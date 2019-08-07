PKL 2019, UP vs Chennai Preview: Chaudhari looks to continue with form

-
ALSO READ
PKL 2019, Haryana vs Chennai preview: Vikas Kandola to boost Steelers
Pro Kabaddi 2019, Match 21 preview: Can Siddharth Desai make a mark today?
PKL 2019, Chennai vs Patna preview: Battle of top 2 raiders in Pro Kabaddi
PKL 2019, Match 10 preview: Can Nitesh Kumar bring UP Yoddha back to life?
PKL 2019, Match 9 preview: Can Delhi stop Ajay Thakur, Rahul Chaudhari?
-
In Match 29 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, UP Yoddha will take on Tamil Thalaivas at the Patliputra Sports Complex in Patna on Wednesday. UP Yoddha will look to score crucial raid points as Monu Goyat and Rishank Devadiga have failed to perform. Monu Goyal had a good start to the PKL 2019 campaign, but failed to continue with the good show. In the first two matches, Monu Goyal only went for 8 empty raids out of 22, while in the last 2 matches, in 28 raids, he went for 15 empty raids. On the other hand, Tamil Thalaivas defensive unit have been on a roll. They have been scoring at an average of 11.5 tackle points per match and are the second best team in this category.
Check Pro Kabaddi schedule and points table here
Player Battle: Rahul Chaudhari vs Nitesh Kumar
Nitesh Kumar has troubled Rahul Chaudhari quite enough and he has a positive head to head against him. He leads their head to head 10-5. Nitesh Kumar, out of the 10 times he has tackled Rahul Chaudhari, 5 have come through Ankle Holds. Also, Rahul Chaudhari’s raid strike rate against UP is comparatively less (36) than any other oppositions he has faced (49) in Pro Kabaddi.
UP Yoddha vs Tamil Thalaivas head to head
Head to head, UP Yoddha and Tamil Thalaivas have won two matches each in the six matches played so far.
|Match No.
|UP Yoddha
|Tamil Thalaivas
|Result
|PKL 6, Match 113
|25
|25
|Match Tied
|PKL 6, Match 44
|24
|46
|Tamil Thalaivas won by 22 points
|PKL 6, Match 4
|37
|32
|UP Yoddha won by 5 points
|PKL 5, Match 109
|37
|33
|UP Yoddha won by 4 points
|PKL 5, Match 75
|33
|34
|Tamil Thalaivas won by 1 point
|PKL 5, Match 43
|33
|33
|Match Tied
UP Yoddha vs Tamil Thalaivas live streaming details
Date and Day: August 7, 2019, Wednesday.
Venue: Patliputra Sports Complex, Patna
Time: 7:30 pm IST
The UP Yoddha vs Tamil Thalaivas will be broadcast live on Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 with English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi with Hindi Commentary. The live streaming of the UP vs Chennia will be available on Hotstar in various languages.