- Ethereum's dominance in global crypto market up 20% after 'Merge' upgrade
- Heat-related deaths up by 68% between 2000-04 and 2017-21: Lancet Report
- PKL 2022 LIVE Score: Gujarat play U Mumba, Delhi face Bengal in Bengaluru
- Zee-Sony merger: Media groups agree to sell three Hindi channels
- Several Iranian protesters rally to mark 40 days since Mahsa Amini's death
- Hero MotoCorp partners with Terrafirma Motors to enter Philippines
- Kharge vows to bolster UPA as he takes over as Congress President
- Finance Ministry extends ITR filing deadline for companies till Nov 7
PKL 2022 LIVE Score: Gujarat play U Mumba, Delhi face Bengal in Bengaluru
Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Live Updates: On the last day of the Bengaluru leg of PKL Season 9, Gujarat Giants will take on the U Mumba while Dabang Delhi will face Bengal Warriors
Topics
Pro Kabaddi League 2022 | Pro Kabaddi League | Dabang Delhi
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Gujarat Giants take on U Mumba in PKL 2022. Photo: @ProKabaddi
PKL 2022 LIVE Score
The journey that began on October 7 at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru, will finally culminate with two severe battles of Kabaddi in the Pro Kabaddi League 2022. Tonight, the Gujarat Giants, who beat Haryana Steelers in their last clash, will take on U Mumba who was shocked by Bengaluru Bulls in a miraculous comeback story.
In the last game of the night, Dabang Delhi KC, who lost their top-of-the-table position for a day to Jaipur Pink Panthers, and then regained it just before their next match thanks to Jaipur’s loss against Puneri Paltan, will look to remain at the top as they take on a beleaguered Bengal Warriors.
Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba
The Gujarat side is on a roll and has beaten UP Yoddhas and Haryana Steelers back to back. They are in a healthy run going into the next leg and they would want to continue that run when they take on U Mumba, who have had a mixed bag of a season so far. U Mumba have three wins and three losses from their six games, while Gujarat have three wins, a loss and a tie from their six games.
The top players to look out for in this game would be Chandran Ranjit and Rakesh the raid machines from Gujarat while Surinder Singh, the U Mumba skipper alongside Jay Bhagwan and Guma Singh could play pivotal roles for the orange and black brigade too.
Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors
Bengal Warriors, who were once in the top three of the points table, have slid to the eighth position courtesy of their bad run of form. They have lost two games back to back after three wins on the trot. Now a win is a must for them to remain in the top six and there is no better team to win against but the table toppers Dabang Delhi. Delhi would be mindful of the warriors after their loss to the Patna Pirates. Thus it gives a taste of classic encounters going forward.
Maninder Singh, the top raider and captain of Bengal Warriors will be up against Delhi’s defence which has the likes of Sandeep Dhull and Vijay Kumar. Delhi’s Naveen Kumar, also known as Naveen Express is the star raider and would once again be in contention for a player of the match award.
Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Live Updates: Catch all the action with scores and live match updates from PKL 2022 matches between Gujarat Giants and U Mumba and Dabang Delhi and Bengal Warriors.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh