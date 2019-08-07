PKL 2019, UP vs Chennai Preview: Chaudhari looks to continue with form

In Match 29 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, UP Yoddha will take on at the Patliputra Sports Complex in Patna on Wednesday. UP Yoddha will look to score crucial raid points as Monu Goyat and Rishank Devadiga have failed to perform. Monu Goyal had a good start to the campaign, but failed to continue with the good show. In the first two matches, Monu Goyal only went for 8 empty raids out of 22, while in the last 2 matches, in 28 raids, he went for 15 empty raids. On the other hand, defensive unit have been on a roll. They have been scoring at an average of 11.5 tackle points per match and are the second best team in this category.

Player Battle: Rahul Chaudhari vs Nitesh Kumar



Nitesh Kumar has troubled Rahul Chaudhari quite enough and he has a positive head to head against him. He leads their head to head 10-5. Nitesh Kumar, out of the 10 times he has tackled Rahul Chaudhari, 5 have come through Ankle Holds. Also, Rahul Chaudhari’s raid strike rate against UP is comparatively less (36) than any other oppositions he has faced (49) in Pro Kabaddi.

UP Yoddha vs head to head



Head to head, UP Yoddha and Tamil Thalaivas have won two matches each in the six matches played so far.

Match No. UP Yoddha Tamil Thalaivas Result PKL 6, Match 113 25 25 Match Tied PKL 6, Match 44 24 46 Tamil Thalaivas won by 22 points PKL 6, Match 4 37 32 UP Yoddha won by 5 points PKL 5, Match 109 37 33 UP Yoddha won by 4 points PKL 5, Match 75 33 34 Tamil Thalaivas won by 1 point PKL 5, Match 43 33 33 Match Tied

UP Yoddha vs Tamil Thalaivas live streaming details

August 7, 2019, Wednesday.

Venue: Patliputra Sports Complex, Patna



Time: 7:30 pm IST



The UP Yoddha vs Tamil Thalaivas will be broadcast live on Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 with English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi with Hindi Commentary. The live streaming of the UP vs Chennia will be available on Hotstar in various languages.



