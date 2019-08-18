JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » Pro Kabaddi League 2019 » News

PKL 2019, Day 25 highlights: Dabang Delhi and Bengal Warriors play a tie
Business Standard

Pro Kabaddi 2019 preview: Haryana Steelers look to continue winning streak

Telugu Titans have a narrow edge in their head to head against Haryana Steelers with two wins out of three matches

BS Web Team 

Haryana Steelers, PKL 2019
PKL 2019: Haryana Steelers

In Match 47 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, Haryana Steelers will look to continue their three-match winning streak when they take on Telugu Titans at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Sunday. Telugu Titans, on the other hand, will be eyeing their second victory after five defeats and two tied matches. In today’s kabaddi match, the battle will be between Haryana Steelers raiding team--considered one of the best--and the underperforming defensive unit of Telugu Titans. Haryana average 16.4 raid points per match, the 4th best mark in PKL 2019 at the moment while Telugu Titans average 9.8 tackle points per match, the 4th lowest.

Vikas Kandola with a Hat-trick of SUPER 10s

Haryana Steelers have looked like a completely transformed team since the return of their lead raider Vikas Kandola. With 40 raid points in just 4 matches he is averaging 10 raid points per match which is currently the 3rd best average among all raiders in Pro Kabaddi 2019. Only Pawan Sehrawat and Naveen Kumar average more. He has scored three consecutive SUPER 10s in the last three matches and Haryana have gone on to win every single game. He has also been brilliant when it comes to raiding in Super Tackles where he has the best raid SR among all raiders.

Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans head to head

Telugu Titans have a narrow edge in their head to head against Haryana Steelers with two wins out of three matches.

Match No. Haryana Steelers Telugu Titans Result
PKL 6, M#105 31 35 Telugu Titans won by 4 points
PKL 5, M#113 32 30 Haryana Steelers won by 2 points
PKL 5, M#72 19 37 Telugu Titans won by 18 points


Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans live streaming details

Date and Day: August 18, 2019, Sunday.

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai

Time: 7:30 pm IST

The Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans will be broadcast live on Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 with English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi with Hindi Commentary. The live streaming of Kolkata vs Delhi will be available on Hotstar in various languages.
First Published: Sun, August 18 2019. 15:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY