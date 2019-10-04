Pro Kabaddi 2019 top raider Pawan Sehrawat will feature in today's match

-
In Match 120 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, Jaipur Pink Panthers will need a win to keep their playoffs hopes alive, when they take on Bengaluru Bulls at Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex, Panchkula, on Friday. If Jaipur Pink Panthers lose without a point then they will be knocked out of the playoffs.
Pawan Sehrawat breaking all records
Pawan Sehrawat has been unstoppable in the last few matches. In the last match against Haryana Steelers, he was exceptional scoring 39 raid points and broke Pardeep Narwal’s record of most raid points in a match 34. Sehrawat is the only raider in PKL history to score all the team’s raid points in a match (Last Match vs. Haryana Steelers).
|Most Raid Points in a Match – PKL Overall
|Raider
|Match
|Raid Points
|Pawan Sehrawat
|Vs. Haryana Steelers, M#118, PKL 7
|39
|Pardeep Narwal
|Vs. Haryana Steelers, Eliminator 2, PKL 5
|34
|Rohit Kumar
|Vs. U.P. Yoddha, M#51, PKL 5
|30
|Most Raids in a Match – PKL Overall
|Raider
|Match
|Raids
|Pawan Sehrawat
|Vs. Haryana Steelers, M#118, PKL 7
|38
|Pardeep Narwal
|Vs. Bengal Warriors, Quarter-final 2, PKL 5
|36
|Pardeep Narwal
|Vs. Haryana Steelers, Eliminator 2, PKL 5
|34
|Most Raids in a Match – PKL 7
|Raider
|Match
|Raids
|Pawan Sehrawat
|Vs. Haryana Steelers, M#118
|38
|Pawan Sehrawat
|Vs. Bengal Warriors, M#24
|30
|Pawan Sehrawat
|Vs. Haryana Steelers, M#56
|28
|Pankaj Mohite
|Vs. Bengaluru Bulls, M#99
|28
Sandeep Dhull started the season on a high. But in the 2nd half, he has been struggling. He has averaged 3.0 tackle points per match. But the biggest difference has come in his tackle strike rate which has reduced to 41 in the last 10 matches. While, his tackle failure per cent has also increased from 42 in the first 10 to 65 in the last 10 matches.
|Sandeep Dhull - PKL 7
|First 10 Matches
|Last 10 Matches
|37
|Tackle Points
|30
|3.7
|Avg. Tackle Points
|3.0
|63
|Tackle SR
|41
|42%
|Failed Tackle %
|65%