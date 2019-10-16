JUST IN
Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live score: Delhi take on Bengaluru in semifinal 1 today

In the second semifinal, Bengal Warriors will lock horns with U Mumba. Check PKL 2019 playoffs live-action, match and stats updates here

In today’s Pro Kabaddi 2019 match, the semifinal 1 will be played between Dabang Delhi and Bengaluru Bulls at the Eka Arena TranStadia, Ahmedabad. In semifinal 2, Bengal Warriors will lock horns with U Mumba at same venue. The Delhi vs Bengaluru kabaddi match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
 

Pro Kabaddi 2019 playoffs, Semifinal 2: U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors live streaming details

The U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors kabaddi match will begin at 8:30 pm IST after the first match ends. Kabaddi fans can catch Pro Kabaddi 2019 live action on Star Sports 1 and 2 and Star Sports 1 and 2 HD with English commentary, and on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi. You can also live stream kabaddi matches on Hotstar.

 
Stay tuned for Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba and Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls live match score here.

Relive UP Yoddha vs Bengaluru Bulls Eliminator 1 match. Watch the highlights
 

