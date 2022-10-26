JUST IN
PKL 2022 LIVE Score: Gujarat play U Mumba, Delhi face Bengal in Bengaluru

Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Live Updates: On the last day of the Bengaluru leg of PKL Season 9, Gujarat Giants will take on the U Mumba while Dabang Delhi will face Bengal Warriors

New Delhi 

Gujarat Giants take on U Mumba in PKL 2022. Photo: @ProKabaddi
PKL 2022 LIVE Score

The journey that began on October 7 at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru, will finally culminate with two severe battles of Kabaddi in the Pro Kabaddi League 2022. Tonight, the Gujarat Giants, who beat Haryana Steelers in their last clash, will take on U Mumba who was shocked by Bengaluru Bulls in a miraculous comeback story. 

In the last game of the night, Dabang Delhi KC, who lost their top-of-the-table position for a day to Jaipur Pink Panthers, and then regained it just before their next match thanks to Jaipur’s loss against Puneri Paltan, will look to remain at the top as they take on a beleaguered Bengal Warriors

Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba

The Gujarat side is on a roll and has beaten UP Yoddhas and Haryana Steelers back to back. They are in a healthy run going into the next leg and they would want to continue that run when they take on U Mumba, who have had a mixed bag of a season so far. U Mumba have three wins and three losses from their six games, while Gujarat have three wins, a loss and a tie from their six games. 

The top players to look out for in this game would be Chandran Ranjit and Rakesh the raid machines from Gujarat while Surinder Singh, the U Mumba skipper alongside Jay Bhagwan and Guma Singh could play pivotal roles for the orange and black brigade too. 

Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors

Bengal Warriors, who were once in the top three of the points table, have slid to the eighth position courtesy of their bad run of form. They have lost two games back to back after three wins on the trot. Now a win is a must for them to remain in the top six and there is no better team to win against but the table toppers Dabang Delhi. Delhi would be mindful of the warriors after their loss to the Patna Pirates. Thus it gives a taste of classic encounters going forward. 

Maninder Singh, the top raider and captain of Bengal Warriors will be up against Delhi’s defence which has the likes of Sandeep Dhull and Vijay Kumar. Delhi’s Naveen Kumar, also known as Naveen Express is the star raider and would once again be in contention for a player of the match award.

Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Live Updates: Catch all the action with scores and live match updates from PKL 2022 matches between Gujarat Giants and U Mumba and Dabang Delhi and Bengal Warriors

