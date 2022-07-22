PKL Auction: Over 500 players drafted, including 24 from Khelo India Games

-
More than 500 kabaddi exponents are expected to enter the fray when the Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 player auction takes place in Mumbai on August 5-6, according to PKL organisers Mashal Sports.
In a bid to bring in more youngsters to compete in the popular league, 24 players from the top-two teams of Khelo India University Games, 2021 will be included in the auction pool, said the organisers on Friday.
The Domestic, Overseas, and New Young Players (NYPs) will be divided into four categories -- A, B, C and D in the player auction. The players will be further sub-divided as 'All-Rounders', 'Defenders' and 'Raiders' within each category.
The base prices for each of the categories are: Category A - Rs 30 Lakhs, Category B - Rs 20 Lakhs, Category C - Rs 10 Lakhs and Category D - Rs 6 Lakhs. The total salary purse available to each franchise for its squad for Season 9 is Rs 4.4 crore.
The league commissioner, Anupam Goswami, said, "Every season has witnessed the emergence of new talented players and I am certain there are a lot of surprises in store for us this year as well. I look forward to welcoming the young talents from the Khelo India University Games into the player auctions. PKL Season 9 will be organized in liaison with our stakeholders and associates in the national kabaddi ecosystem under the AKFI."
The PKL teams also have a choice of retention of players from their respective PKL Season 8 squads as per the league policies. The franchises are allowed to retain up to six players under the 'Elite Retained Players' category and up to four 'New Young Players' (NYPs) under stipulated conditions in each PKL season. The players, who are not retained by the franchises from the pool of 500-plus players, will go under the hammer during the two-day auction process in Mumbai.
Satyam Trivedi, head, Adani Sportsline, said, "After a successful Season 8, all the players are eagerly waiting to step on the mat once again. We at Gujarat Giants are looking forward to some exciting bids and build a strong squad for the upcoming Season 9."
