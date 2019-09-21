JUST IN
Pro Kabaddi 2019: UP look to get back to winning ways in today's match

In their last two games the defence has not been good after a run of four straight games where they successfully stifled their opponents

BS Web Team 

Pardeep Narwal, PKL 2019, Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha
Pardeep Narwal in action

In Match 101 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, UP Yoddha will take on Tamil Thalaivas at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday. UP Yoddha’s defence faltered after a long time in their previous match which led to the loss against U Mumba. A set of errors late in the game ended up costing the team 8 points in just three raids as U Mumba raiders Abhishek Singh and Arjun Deshwal pulled off Super Raids in consecutive raids which saw the game turn U Mumba’s way.

UP Yoddha Defence – Last 6 Matches (Most Recent First)
Match Tackle Points Failed Tackle % Opp. Raid Points Result
Vs. U Mumba, Match 95 9 72% 20 Lost
Vs. Jaipur, Match 93 8 62% 20 Won
Vs. Gujarat, Match 82 12 50% 16 Won
Vs. Patna, Match 76 14 54% 19 Won
Vs. Bengal, Match 69 16 39% 15 Won
Vs. Pune, Mach 61 10 57% 19 Won
In their last two games, the defence has not been good after a run of four straight games where they successfully stifled their opponents. Although they managed to keep their failed tackle percentage under check earlier, it has gone over 60 per cent in the previous two matches and they have allowed the opposition to score 20 raid points in both these games. During their 5-match winning run, they scored double digit tackle points in four matches which ultimately paved the way for their victory.

UP Yoddha Main Defenders – PKL 2019
Defender Mts. Tackle Points Avg. Tackle Pts. Tackle SR High 5s
Sumit 16 53 3.3 54 4
Nitesh Kumar 16 42 2.6 58 2
Ashu Singh 16 29 1.8 41 0
Amit 16 19 1.2 34 0

KEY BATTLE: RAHUL CHAUDHARI vs. NITESH KUMAR

Nitesh Kumar has troubled Rahul Chaudhari a lot and he has a positive H2H against him. He leads their H2H 10-5. Nitesh out of the 10 times he has tackled Rahul Chaudhari, 5 have come through Ankle Holds.

Nitesh Kumar Successful Tackles vs. Rahul Chaudhari – Skill wise (PKL)
Successful Tackle Ankle Hold Thigh Hold Chain
10 5 3 1
Also, Rahul Chaudhari’s raid SR against UP is one of the worst. His raid SR of 36 is his second lowest against all teams.

Rahul Chaudhari Lowest Raid SR – PKL
Opposition Raid SR
Gujarat Fortunegiants 33
U.P. Yoddha 36
Bengal Warriors 39
Player Head to head
(All figures overall PKL
  • Shabeer Bappu (CHE) 3 – 0 Nitesh Kumar (UP)
  • Rahul Chaudhari (CHE) 5 – 10 Nitesh Kumar (UP) [3-6 since PKL 6]
  • Rahul Chaudhari (CHE) 1 – 3 Sumit (UP) [all in PKL 7]
  • Ajay Thakur (CHE) 9 – 6 Nitesh Kumar (UP) [4-3 in PKL 6]
  • Rishank Devadiga (UP) 4 – 5 Manjeet Chhillar (CHE) [0-2 since PKL 6]
  • Rishank Devadiga (UP) 3 – 6 Mohit Chhillar (CHE) [1-2 since PKL 6]
  • Rishank Devadiga (UP) 5 – 2 Rahul Chaudhari (CHE)
  • Rishank Devadiga (UP) 4 – 0 Ajeet (CHE) [all in PKL 7]
  • Rishank Devadiga (UP) 8 – 7 Ran Singh (CHE) [4-2 since PKL 6]
  • Shrikant Jadhav (UP) 4 – 9 Manjeet Chhillar (CHE) [3-8 since PKL 6]
  • Shrikant Jadhav (UP) 2 – 4 Mohit Chhillar (CHE) [1-0 since PKL 6]
  • Shrikant Jadhav (UP) 4 – 3 Ran Singh (CHE) [2-2 since PKL

First Published: Sat, September 21 2019. 16:07 IST

