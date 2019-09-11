Pro Kabaddi 2019 preview: Vikas Kandola key for Haryana Steelers' success

-
In Match 85 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, Haryana Steelers will look to continue their five-match winning streak when they take on Jaipur Pink Panthers at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium in Kolkata on Wednesday. Vikas Kandola was not available for Haryana Steelers in the first three matches due to injury. However, since his return the team has been on a roll winning 8 out of 10 matches. In pro Kabaddi 2019, Vikas Kandola has scored 97 raid points so far with six SUPER 10s and led his team to victory in all the matches where he scored 10 or more raid points. Among raiders who have scored minimum of five SUPER 10s this season, Kandola is the only raider to have a 100 per cent victory record.
Check Pro Kabaddi points table and schedule here
|Impact of scoring a SUPER 10 - PKL 7 (*Raiders with min. of 5 SUPER 10s)
|Raiders
|Instances
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|Win%
|Vikas Kandola
|6
|6
|0
|0
|100%
|Naveen Kumar
|12
|10
|1
|1
|83%
|Pawan Sehrawat
|9
|7
|2
|0
|78%
|Maninder Singh
|5
|3
|2
|0
|60%
|Pardeep Narwal
|8
|2
|6
|0
|25%
|First 3 Matches – Top 3 Raiders
|Match 4 to 6 – Top 3 Raiders
|Last 7 matches – Top 3 Raiders
|Raider
|Raids
|Raid Points
|Raider
|Raids
|Raid Points
|Raider
|Raids
|Raid Points
|Naveen
|54
|24
|Vikas Kandola
|62
|28
|Vikas Kandola
|136
|69
|Vinay
|29
|11
|Vinay
|31
|14
|Prashanth Kumar Rai
|51
|32
|Selvamani K
|29
|6
|Naveen
|27
|9
|Vinay
|60
|28
Jaipur’s defensive unit is one of the best this season. The team averages 11.2 tackle points per match and it is joint best in PKL 2019. The team also has a tackle strike rate of 49 which is joint second best in the league.
|Highest Avg. Tackle Points - PKL 7
|Highest Tackle SR - PKL 7
|Team
|Avg. Tackle Points
|Team
|Tackle SR
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|11.2
|Gujarat Fortunegiants
|50
|Puneri Paltan
|11.2
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|49
|UP Yoddha
|10.6
|U Mumba
|49
|Highest Avg. Tackle Points – PKL 7
|Defender
|Avg. Tackle Points
|Vishal Bhardwaj
|3.5
|Sumit
|3.4
|Sandeep Dhull
|3.4
|Mahender Singh
|3.4
|Most Super Tackles – PKL 7
|Team
|Super Tackle
|Bengaluru Bulls
|22
|Patna Pirates
|20
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|19
PLAYER HEAD-TO-HEAD
(All figures overall PKL; figure in brackets shows since PKL 6)
- Vikas Kandola (HAR) 3 – 2 Sandeep Dhull (JAI) [3 – 1 since PKL 6]
- Vikas Kandola (HAR) 4 – 3 Amit Hooda (JAI) [4 – 1 since PKL 6]
- Prashanth Kumar Rai (HAR) 5 – 4 Amit Hooda (JAI) [3 – 3 since PKL 6]
- Deepak Hooda (JAI) 13 – 7 Dharmaraj Cheralathan (HAR) [5 – 1 since PKL 6]
- Deepak Hooda (JAI) 9 – 3 Sunil (HAR) [All since PKL 6]
- Deepak Narwal (JAI) 2 – 6 Dharmaraj Cheralathan (HAR)
- Deepak Narwal (JAI) 0 – 3 Sunil (HAR) [All since PKL 6]