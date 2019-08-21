Pro Kabaddi 2019, Match 52 preview: Manjeet Chillar to boost Chennai side

-
In Match 52 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, Tamil Thalaivas will lock horns with Jaipur Pink Panthers at Jawarhar Lal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday. For Thalaivas the biggest change in their previous game was Manjeet Chhillar, who was not in the squad for the match against Puneri Paltan. Mohit Chhillar and Ran Singh took the charge in the defence and emerged as best defenders for Chennai.
Manjeet Chhillar has been the defensive initiator for the team since the start of PKL 2019. But in the past few matches Mohit Chhillar and Ran Singh has taken part of his load. In the first four matches, Mohit Chhillar and Ran Singh combined average were just 3.8 tackles points per match with a tackle strike rate of 48. In the last four matches they have stepped up and scored at a tackle point average of 6.0 with a tackle SR of 69.
|First 4 Matches
|Thalaivas defence - PKL 7
|Last 4 Matches
|Avg. Tackle Pts
|Failed Tackle%
|Tackle SR
|Vs.
|Avg. Tackle Pts
|Failed Tackle%
|Tackle SR
|6.5
|39%
|63
|Covers (Manjeet Chhillar) + Ajeet)
|2.5
|67%
|30
|3.8
|52%
|48
|Corners (Mohit + Ran Singh)
|6.0
|34%
|69
Tamil Thalaivas’ left cover Manjeet Chhillar has a better head to head against Deepak Hooda (12-7) in Pro Kabaddi history. Majority of his successful tackles against Deepak Hooda have come via block and thigh hold.
|Manjeet Chhillar - Successful Tackles vs Deepak Hooda
|Successful Tackles
|Block
|Thigh Hold
|Body Hold
|Pushed out(dash)
|Ankle Hold
|12
|4
|3
|2
|2
|1
Head to head, Jaipur Pink Panthers have a clear advantage as they both the encounters played between the two teams.
|Match No.
|Tamil Thalaivas
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|Result
|PKL 6, Match 104
|24
|37
|Jaipur Pink Panthers won by 13 points
|PKL 5, Match 103
|26
|27
|Jaipur Pink Panthers won by 1 point
Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers live streaming details
Date and Day: August 21, 2019, Wednesday.
Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai
Time: 8:30 pm IST
The Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers will be broadcast live on Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 with English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi with Hindi Commentary. The live streaming of Chennai vs Jaipur match will be available on Hotstar in various languages.