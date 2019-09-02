Pro Kabaddi 2019 preview: Haryana Steelers look to continue winning streak

-
In Match 71 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, Haryana Steelers will look to continue their winning momentum, when they take on Puneri Paltan at Kanteereva Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday. The Steelers have been in tremendous form, recording consecutive victories against U Mumba, Bengal Warriors and Gujarat Fortunegiants. On the other hand, Pune have also returned to winning ways after a slump, However, they are still at the 10th position on the PKL points table. Haryana Steelers are at the seventh spot with 7 wins in 11 matches.
Haryana Steelers start raider Prashanth Kumar Rai said that the players were raring to go after a three-day break.
"We have won three matches now and every player's confidence is high at the moment. I am looking forward to the next match since Bengaluru is my home ground. We have had rest for three days since the last match so the players are fit. Now, we'll work out our strategies for Puneri Paltan," said the 35-year-old.
The Steelers will hold the upper hand when they face Puneri Paltan as they have beaten Paltan 34-24 in their first match of PKL 2019. However, Haryana will have to be wary of raiders Nitin Tomar and Manjeet. They made a massive contribution in Puneri Paltan's victory over Telugu Titans.
Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers head to head
Head to head, Puneri Paltan have an advantage as they have won 5 out of 7 matches, while Haryana Steelers have won two.
Puneri Paltan performance in PKL so far
Played: 11
Won: 4
Tied: 1
Lost: 6
Win rate: 36.36%
Haryana Steelers performance in PKL
Played: 11
Won: 7
Tied: 0
Lost: 4
Win rate: 63.64%