ran Singh has taken part of his load. In the first four matches, Mohit Chhillar and Ran Singh combined average were just 3.8 tackles points per match with a tackle strike rate of 48. In the last four matches they have stepped up and scored at a tackle point average of 6.0 with a tackle SR of 69.

First 4 Matches Thalaivas defence - PKL 7 Last 4 Matches Avg. Tackle Pts Failed Tackle% Tackle SR Vs. Avg. Tackle Pts Failed Tackle% Tackle SR 6.5 39% 63 Covers (Manjeet Chhillar) + Ajeet) 2.5 67% 30 3.8 52% 48 Corners (Mohit + Ran Singh) 6.0 34% 69

Tamil Thalaivas’ left cover Manjeet Chhillar has a better head to head against Deepak Hooda (12-7) in Pro Kabaddi history. Majority of his successful tackles against Deepak Hooda have come via block and thigh hold.

Manjeet Chhillar - Successful Tackles vs Deepak Hooda Successful Tackles Block Thigh Hold Body Hold Pushed out(dash) Ankle Hold 12 4 3 2 2 1

Head to head, have a clear advantage as they both the encounters played between the two teams.

Match No. Tamil Thalaivas Jaipur Pink Panthers Result PKL 6, Match 104 24 37 won by 13 points PKL 5, Match 103 26 27 Jaipur Pink Panthers won by 1 point

August 21, 2019, Wednesday.

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai



Time: 8:30 pm IST



The vs Jaipur Pink Panthers will be broadcast live on Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 with English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi with Hindi Commentary. The live streaming of Chennai vs Jaipur match will be available on Hotstar in various languages.



