PKL 2018 Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Fortunegiants LIVE: Will Delhi sizzle?

-
ALSO READ
PKL 2018 Day 1 highlights:U Mumba, Puneri Paltan settle for tie in thriller
PKL 2018 Day 2 highlights: Confident UP Yoddha beat Tamil Thalaivas 37-32
PKL 2018 Season 6: Today's Kabaddi match schedule, live streaming details
PKL 2018: Sunil Kumar to lead Gujarat Fortunegiants squad in sixth season
PKL 2018: Today's Kabaddi match schedule, free live streaming details
-
In Match 5 of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League Dabang Delhi will lock horns with Gujarat Fortunegiants in first match of Day. HEAD-TO-HEAD Matches – 3 | Dabang Delhi - 0 | Gujarat Fortunegiants - 3 | Tie – 0 • Gujarat Fortunegiants defeated Dabang Delhi K.C. in all 3 of their encounters in PKL 5. • Except their last game, the other two were decided by close margins of less than 7 points. • Gujarat ended up being the runners-up after topping the Zone A standings in the league stage, while Dabang Delhi K.C. finished at the bottom (6th) of the Zone A league table.