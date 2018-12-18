Pro Kabaddi 2018 LIVE: Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans in today 1st match

PKL 2018, Day 61, Match 1: Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans BENGALURU BULLS LOOK TO COMPLETE CLEAN SWEEP OF TITANS • Pawan has a 5-1 head-to-head against Abozar Mighani and a 4-3 record against Vishal Bhardwaj with all of the duels coming in the 2 matches played this season. • He has got 10 of his 19 raid points deep in the two corners. • What’s been interesting is his battle against Vishal Bhardwaj in the left corner: o In the first match Vishal tackled him 3 times and Pawan didn’t have a single successful raid against him. o In the second meeting Pawan had 4 successful raids against him and Vishal didn’t have a single successful tackle against him. • Pawan has been able to score points in all areas of the mat against the Titans defence which is one of the reasons he’s been so good against them. • Pawan is currently the 3rd leading raid point scorer in PKL 6 with 190 raid points and will be looking to reach 200. Only 1 raider has crossed that mark so far in PKL 6 (Siddharth Desai). • Titans left corner Abozar Mighani has not had a good time playing against Bengaluru Bulls. Their use of 3 right raiders has made it tough for Abozar to make successful tackles in his strong zone and he has often made a series of rash tackles. • He has 7 unsuccessful tackles and just 5 tackle points in the 2 matches.
