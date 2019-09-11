Pro Kabaddi 2019 preview: Vikas Kandola key for Haryana Steelers' success

In Match 85 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, will look to continue their five-match winning streak when they take on at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium in Kolkata on Wednesday. Vikas Kandola was not available for in the first three matches due to injury. However, since his return the team has been on a roll winning 8 out of 10 matches. In pro Kabaddi 2019, Vikas Kandola has scored 97 raid points so far with six SUPER 10s and led his team to victory in all the matches where he scored 10 or more raid points. Among raiders who have scored minimum of five SUPER 10s this season, Kandola is the only raider to have a 100 per cent victory record.

Check Pro Kabaddi points table and schedule here





Impact of scoring a SUPER 10 - PKL 7 (*Raiders with min. of 5 SUPER 10s) Raiders Instances Won Lost Tied Win% Vikas Kandola 6 6 0 0 100% Naveen Kumar 12 10 1 1 83% Pawan Sehrawat 9 7 2 0 78% Maninder Singh 5 3 2 0 60% Pardeep Narwal 8 2 6 0 25%

Rakesh Kumar as coach has had a good season so far. He has made good decisions with his raiding unit and has been rotating very well. In the first three matches, without the services of Vikas Kandola and Prashanth Kumar Rai, Naveen was the lead raider in the team. In the next three matches, Vikas Kandola returned to the side and assumed the role of lead raider. He made an instant impact and Vinay played the role of the second raider. In the last 7 matches, Vikas Kandola and Prashanth Kumar Rai took the first and second raiding roles with Vinay providing the support. Prashanth Kumar Rai was not fully fit in his first three matches of the season and played the first half of the match. He was substituted in the second half.

First 3 Matches – Top 3 Raiders Match 4 to 6 – Top 3 Raiders Last 7 matches – Top 3 Raiders Raider Raids Raid Points Raider Raids Raid Points Raider Raids Raid Points Naveen 54 24 Vikas Kandola 62 28 Vikas Kandola 136 69 Vinay 29 11 Vinay 31 14 Prashanth Kumar Rai 51 32 Selvamani K 29 6 Naveen 27 9 Vinay 60 28

Jaipur’s defensive unit is one of the best this season. The team averages 11.2 tackle points per match and it is joint best in The team also has a tackle strike rate of 49 which is joint second best in the league.

Highest Avg. Tackle Points - PKL 7 Highest Tackle SR - PKL 7 Team Avg. Tackle Points Team Tackle SR Jaipur Pink Panthers 11.2 Gujarat Fortunegiants 50 Puneri Paltan 11.2 Jaipur Pink Panthers 49 UP Yoddha 10.6 U Mumba 49

Sandeep Dhull has been the lead defender for the team and is one of the best defenders of the season. He has scored 44 tackle points (4th in the league) and averages 3.4 tackle points per match which is joint second best in the league.

Highest Avg. Tackle Points – PKL 7 Defender Avg. Tackle Points Vishal Bhardwaj 3.5 Sumit 3.4 Sandeep Dhull 3.4 Mahender Singh 3.4

Jaipur’s defensive unit is a team to be reckoned with its Super Tackles. Jaipur has made 19 Super Tackles this season, the third highest by any team.

Most Super Tackles – PKL 7 Team Super Tackle Bengaluru Bulls 22 Patna Pirates 20 Jaipur Pink Panthers 19

PLAYER HEAD-TO-HEAD