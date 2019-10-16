JUST IN
Pro Kabaddi 2019, semifinal 1: All you need to know about Dabang Delhi

Naveen Kumar has had a memorable campaign as he broke many Pro Kabaddi records, mostly held by Pardeep Narwal. He has scored 19 consecutive Super 10s and a league record of 20 so far

BS Web Team 

The defending champions, Bengaluru Bulls, will look to continue their superb run, when they take on Dabang Delhi in the semifinal 1 of Pro Kabaddi 2019 at the EKA Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad, on Wednesday. Naveen Kumar will be key for Delhi, while the combined defensive effort will look to stop Pawan Sehrawat, who scores multi points in a raid with ease.

PKL 2019: Dabang Delhi record

Win: 15
Loss: 4
Tie: 3

Best Raider: Naveen Kumar
Naveen Kumar has had a memorable campaign as he broke many Pro Kabaddi records, mostly held by Pardeep Narwal. He has scored 19 consecutive Super 10s and a league record of 20 so far.


Along with Naveen, Chandran Ranjit and Vijay have also played the roleof support raiders brilliantly. Chandran Ranjit has scored 110 raid points and played a superb role in the revival of team’s raider Naveen. Vijay played in the team as an all-rounder and scored 43 raid points. Delhi also have veteran Meraj Sheykh in the team, who has come in handy when all the regular raiders were off court.

Best Defender: Ravinder Pahal

Veteran Ravinder Pahal has been a lead defender for his team and scored 59 tackle points in 21 matches. The right corner, Pahal, was ably supported by the team captain Joginder Narwal, who was brilliant in the left corner and scored 46 tackle points
Cover defenders in Vishal Mane and Anil Kumar, Delhi emerged as a complete defensive unit. The two covers have scored 26 and 33 tackle points, respectively.

First Published: Wed, October 16 2019. 13:30 IST

