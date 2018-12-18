JUST IN
Pro Kabaddi 2018 LIVE: Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans in today 1st match

In today's second match, Jaipur Pink Panthers will take on Haryana Steelers at 9 pm in Panchkula. Check PKL 2018 Live score and match updates here

BS Web Team 

On Day 61 of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League season six (PKL 2018) the first match will be played between Bengaluru Bulls and Telugu Titans while in today’s second match Jaipur Pink Panthers will lock horns with Haryana Steelers at Tau Devilal Sports Complex in Panchkula. In head-to-head comparison, Bengaluru Bulls have won 8 of their 13 encounters so far against Telugu Titans and 3 have ended in a tie. In pro kabaddi 2018, Bengaluru have won both matches so far against Telugu Titans and today’s match will be their third and last encounter.

Click here to view the full VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2018 points table.

PKL 2018, Day 61, Match 1: Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans playoff qualification scenario
 
If Bengaluru Bulls win or tie the game they will secure qualification for the Playoffs. 
If Bengaluru Bulls win then only they or Bengal Warriors can finish 1st in Zone B.
Telugu Titans with a win or tie can move up into 2nd place in Zone B.

PKL 2018, Day 61, Match 2: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers

In today’s second match, Jaipur Pink Panthers will take on Haryana Steelers at 9 pm in Panchkula. In the head-to-head comparison, Jaipur and Haryana have won 2 each with 1 match ending in a tie. Haryana were undefeated against Jaipur in season 5, but the Pink Panthers have won both matches in PKL 2018. Both teams are out of playoff race so they will look to shape up their teams in remaining matches.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

PKL 2018, Day 61, Match 1: Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans BENGALURU BULLS LOOK TO COMPLETE CLEAN SWEEP OF TITANS  • Pawan has a 5-1 head-to-head against Abozar Mighani and a 4-3 record against Vishal Bhardwaj with all of the duels coming in the 2 matches played this season. • He has got 10 of his 19 raid points deep in the two corners.  • What’s been interesting is his battle against Vishal Bhardwaj in the left corner:  o In the first match Vishal tackled him 3 times and Pawan didn’t have a single successful raid against him. o In the second meeting Pawan had 4 successful raids against him and Vishal didn’t have a single successful tackle against him.  • Pawan has been able to score points in all areas of the mat against the Titans defence which is one of the reasons he’s been so good against them.  • Pawan is currently the 3rd leading raid point scorer in PKL 6 with 190 raid points and will be looking to reach 200. Only 1 raider has crossed that mark so far in PKL 6 (Siddharth Desai).  • Titans left corner Abozar Mighani has not had a good time playing against Bengaluru Bulls. Their use of 3 right raiders has made it tough for Abozar to make successful tackles in his strong zone and he has often made a series of rash tackles. • He has 7 unsuccessful tackles and just 5 tackle points in the 2 matches.  

PKL 2018, Day 61, Match 1: Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans BENGALURU BULLS LOOK TO COMPLETE CLEAN SWEEP OF TITANS    • The Bulls have been successful both times against Telugu Titans this season.  • The big battle between these two teams is Bengaluru’s raiders Pawan Sehrawat and Rohit Kumar taking on Telugu Titans defenders Vishal Bhardwaj and Abozar Mighani. • Telugu Titans have done a good job in both matches of limiting one of the Bengaluru raiders, but the other raider has performed to lead the Bulls to victory: o In M#86 both Pawan and Rohit had a quiet 1st half scoring 2 and 3 raid points respectively. But they picked up in the 2nd with Rohit finishing with 8 and Pawan with 6 raid points for the match.  o In M#109 Rohit was kept completely quiet as he had just 1 raid point in the entire match from 13 raids. But Pawan scored a Super 10 (13 raid points) with 8 of his points coming in the 2nd half.   

PKL 2018, Day 61, Match 1: Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans HEAD-TO-HEAD Matches – 14 | Telugu Titans - 3 | Bengaluru Bulls – 8 | Tie – 3 • Bengaluru Bulls have won 8 of their 13 encounters so far against Telugu Titans and 3 have ended in a tie. • Bengaluru have won both matches so far against Telugu Titans in PKL 6. • It was a 34-26 win for the Bulls in their 1st meeting of PKL 6 which came in their home leg (M#86): o None of the raiders had a Super 10 in that match. Rohit Kumar was the leading raid point scorer with 8 raid points. o Both the left corners got HIGH 5s. Amit Sheoran had his first HIGH 5 in PKL with 5 tackle points. Vishal Bhardwaj had 6 tackle points. o Telugu Titans were able to score only 12 raid points, one of their lowest in PKL 6. • The second match came during the Titans’ home leg in Vizag which the Bulls won 37-24 (M#109): o Pawan Sehrawat was the only raider to have any success in this match. He finished with a Super 10 scoring 13 raid points. o Rohit Kumar was kept to just 1 raid point. Rahul Chaudhari was kept to just 3 raid points. o Nilesh Salunke came on as a sub and had an impactful 6 raid points. o Mahender Singh had a HIGH 5 for Bengaluru Bulls while Amit Sheoran had 4 tackle points.  • Bengaluru Bulls PKL 6: 11 wins, 6 losses, 1 tie. Won their last match against Telugu Titans by 13 points. o Have won 3 out of their last 5 matches. 2 of these wins have been against Telugu Titans. • Telugu Titans PKL 6: 8 wins, 10 losses, 1 tie. Won their last match against Patna Pirates by 5 points. o Have won 3 out of their last 5 matches.  o This will be Telugu Titans’ first match since their home leg where they finished 3-3.    
First Published: Tue, December 18 2018. 18:00 IST

