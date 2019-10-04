Pro Kabaddi 2019 top raider Pawan Sehrawat will feature in today's match

In Match 120 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, Jaipur Pink Panthers will need a win to keep their playoffs hopes alive, when they take on Bengaluru Bulls at Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex, Panchkula, on Friday. If Jaipur Pink Panthers lose without a point then they will be knocked out of the playoffs.

Pawan Sehrawat breaking all records

Pawan Sehrawat has been unstoppable in the last few matches. In the last match against Haryana Steelers, he was exceptional scoring 39 raid points and broke Pardeep Narwal’s record of most raid points in a match 34. Sehrawat is the only raider in PKL history to score all the team’s raid points in a match (Last Match vs. Haryana Steelers).

Most Raid Points in a Match – PKL Overall Raider Match Raid Points Pawan Sehrawat Vs. Haryana Steelers, M#118, PKL 7 39 Pardeep Narwal Vs. Haryana Steelers, Eliminator 2, PKL 5 34 Rohit Kumar Vs. U.P. Yoddha, M#51, PKL 5 30

Pawan Sehrawat has maintained his momentum and energy throughout the match and gone for 38 raids out of the team’s 41 raids.

Most Raids in a Match – PKL Overall Raider Match Raids Pawan Sehrawat Vs. Haryana Steelers, M#118, PKL 7 38 Pardeep Narwal Vs. Bengal Warriors, Quarter-final 2, PKL 5 36 Pardeep Narwal Vs. Haryana Steelers, Eliminator 2, PKL 5 34

Additionally the top 3 most raids made by a raider this season has come from Pawan Sehrawat.

Most Raids in a Match – PKL 7 Raider Match Raids Pawan Sehrawat Vs. Haryana Steelers, M#118 38 Pawan Sehrawat Vs. Bengal Warriors, M#24 30 Pawan Sehrawat Vs. Haryana Steelers, M#56 28 Pankaj Mohite Vs. Bengaluru Bulls, M#99 28

Sandeep Dhull started the season on a high. But in the 2nd half, he has been struggling. He has averaged 3.0 tackle points per match. But the biggest difference has come in his tackle strike rate which has reduced to 41 in the last 10 matches. While, his tackle failure per cent has also increased from 42 in the first 10 to 65 in the last 10 matches.