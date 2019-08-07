JUST IN
PKL 2019, UP vs Chennai Preview: Chaudhari looks to continue with form

Head to head, UP Yoddha and Tamil Thalaivas have won two matches each in the six matches played so far, while two matches ended in a tie

BS Web Team 

Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans, PKL 2019
File Photo: Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans match

In Match 29 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, UP Yoddha will take on Tamil Thalaivas at the Patliputra Sports Complex in Patna on Wednesday. UP Yoddha will look to score crucial raid points as Monu Goyat and Rishank Devadiga have failed to perform. Monu Goyal had a good start to the PKL 2019 campaign, but failed to continue with the good show. In the first two matches, Monu Goyal only went for 8 empty raids out of 22, while in the last 2 matches, in 28 raids, he went for 15 empty raids. On the other hand, Tamil Thalaivas defensive unit have been on a roll. They have been scoring at an average of 11.5 tackle points per match and are the second best team in this category.

Player Battle: Rahul Chaudhari vs Nitesh Kumar

Nitesh Kumar has troubled Rahul Chaudhari quite enough and he has a positive head to head against him. He leads their head to head 10-5. Nitesh Kumar, out of the 10 times he has tackled Rahul Chaudhari, 5 have come through Ankle Holds. Also, Rahul Chaudhari’s raid strike rate against UP is comparatively less (36) than any other oppositions he has faced (49) in Pro Kabaddi.

UP Yoddha vs Tamil Thalaivas head to head

Head to head, UP Yoddha and Tamil Thalaivas have won two matches each in the six matches played so far.

Match No. UP Yoddha Tamil Thalaivas Result
PKL 6, Match 113 25 25 Match Tied
PKL 6, Match 44 24 46 Tamil Thalaivas won by 22 points
PKL 6, Match 4 37 32 UP Yoddha won by 5 points
PKL 5, Match 109 37 33 UP Yoddha won by 4 points
PKL 5, Match 75 33 34 Tamil Thalaivas won by 1 point
PKL 5, Match 43 33 33 Match Tied

UP Yoddha vs Tamil Thalaivas live streaming details

Date and Day: August 7, 2019, Wednesday.

Venue: Patliputra Sports Complex, Patna

Time: 7:30 pm IST

The UP Yoddha vs Tamil Thalaivas will be broadcast live on Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 with English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi with Hindi Commentary. The live streaming of the UP vs Chennia will be available on Hotstar in various languages.
First Published: Wed, August 07 2019. 16:11 IST

