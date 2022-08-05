Pro Kabaddi Auction 2022: PKL Player Auctions, Venue, Date and Time

The Pro Kabaddi League 2022 is all set with its auction for December 2022 season from August 5, Friday to August 6, Saturday in Mumbai. For the ninth season of the Pro League, more than 500 players will be under the auction hammer. The 12 teams of PKL will be spending Rs 44 crores to strengthen their squads.

While star performers like Pradeep Narwal and Pawan Sehrawat will be available for auction, there are 19 elite players retained by all the franchises combined. The auction will be divided into four subcategories as raiders, defenders and all-rounders. Interestingly, the ninth season will also include 24 players from the top two teams of the Khelo India University tournament 2021 that was played in Bangalore.



A total of 111 players are retained across three different categories with 41 Franchisees-nominated New Young Players, 38 New Young Players (NYP),19 Elite Retained Players (ERP) and 13 in the Retained Young Players category as teams looking to build a strong and better, this year.

According to the retaining conditions, a franchise can retain up to six players under the ERP (Elite Retained Player) category and up to four New Young Players (NYPs) in each League season. Check out this list of retained players by each franchise.





Why watch the PKL auction in 2022?

The renowned presenter and commentator Charu Sharma would be the auctioneer for the League auction 2022. He was in the public eye at the Indian Premier League Auction 2022.

Each team of season 9 would be having Rs 4.4 crores in their purse. However, the total purse amount will be reduced based on the retention made by the team. There would be four categories of players based on base prices as given below:

Category A Rs 30 lakh Category B Rs 20 lakh Category C Rs 10 lakh Category D Rs 6 lakh

PKL 2022: Elite Retained Players List

As per rules, each shall have at least 18 players and not more than 25 players in their squad. At the 2022 auction, Haryana Steelers and Telugu Titans are the only teams to have not retained any elite players.

Team Players Bengal Warriors Maninder Singh, Manoj Gowda, and Akash Pikalmunde Bengaluru Bulls Mahender Singh, Mayur Kadam. and More G B Dabang Delhi Vijay Gujarat Giants Sonu Patna Pirates Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, Sajin Chandrasekar, and Neeraj Kumar, Mon Puneri Paltan Sombir and Abinesh Nadarajan Jaipur Pink Panthers Arjun Deshwal and Sahul Kumar Tamil Thalaivaa Ajinkya Pawar U Mumba Rinku UP Yoddha Nitesh Kumar

Where can you watch the PKL auction live?

The Pro Kabaddi League Player Auction will be live on August 5, 18.30 (IST) onwards on the Star Network. Plus, you can watch live streaming on the Disney+Hostar OTT platform.

