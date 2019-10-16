Pro Kabaddi 2019, semifinal 1: All you need to know about Bengaluru Bulls

Pro Kabaddi 2019 lead raider Pawan Sehrawat was the difference between UP Yoddha and in the Eliminator 1, whose winner, for the first time PKL history, was decided in extra time after the match tied at 36-36 in the stipulated 40 minutes of play.

Win: 12

Loss: 10

Tie: 1





: Pawan SehrawatPawan Sehrawat has scored 32 raid points in the two games played against Delhi at a raid strike rate of 70. Overall, Sehrawat has scored 321 raid points in 23 matches this season. Pawan Sehrawat is breathing down Ravinder Pahal's neck this season with nothing to separate the two after they tied 5-5 in head to head comparison.

PKL 2019: Pawan Sehrawat 5 – 5 Ravinder Pahal

PKL Overall: Pawan Sehrawat 7 – 8 Ravinder Pahal





The other challenge for Pawan would be Delhi’s two covers - Vishal Mane and Anil Kumar - who have been prone to loose tackles. However, teams have figured out that using the covers is the best way of stopping Pawan. Delhi used the same approach in their second meeting. After Ravinder Pahal, Vishal Mane has tackled Pawan the most number of times in Pro Kabaddi 2019.

PKL 2019: Pawan Sehrawat 5 – 4 Vishal Mane

PKL 2019: Pawan Sehrawat 3 – 1 Anil Kumar



Best Defender: Mahender Singh



Bengaluru Bulls’ defence has failed miserably in the Eliminator after they scored just 9 tackle points against UP Yoddha. Among the defenders, Mahender Singh was yet again the pick of the bunch and finished the match with four tackle points.

Bengaluru Bulls’ defence was the fourth-lowest scoring defensive unit during league stage, in the Eliminator, their total of 9 tackle points was fewer than what UP Yoddha’s Corner duo Nitesh Kumar and Sumit managed on their own.

