Pro Kabaddi 2019: UP look to get back to winning ways in today's match

In Match 101 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, will take on at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday. UP Yoddha’s defence faltered after a long time in their previous match which led to the loss against U Mumba. A set of errors late in the game ended up costing the team 8 points in just three raids as U Mumba raiders Abhishek Singh and Arjun Deshwal pulled off Super Raids in consecutive raids which saw the game turn U Mumba’s way.

Defence – Last 6 Matches (Most Recent First) Match Tackle Points Failed Tackle % Opp. Raid Points Result Vs. U Mumba, Match 95 9 72% 20 Lost Vs. Jaipur, Match 93 8 62% 20 Won Vs. Gujarat, Match 82 12 50% 16 Won Vs. Patna, Match 76 14 54% 19 Won Vs. Bengal, Match 69 16 39% 15 Won Vs. Pune, Mach 61 10 57% 19 Won

In their last two games, the defence has not been good after a run of four straight games where they successfully stifled their opponents. Although they managed to keep their failed tackle percentage under check earlier, it has gone over 60 per cent in the previous two matches and they have allowed the opposition to score 20 raid points in both these games. During their 5-match winning run, they scored double digit tackle points in four matches which ultimately paved the way for their victory.

Main Defenders – PKL 2019 Defender Mts. Tackle Points Avg. Tackle Pts. Tackle SR High 5s Sumit 16 53 3.3 54 4 Nitesh Kumar 16 42 2.6 58 2 Ashu Singh 16 29 1.8 41 0 Amit 16 19 1.2 34 0

Nitesh Kumar has troubled Rahul Chaudhari a lot and he has a positive H2H against him. He leads their H2H 10-5. Nitesh out of the 10 times he has tackled Rahul Chaudhari, 5 have come through Ankle Holds.

Nitesh Kumar Successful Tackles vs. Rahul Chaudhari – Skill wise (PKL) Successful Tackle Ankle Hold Thigh Hold Chain 10 5 3 1

Also, Rahul Chaudhari’s raid SR against UP is one of the worst. His raid SR of 36 is his second lowest against all teams.

Rahul Chaudhari Lowest Raid SR – PKL Opposition Raid SR Gujarat Fortunegiants 33 U.P. Yoddha 36 Bengal Warriors 39

Shabeer Bappu (CHE) 3 – 0 Nitesh Kumar (UP)

Rahul Chaudhari (CHE) 5 – 10 Nitesh Kumar (UP) [3-6 since PKL 6]

Rahul Chaudhari (CHE) 1 – 3 Sumit (UP) [all in PKL 7]

Ajay Thakur (CHE) 9 – 6 Nitesh Kumar (UP) [4-3 in PKL 6]

Rishank Devadiga (UP) 4 – 5 Manjeet Chhillar (CHE) [0-2 since PKL 6]

Rishank Devadiga (UP) 3 – 6 Mohit Chhillar (CHE) [1-2 since PKL 6]

Rishank Devadiga (UP) 5 – 2 Rahul Chaudhari (CHE)

Rishank Devadiga (UP) 4 – 0 Ajeet (CHE) [all in PKL 7]

Rishank Devadiga (UP) 8 – 7 Ran Singh (CHE) [4-2 since PKL 6]

Shrikant Jadhav (UP) 4 – 9 Manjeet Chhillar (CHE) [3-8 since PKL 6]

Shrikant Jadhav (UP) 2 – 4 Mohit Chhillar (CHE) [1-0 since PKL 6]

Shrikant Jadhav (UP) 4 – 3 Ran Singh (CHE) [2-2 since PKL

