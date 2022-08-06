JUST IN
CWG 2022 Day 9 LIVE: Nitu Ghanghas moves to final, Vinesh in red hot form
Business Standard

Pro Kabaddi League: PKL 2022 auctions Day 1, players sold, team budget

Pawan Sehrawat becomes the most expensive player in Pro Kabaddi League, Fazel Atrachali bags Rs 1.38 crores, while few big names go unsold on Day 1 of PKL 2022 auctions.

Kabaddi auctions | Pro Kabaddi League | Sport

Zuhair Zaidi 

U Mumba vs Telugu Titans (Photo: Twitter)
U Mumba vs Telugu Titans (Photo: Twitter)

Day 1 of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) auctions witnessed some record-breaking deals, such as Fazel Atrachali, Pawan Shehrawat, and Vikash Kandola cracking huge sums of money. As expected, Pawan Shehrawat became the most expensive player in the PKL auctions 2022. Iranian Kabaddi star Fazel Atrachali became the most expensive overseas buy at Rs 1.38 crore and will represent Puneri Plans in PKL 2022, while Pawan Sehrawat bagged Rs 2.26 crore to play for Tamil Thalaivaa.

Vikash Kandola was another Indian and second-most expensive player with a price of Rs 1.7 crore and was the only buy of Bengaluru Bulls on Day 1. Surprisingly, many legendary names did not receive any amount of money or were sold at low prices. Sandeep Narwal and Abozar Mighani are some of the renowned names that went unsold, whereas Monu Goyat, Siddharth Desai, and Nitin Tomar were sold for their base price of Rs 20 lakh.

A whopping Rs 18.1 crore were spent on Day 1 of the Pro Kabaddi League auction, and there will be more action on Day 2 as the purses remaining have been reduced. Gujarat Giants are leading the race with a remaining purse of Rs 3.63 crore while Dabang Delhi is left with only Rs 1.95 crore.

The day 2 auction is still going on and it is reported that Haryana Steelers have picked Iranian defender Amirhossein Bastami for Rs 65.1 lakh whereas Gujarat spent Rs 30.3 lakh to bag Shankar Bhimraj Gadai. Furthermore, Bengal warriors have paid Rs 27. 6 lakh on all-rounder Balaji D.

Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Players sold on Day 1

Team

Player

Price

Bengal Warriors

Girish Maruti Ernak (Defender)

Rs 20 lakh

Ajinkya Rohidas Kapre (All rounder)

Rs 26 lakh

Shrikant Jadhav (Raider)

Deepak Nivas Hooda (All Rounder)

Rs 43 lakh

Bengaluru Bulls

Vikash Khandola

Rs 170 lakh

Dabang Delhi KC

Vishal Lather (Defender)

Rs 20 lakh

Sandeep Kumar Dhull (Defender)

Rs 40 lakh

Gujarat Giants

Pradeep Kumar (Raider) - FBM used

Rs 25 lakh

Chandran Ranjit (Raider)

Rs 30 lakh

Haryana Steelers

Nitin Rawal (All-rounders)

Rs 37.5 lakh

Manjeet(Raider)

Rs 80 lakh

Jaipur PInk Panthers

V Ajith Kumar (Raider)

Rs 66 lakh

Sunil Kumar (Defender)

Rs 90 lakh:

Puneri Paltan

Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh (All rounder)

Rs 87 lakh

Fazel Atrachali (Defender)

Rs 138 lakh

Patna Pirates

Sunil Narwal (Defender) - FBM Used

Rs 21.5 lakh

Rohit Gulia (All-rounder)

Rs 30 lakh

Sachin (Raider) - FBM Used

Rs 81 lakh

Telugu Titans

Siddharth Sirish Desai (Raider)

Rs 20 lakh

Monu Goyat - (Raider)

Vishal Bhardwaj (Defender)

Rs 30 lakh

Surjeet Singh (Defender)

Rs 50 lakh

Abhishek Singh (Raider)

Rs 60 lakh

Parvesh Bhaiswal (Defender)

Rs 62 lakh

Tamil Thalaivas

Pawan Kumar Sehrawat (Raider)

Rs 226 lakh

UP Yoddha

Pardeep Narwal (Raider) - FBM Used

Rs 90 lakh

U Mumba

Surinder Singh (Defender)

Rs 35.5 lakh

Ashish Narwal (Raider)

Rs 45 lakh

Gurman SIngh (Raider)

Rs 121.5 lakh



Pro Kabaddi League: Budget remaining after Day 1

Team

Purse Remaining

Gujarat Giants

Rs 3.63 Cr.

Telugu Titans

Rs 3.47 Cr.

U Mumba

Rs 3.34 Cr.

Haryana Steelers

Rs 3.33 Cr.

Tamil Thalaivas

Rs 2.83 Cr

Bengaluru Bulls

Rs 2.81 Cr

Bengal Warriors

Rs 2.76 Cr

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Rs 2.76 Cr

Puneri Paltan

Rs 2.69 Cr

Patna Pirates

Rs 2.12 Cr

UP Yoddhas

Rs 2.11 Cr

Dabang Delhi KC

Rs 1.95 Cr

The charts will be updated after day 2 auctions. Currently, most teams are looking stronger on paper. However, there would be budget concerns for Dabang Delhi KC and UP Yoddhas. We'll have to wait for day 2 to end to see how it turns out for all the teams.

First Published: Sat, August 06 2022. 15:47 IST

