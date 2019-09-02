JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » Pro Kabaddi League 2019 » News

Clean sweep on cards as West Indies trail by 423 runs; Vihari, Rahane shine
Business Standard

Pro Kabaddi 2019 preview: Haryana Steelers look to continue winning streak

Head to head, Puneri Paltan have an advantage as they have won 5 out of 7 matches, while Haryana Steelers have won just two

BS Web Team 

PKL 2019, Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Fortunegiants
File photo: Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Fortunegiants

In Match 71 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, Haryana Steelers will look to continue their winning momentum, when they take on Puneri Paltan at Kanteereva Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday. The Steelers have been in tremendous form, recording consecutive victories against U Mumba, Bengal Warriors and Gujarat Fortunegiants. On the other hand, Pune have also returned to winning ways after a slump, However, they are still at the 10th position on the PKL points table. Haryana Steelers are at the seventh spot with 7 wins in 11 matches.

Check Pro Kabaddi points table and schedule here

Haryana Steelers start raider Prashanth Kumar Rai said that the players were raring to go after a three-day break.

"We have won three matches now and every player's confidence is high at the moment. I am looking forward to the next match since Bengaluru is my home ground. We have had rest for three days since the last match so the players are fit. Now, we'll work out our strategies for Puneri Paltan," said the 35-year-old.

The Steelers will hold the upper hand when they face Puneri Paltan as they have beaten Paltan 34-24 in their first match of PKL 2019. However, Haryana will have to be wary of raiders Nitin Tomar and Manjeet. They made a massive contribution in Puneri Paltan's victory over Telugu Titans.

Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers head to head

Head to head, Puneri Paltan have an advantage as they have won 5 out of 7 matches, while Haryana Steelers have won two.

Puneri Paltan performance in PKL so far

Played: 11

Won: 4

Tied: 1

Lost: 6

Win rate: 36.36%

Haryana Steelers performance in PKL

Played: 11

Won: 7

Tied: 0

Lost: 4

Win rate: 63.64%
First Published: Mon, September 02 2019. 14:36 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY