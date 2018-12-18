Pro Kabaddi 2018 LIVE: Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans in today 1st match

VIVO Pro Kabaddi League season six (PKL 2018) the first match will be played between Bengaluru Bulls and Telugu Titans while in today’s second match Jaipur Pink Panthers will lock horns with Haryana Steelers at Tau Devilal Sports Complex in Panchkula. In head-to-head comparison, Bengaluru Bulls have won 8 of their 13 encounters so far against Telugu Titans and 3 have ended in a tie. In pro kabaddi 2018, Bengaluru have won both matches so far against Telugu Titans and today’s match will be their third and last encounter.



PKL 2018, Day 61, Match 1: Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans playoff qualification scenario



• If Bengaluru Bulls win or tie the game they will secure qualification for the Playoffs.

• If Bengaluru Bulls win then only they or Bengal Warriors can finish 1st in Zone B.

• Telugu Titans with a win or tie can move up into 2nd place in Zone B.

PKL 2018, Day 61, Match 2: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers

In today’s second match, Jaipur Pink Panthers will take on Haryana Steelers at 9 pm in Panchkula. In the head-to-head comparison, Jaipur and Haryana have won 2 each with 1 match ending in a tie. Haryana were undefeated against Jaipur in season 5, but the Pink Panthers have won both matches in Both teams are out of playoff race so they will look to shape up their teams in remaining matches.