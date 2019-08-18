Pro Kabaddi 2019 preview: Haryana Steelers look to continue winning streak

In Match 47 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, will look to continue their three-match winning streak when they take on Telugu Titans at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Sunday. Telugu Titans, on the other hand, will be eyeing their second victory after five defeats and two tied matches. In today’s kabaddi match, the battle will be between raiding team--considered one of the best--and the underperforming defensive unit of Telugu Titans. Haryana average 16.4 raid points per match, the 4th best mark in at the moment while Telugu Titans average 9.8 tackle points per match, the 4th lowest.

Vikas Kandola with a Hat-trick of SUPER 10s



have looked like a completely transformed team since the return of their lead raider Vikas Kandola. With 40 raid points in just 4 matches he is averaging 10 raid points per match which is currently the 3rd best average among all raiders in Pro Kabaddi 2019. Only Pawan Sehrawat and Naveen Kumar average more. He has scored three consecutive SUPER 10s in the last three matches and Haryana have gone on to win every single game. He has also been brilliant when it comes to raiding in Super Tackles where he has the best raid SR among all raiders.

Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans head to head



Telugu Titans have a narrow edge in their head to head against Haryana Steelers with two wins out of three matches.

Match No. Haryana Steelers Telugu Titans Result PKL 6, M#105 31 35 Telugu Titans won by 4 points PKL 5, M#113 32 30 Haryana Steelers won by 2 points PKL 5, M#72 19 37 Telugu Titans won by 18 points

August 18, 2019, Sunday.

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai



Time: 7:30 pm IST



The Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans will be broadcast live on Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 with English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi with Hindi Commentary. The live streaming of Kolkata vs Delhi will be available on Hotstar in various languages.