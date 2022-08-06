Pro Kabaddi League: PKL 2022 auctions Day 1, players sold, team budget

-
-
Day 1 of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) auctions witnessed some record-breaking deals, such as Fazel Atrachali, Pawan Shehrawat, and Vikash Kandola cracking huge sums of money. As expected, Pawan Shehrawat became the most expensive player in the PKL auctions 2022. Iranian Kabaddi star Fazel Atrachali became the most expensive overseas buy at Rs 1.38 crore and will represent Puneri Plans in PKL 2022, while Pawan Sehrawat bagged Rs 2.26 crore to play for Tamil Thalaivaa.
Vikash Kandola was another Indian and second-most expensive player with a price of Rs 1.7 crore and was the only buy of Bengaluru Bulls on Day 1. Surprisingly, many legendary names did not receive any amount of money or were sold at low prices. Sandeep Narwal and Abozar Mighani are some of the renowned names that went unsold, whereas Monu Goyat, Siddharth Desai, and Nitin Tomar were sold for their base price of Rs 20 lakh.
A whopping Rs 18.1 crore were spent on Day 1 of the Pro Kabaddi League auction, and there will be more action on Day 2 as the purses remaining have been reduced. Gujarat Giants are leading the race with a remaining purse of Rs 3.63 crore while Dabang Delhi is left with only Rs 1.95 crore.
The day 2 auction is still going on and it is reported that Haryana Steelers have picked Iranian defender Amirhossein Bastami for Rs 65.1 lakh whereas Gujarat spent Rs 30.3 lakh to bag Shankar Bhimraj Gadai. Furthermore, Bengal warriors have paid Rs 27. 6 lakh on all-rounder Balaji D.
Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Players sold on Day 1
|
Team
|
Player
|
Price
|
Bengal Warriors
|
Girish Maruti Ernak (Defender)
|
Rs 20 lakh
|
Ajinkya Rohidas Kapre (All rounder)
|
Rs 26 lakh
|
Shrikant Jadhav (Raider)
|
Deepak Nivas Hooda (All Rounder)
|
Rs 43 lakh
|
Bengaluru Bulls
|
Vikash Khandola
|
Rs 170 lakh
|
Dabang Delhi KC
|
Vishal Lather (Defender)
|
Rs 20 lakh
|
Sandeep Kumar Dhull (Defender)
|
Rs 40 lakh
|
Gujarat Giants
|
Pradeep Kumar (Raider) - FBM used
|
Rs 25 lakh
|
Chandran Ranjit (Raider)
|
Rs 30 lakh
|
Haryana Steelers
|
Nitin Rawal (All-rounders)
|
Rs 37.5 lakh
|
Manjeet(Raider)
|
Rs 80 lakh
|
Jaipur PInk Panthers
|
V Ajith Kumar (Raider)
|
Rs 66 lakh
|
Sunil Kumar (Defender)
|
Rs 90 lakh:
|
Puneri Paltan
|
Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh (All rounder)
|
Rs 87 lakh
|
Fazel Atrachali (Defender)
|
Rs 138 lakh
|
Patna Pirates
|
Sunil Narwal (Defender) - FBM Used
|
Rs 21.5 lakh
|
Rohit Gulia (All-rounder)
|
Rs 30 lakh
|
Sachin (Raider) - FBM Used
|
Rs 81 lakh
|
Telugu Titans
|
Siddharth Sirish Desai (Raider)
|
Rs 20 lakh
|
Monu Goyat - (Raider)
|
Vishal Bhardwaj (Defender)
|
Rs 30 lakh
|
Surjeet Singh (Defender)
|
Rs 50 lakh
|
Abhishek Singh (Raider)
|
Rs 60 lakh
|
Parvesh Bhaiswal (Defender)
|
Rs 62 lakh
|
Tamil Thalaivas
|
Pawan Kumar Sehrawat (Raider)
|
Rs 226 lakh
|
UP Yoddha
|
Pardeep Narwal (Raider) - FBM Used
|
Rs 90 lakh
|
U Mumba
|
Surinder Singh (Defender)
|
Rs 35.5 lakh
|
Ashish Narwal (Raider)
|
Rs 45 lakh
|
Gurman SIngh (Raider)
|
Rs 121.5 lakh
Pro Kabaddi League: Budget remaining after Day 1
|
Team
|
Purse Remaining
|
Gujarat Giants
|
Rs 3.63 Cr.
|
Telugu Titans
|
Rs 3.47 Cr.
|
U Mumba
|
Rs 3.34 Cr.
|
Haryana Steelers
|
Rs 3.33 Cr.
|
Tamil Thalaivas
|
Rs 2.83 Cr
|
Bengaluru Bulls
|
Rs 2.81 Cr
|
Bengal Warriors
|
Rs 2.76 Cr
|
Jaipur Pink Panthers
|
Rs 2.76 Cr
|
Puneri Paltan
|
Rs 2.69 Cr
|
Patna Pirates
|
Rs 2.12 Cr
|
UP Yoddhas
|
Rs 2.11 Cr
|
Dabang Delhi KC
|
Rs 1.95 Cr
The charts will be updated after day 2 auctions. Currently, most teams are looking stronger on paper. However, there would be budget concerns for Dabang Delhi KC and UP Yoddhas. We'll have to wait for day 2 to end to see how it turns out for all the teams.
