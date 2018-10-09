PKL 2018 Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Fortunegiants LIVE: Will Delhi sizzle?

In Match 5 of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League Dabang Delhi will lock horns with Gujarat Fortunegiants in first match of Day. HEAD-TO-HEAD Matches – 3 | Dabang Delhi - 0 | Gujarat Fortunegiants - 3 | Tie – 0 • Gujarat Fortunegiants defeated Dabang Delhi K.C. in all 3 of their encounters in PKL 5. • Except their last game, the other two were decided by close margins of less than 7 points. • Gujarat ended up being the runners-up after topping the Zone A standings in the league stage, while Dabang Delhi K.C. finished at the bottom (6th) of the Zone A league table.

In today’s first match of VIVO Pro League (PKL 2018) season six, Dabang Delhi and PKL 5 runner-ups GujaratFortunegiants will begin their campaign at Chennai's Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium. The second match of the day will be a Southern Derby to be played between Tamil Thalaivas and Telugu Titans. Tamil Thalaivas' late surge against UP Yoddha on Monday had helped them reduce their losing margin and gain a point. The first southern derby of PKL 6 will see a stiff competition between Thalaivas’ and Titans’ Rahul Chaudhari, two of the most successful raiders in Pro League. Chaudhari is the leading raid point scorer in PKL history, with 666 raid points, and is third on the list with 555 raid points. However, in PKL 5, Thakur scored more raid points than Chaudhari, finishing with the third-highest raid points (213), while the latter ranked sixth with 184 raid pts.

Before that, in the first match, last year's runner-ups Gujarat Fortunegiants will start their campaign against Delhi Dabang, whom they had defeated in all the 3 encounters last season. Similar to PKL 5, Dabang Delhi have gone with a more experienced side, while Gujarat Fortunegiants have opted to go for a younger side. Dabang Delhi have six players with experience of at least 50 PKL matches, whereas Gujarat do not have a single player with 50+ games in PKL.

