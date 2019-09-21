Pro Kabaddi 2019: UP look to get back to winning ways in today's match

-
In Match 101 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, UP Yoddha will take on Tamil Thalaivas at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday. UP Yoddha’s defence faltered after a long time in their previous match which led to the loss against U Mumba. A set of errors late in the game ended up costing the team 8 points in just three raids as U Mumba raiders Abhishek Singh and Arjun Deshwal pulled off Super Raids in consecutive raids which saw the game turn U Mumba’s way.
Check Pro Kabaddi points table and schedule here
|UP Yoddha Defence – Last 6 Matches (Most Recent First)
|Match
|Tackle Points
|Failed Tackle %
|Opp. Raid Points
|Result
|Vs. U Mumba, Match 95
|9
|72%
|20
|Lost
|Vs. Jaipur, Match 93
|8
|62%
|20
|Won
|Vs. Gujarat, Match 82
|12
|50%
|16
|Won
|Vs. Patna, Match 76
|14
|54%
|19
|Won
|Vs. Bengal, Match 69
|16
|39%
|15
|Won
|Vs. Pune, Mach 61
|10
|57%
|19
|Won
|UP Yoddha Main Defenders – PKL 2019
|Defender
|Mts.
|Tackle Points
|Avg. Tackle Pts.
|Tackle SR
|High 5s
|Sumit
|16
|53
|3.3
|54
|4
|Nitesh Kumar
|16
|42
|2.6
|58
|2
|Ashu Singh
|16
|29
|1.8
|41
|0
|Amit
|16
|19
|1.2
|34
|0
KEY BATTLE: RAHUL CHAUDHARI vs. NITESH KUMAR
Nitesh Kumar has troubled Rahul Chaudhari a lot and he has a positive H2H against him. He leads their H2H 10-5. Nitesh out of the 10 times he has tackled Rahul Chaudhari, 5 have come through Ankle Holds.
|Nitesh Kumar Successful Tackles vs. Rahul Chaudhari – Skill wise (PKL)
|Successful Tackle
|Ankle Hold
|Thigh Hold
|Chain
|10
|5
|3
|1
|Rahul Chaudhari Lowest Raid SR – PKL
|Opposition
|Raid SR
|Gujarat Fortunegiants
|33
|U.P. Yoddha
|36
|Bengal Warriors
|39
(All figures overall PKL
- Shabeer Bappu (CHE) 3 – 0 Nitesh Kumar (UP)
- Rahul Chaudhari (CHE) 5 – 10 Nitesh Kumar (UP) [3-6 since PKL 6]
- Rahul Chaudhari (CHE) 1 – 3 Sumit (UP) [all in PKL 7]
- Ajay Thakur (CHE) 9 – 6 Nitesh Kumar (UP) [4-3 in PKL 6]
- Rishank Devadiga (UP) 4 – 5 Manjeet Chhillar (CHE) [0-2 since PKL 6]
- Rishank Devadiga (UP) 3 – 6 Mohit Chhillar (CHE) [1-2 since PKL 6]
- Rishank Devadiga (UP) 5 – 2 Rahul Chaudhari (CHE)
- Rishank Devadiga (UP) 4 – 0 Ajeet (CHE) [all in PKL 7]
- Rishank Devadiga (UP) 8 – 7 Ran Singh (CHE) [4-2 since PKL 6]
- Shrikant Jadhav (UP) 4 – 9 Manjeet Chhillar (CHE) [3-8 since PKL 6]
- Shrikant Jadhav (UP) 2 – 4 Mohit Chhillar (CHE) [1-0 since PKL 6]
- Shrikant Jadhav (UP) 4 – 3 Ran Singh (CHE) [2-2 since PKL