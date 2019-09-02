Pro Kabaddi 2019 preview: Haryana Steelers look to continue winning streak

In Match 71 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, will look to continue their winning momentum, when they take on at Kanteereva Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday. The Steelers have been in tremendous form, recording consecutive victories against U Mumba, Bengal Warriors and Gujarat Fortunegiants. On the other hand, Pune have also returned to winning ways after a slump, However, they are still at the 10th position on the PKL points table. are at the seventh spot with 7 wins in 11 matches.

start raider Prashanth Kumar Rai said that the players were raring to go after a three-day break.

"We have won three matches now and every player's confidence is high at the moment. I am looking forward to the next match since Bengaluru is my home ground. We have had rest for three days since the last match so the players are fit. Now, we'll work out our strategies for Puneri Paltan," said the 35-year-old.

The Steelers will hold the upper hand when they face as they have beaten Paltan 34-24 in their first match of However, Haryana will have to be wary of raiders Nitin Tomar and Manjeet. They made a massive contribution in Puneri Paltan's victory over Telugu Titans.

vs Haryana Steelers head to head



Head to head, Puneri Paltan have an advantage as they have won 5 out of 7 matches, while Haryana Steelers have won two.

Puneri Paltan performance in PKL so far



Played: 11



Won: 4



Tied: 1



Lost: 6



Win rate: 36.36%



Haryana Steelers performance in PKL



Played: 11



Won: 7



Tied: 0



Lost: 4



Win rate: 63.64%

