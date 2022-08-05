Pro Kabaddi Auction 2022: PKL Player Auctions, Venue, Date and Time

-
ALSO READ
Pro Kabaddi League Player Auction 2022: When and where to watch Live?
PKL 2021 Final: Top raiders, top defenders and top teams of season 8
Dabang Delhi KC beat Patna Pirates to become PKL Season 8 champions
PKL 2021 Final Live: Heartbreak for Patna, lose the final 36-37 to Delhi
PKL 8: Patna Pirates beat Telugu Titans 38-30 to reach semi-finals
-
The Vivo Pro Kabaddi League 2022 is all set with its auction for December 2022 season from August 5, Friday to August 6, Saturday in Mumbai. For the ninth season of the Pro Kabaddi League, more than 500 players will be under the auction hammer. The 12 teams of PKL will be spending Rs 44 crores to strengthen their squads.
While star performers like Pradeep Narwal and Pawan Sehrawat will be available for auction, there are 19 elite players retained by all the franchises combined. The auction will be divided into four subcategories as raiders, defenders and all-rounders. Interestingly, the ninth season will also include 24 players from the top two teams of the Khelo India University tournament 2021 that was played in Bangalore.
Also read | PKL Auction: Over 500 players drafted, including 24 from Khelo India Games
A total of 111 players are retained across three different categories with 41 Franchisees-nominated New Young Players, 38 New Young Players (NYP),19 Elite Retained Players (ERP) and 13 in the Retained Young Players category as teams looking to build a strong and better, this year.
According to the retaining conditions, a franchise can retain up to six players under the ERP (Elite Retained Player) category and up to four New Young Players (NYPs) in each Pro Kabaddi League season. Check out this list of retained players by each franchise.
Why watch the PKL auction in 2022?
The renowned sports presenter and commentator Charu Sharma would be the auctioneer for the Vivo Pro Kabaddi League auction 2022. He was in the public eye at the Indian Premier League Auction 2022.
Each team of season 9 would be having Rs 4.4 crores in their purse. However, the total purse amount will be reduced based on the retention made by the team. There would be four categories of players based on base prices as given below:
|
Category A
|Rs 30 lakh
|Category B
|Rs 20 lakh
|Category C
|Rs 10 lakh
|Category D
|Rs 6 lakh
PKL 2022: Elite Retained Players List
As per rules, each Pro Kabaddi League shall have at least 18 players and not more than 25 players in their squad. At the 2022 auction, Haryana Steelers and Telugu Titans are the only teams to have not retained any elite players.
|
Team
|Players
|Bengal Warriors
|Maninder Singh, Manoj Gowda, and Akash Pikalmunde
|Bengaluru Bulls
|Mahender Singh, Mayur Kadam. and More G B
|Dabang Delhi
|Vijay
|Gujarat Giants
|Sonu
|Patna Pirates
|Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, Sajin Chandrasekar, and Neeraj Kumar, Mon
|Puneri Paltan
|Sombir and Abinesh Nadarajan
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|Arjun Deshwal and Sahul Kumar
|Tamil Thalaivaa
|Ajinkya Pawar
|U Mumba
|Rinku
|UP Yoddha
|Nitesh Kumar
Where can you watch the PKL auction live?
The Pro Kabaddi League Player Auction will be live on August 5, 18.30 (IST) onwards on the Star Sports Network. Plus, you can watch live streaming on the Disney+Hostar OTT platform.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor