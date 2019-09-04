Pro Kabaddi 2019 preview: Naveen looks to continue record breaking show

In Match 73 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, will look to continue their 7 match winning streak, when they take on at the Kanteereva Sports Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday. On the other hand, are on a three-match losing streak after a brilliant start to their campaign. For Delhi, Naveen has performed superbly this season, scoring 130 raid points in 11 matches. In the last match against Patna Pirates, Naveen Kumar became the joint fastest to 300 raid points in PKL. In addition, he also went on to break Pardeep Narwal’s record of most consecutive SUPER 10s in a season. Naveen Kumar has scored 9 consecutive SUPER 10s so far. It will be interesting to see if he can score another SUPER 10 against Jaipur.

Fastest to 300 raid points Raider Matches Naveen Kumar 33 Siddharth Desai 33 Maninder Singh 35

Most Consecutive SUPER 10s – PKL (in a Single Season) Raider No. of Matches Naveen Kumar (PKL 7) 9* Pardeep Narwal (PKL 5) 8 Deepak Hooda (PKL 6) 6

is one of the very few teams to have great raiding depth. However, in the past few matches it has been one of their weaknesses. None of the raiders have been able to step into the shoes of Deepak Hooda and score the necessary raid points for the team. None of the raiders in the team had a raid point average of more than 3 and a raid strike rate above 35.

Jaipur Pink Panthers - (Last 6 Matches) Raider Raid Points Avg. Raid Points Raid SR Nilesh Salunke 15 2.5 28 Deepak Narwal 11 1.8 27 Nitin Rawal 11 1.8 23 Ajinkya Pawar 8 1.3 32

Jaipur’s raiders have found it difficult to score in super tackle situations. None of their raiders have scored more than a raid strike rate of 50 in these situations.

Jaipur Pink Panthers Raiders in Super Tackles – PKL 2019 Raider Raids Raid Points Raid SR Deepak Hooda 23 7 30 Deepak Narwal 14 6 43 Nitin Rawal 6 2 33

