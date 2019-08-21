Pro Kabaddi 2019, Match 52 preview: Manjeet Chillar to boost Chennai side

JUST IN
Head to head, Jaipur Pink Panthers have a clear advantage after both the encounters played between the two teams

Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans, PKL 2019
File Photo: Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans match

In Match 52 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, Tamil Thalaivas will lock horns with Jaipur Pink Panthers at Jawarhar Lal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday. For Thalaivas the biggest change in their previous game was Manjeet Chhillar, who was not in the squad for the match against Puneri Paltan. Mohit Chhillar and Ran Singh took the charge in the defence and emerged as best defenders for Chennai.

Manjeet Chhillar has been the defensive initiator for the team since the start of PKL 2019. But in the past few matches Mohit Chhillar and Ran Singh has taken part of his load. In the first four matches, Mohit Chhillar and Ran Singh combined average were just 3.8 tackles points per match with a tackle strike rate of 48. In the last four matches they have stepped up and scored at a tackle point average of 6.0 with a tackle SR of 69.

First 4 Matches Thalaivas defence - PKL 7 Last 4 Matches
Avg. Tackle Pts Failed Tackle% Tackle SR Vs. Avg. Tackle Pts Failed Tackle% Tackle SR
6.5 39% 63 Covers (Manjeet Chhillar) + Ajeet) 2.5 67% 30
3.8 52% 48 Corners (Mohit + Ran Singh) 6.0 34% 69
Key battle: Deepak Hooda vs Manjeet Chhillar

Tamil Thalaivas’ left cover Manjeet Chhillar has a better head to head against Deepak Hooda (12-7) in Pro Kabaddi history. Majority of his successful tackles against Deepak Hooda have come via block and thigh hold.

Manjeet Chhillar - Successful Tackles vs Deepak Hooda
Successful Tackles Block Thigh Hold Body Hold Pushed out(dash) Ankle Hold
12 4 3 2 2 1
Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls head to head
Head to head, Jaipur Pink Panthers have a clear advantage as they both the encounters played between the two teams.

Match No. Tamil Thalaivas Jaipur Pink Panthers Result
PKL 6, Match 104 24 37 Jaipur Pink Panthers won by 13 points
PKL 5, Match 103 26 27 Jaipur Pink Panthers won by 1 point

Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers live streaming details

Date and Day: August 21, 2019, Wednesday.

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai

Time: 8:30 pm IST

The Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers will be broadcast live on Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 with English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi with Hindi Commentary. The live streaming of Chennai vs Jaipur match will be available on Hotstar in various languages.
First Published: Wed, August 21 2019. 16:05 IST

