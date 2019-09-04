Pro Kabaddi 2019 preview: Naveen looks to continue record breaking show

In Match 73 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, Dabang Delhi will look to continue their 7 match winning streak, when they take on Jaipur Pink Panthers at the Kanteereva Sports Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday. On the other hand, Jaipur Pink Panthers are on a three-match losing streak after a brilliant start to their PKL 2019 campaign. For Delhi, Naveen has performed superbly this season, scoring 130 raid points in 11 matches. In the last match against Patna Pirates, Naveen Kumar became the joint fastest to 300 raid points in PKL. In addition, he also went on to break Pardeep Narwal’s record of most consecutive SUPER 10s in a season. Naveen Kumar has scored 9 consecutive SUPER 10s so far. It will be interesting to see if he can score another SUPER 10 against Jaipur.
|Fastest to 300 raid points
|Raider
|Matches
|Naveen Kumar
|33
|Siddharth Desai
|33
|Maninder Singh
|35
|Most Consecutive SUPER 10s – PKL (in a Single Season)
|Raider
|No. of Matches
|Naveen Kumar (PKL 7)
|9*
|Pardeep Narwal (PKL 5)
|8
|Deepak Hooda (PKL 6)
|6
Support raiders fail to step up for Jaipur
Jaipur Pink Panthers is one of the very few teams to have great raiding depth. However, in the past few matches it has been one of their weaknesses. None of the raiders have been able to step into the shoes of Deepak Hooda and score the necessary raid points for the team. None of the raiders in the team had a raid point average of more than 3 and a raid strike rate above 35.
|Jaipur Pink Panthers - PKL 2019 (Last 6 Matches)
|Raider
|Raid Points
|Avg. Raid Points
|Raid SR
|Nilesh Salunke
|15
|2.5
|28
|Deepak Narwal
|11
|1.8
|27
|Nitin Rawal
|11
|1.8
|23
|Ajinkya Pawar
|8
|1.3
|32
Jaipur Pink Panthers struggle in Super Tackle situation
Jaipur’s raiders have found it difficult to score in super tackle situations. None of their raiders have scored more than a raid strike rate of 50 in these situations.
|Jaipur Pink Panthers Raiders in Super Tackles – PKL 2019
|Raider
|Raids
|Raid Points
|Raid SR
|Deepak Hooda
|23
|7
|30
|Deepak Narwal
|14
|6
|43
|Nitin Rawal
|6
|2
|33
Played: 11
Won: 9
Tied: 1
Lost: 1
Win rate: 81.82%
Jaipur Pink Panthers win prediction
Played: 12
Won: 7
Tied: 0
Lost: 5
Win rate: 58.33%