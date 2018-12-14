JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » Pro Kabaddi League 2018 » News

India vs Australia 2nd Test: Travis Head anchors innings as top four fall
Business Standard

Pro Kabaddi 2018 LIVE: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan in 1st match

In today's second kabaddi match, Bengal Warriors will take on Tamil Thalaivas at 9 pm in Panchkula. Check Pro Kabaddi 2018 LIVE score and match updates

BS Web Team 

PKL 2018 today match: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan and Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas
PKL 2018 today match: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan and Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas

The Day 58 of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League season six (PKL 2018) will see the start of Panchkula leg. In today’s first match, Jaipur Pink Panthers will lock horns with Puneri Paltan while the second match will be played between Tamil Thalaivas and Bengal Warriors at Tau Devilal Sports Complex in Panchkula. The head-to-head between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan is very close with Jaipur having the edge at the moment 6-5 with 2 matches ending in a tie.  However, Pune are unbeaten in their last 4 meetings against Jaipur, winning 3.

Click here to view the full VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2018 points table. 
 
PKL 2018, Day 58, Match 1: Jaipur Pink Panthers qualification scenario

Jaipur Pink Panthers have to win every game to have any chance of qualifying. Even if they win all the matches they still need Delhi to not pick up any more points.
 
PKL 2018, Day 58, Match 2: Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas
 
In today’s second kabaddi match, Bengal Warriors will take on Tamil Thalaivas at 9 pm in Panchkula. I the head-to-head comparisons, Bengal Warriors have won 3 out of 4 meetings between the two teams. They have already played once in Pro Kabaddi 2018, way back at the start during the Chennai leg which happened to be Bengal Warriors’ first match of PKL 2018.
 
Tamil Thalaivas qualification scenario for playoffs
 
For Tamil Thalaivas this is a must-win game. If they do not win this match they will be the first Zone B team to go out of the PKL 2018 Playoffs race.
.
 

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Pro Kabaddi 2018 LIVE: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan in 1st match

PKL 2018, Day 58, Match 1: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan PERFORMANCE IN SUPER TACKLE SITUATIONS COULD DETERMINE OUTCOME OF THE MATCH   • Deepak Hooda has been in phenomenal form for Jaipur and averages 12 raid points per game over the last 5 games. • He has 59% of the team’s raiding points over this period. • He had Super 10s in 4 of the matches. Only in the last match against Tamil Thalaivas he missed out on a Super 10. He had 8 raid points.   

Pro Kabaddi 2018 LIVE: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan in 1st match

PKL 2018, Day 58, Match 1: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan HEAD-TO-HEAD (OVERALL) Overall: Matches – 13 | Jaipur Pink Panthers – 6 | Puneri Paltan – 5 | Tie – 2 • The head-to-head between these two teams is very close with Jaipur having the edge at the moment 6-5 with 2 matches ending in a tie.   • However, Pune are unbeaten in their last 4 meetings against Jaipur, winning 3.  • This includes their first meeting in PKL 6 which Pune won 29-25 (M#24): o There were no Super 10s on either side in this match. Monu (PUN) was the top scoring raider with 5 raid points. No Jaipur raider scored more than 3 raid points. o Nitin Tomar (PUN) scored 1 raid point from 18 raids in this match.  o Both sides have scored just 9 raid points each. o Ravi Kumar (PUN) and Deepak Hooda (JAI) picked up HIGH 5s. o Mohit Chhillar and Sandeep Dhull scored 4 tackle points each for Jaipur. o 5 Pune defenders scored at least 2 tackle points in this match.  • The second meeting ended in a 30-30 tie (M#78): o Deepak Hooda was brilliant and had the only Super 10 of the match. He finished with 11 raid points. o Girish Ernak was also excellent and had 6 tackle points. o Jaipur were down by 1 point in the last raid and Deepak Hooda seemed to have got 2 touches, but the referees couldn’t see it and gave only 1, which resulted in the match ending in a tie. • Jaipur Pink Panthers PKL 6: 4 wins, 10 losses, 1 tie. Won their last match against Tamil Thalaivas by 13 points. o Won only 1 of their last 5 matches. 1 match against Pune ended in a tie. o Jaipur need to win every game to stay alive for the Playoffs. A loss today will knock them out.  • Puneri Paltan PKL 6: 7 wins, 11 losses, 2 ties. Lost their last match against Patna Pirates by 17 points. o Only 1 win in their last 5 matches. Had 1 tie against Jaipur.  o Pune are already knocked out of the Playoffs race. • If play, this will be the 100th match for Sandeep Narwal. He will be 2nd player after Vishal Mane to do so.  
First Published: Fri, December 14 2018. 18:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY

Pro Kabaddi 2018 LIVE: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan in 1st match

In today's second kabaddi match, Bengal Warriors will take on Tamil Thalaivas at 9 pm in Panchkula. Check Pro Kabaddi 2018 LIVE score and match updates

The Day 58 of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League season six (PKL 2018) will see the start of Panchkula leg. In today’s first match, Jaipur Pink Panthers will lock horns with Puneri Paltan while the second match will be played between Tamil Thalaivas and Bengal Warriors at Tau Devilal Sports Complex in Panchkula. The head-to-head between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan is very close with Jaipur having the edge at the moment 6-5 with 2 matches ending in a tie.  However, Pune are unbeaten in their last 4 meetings against Jaipur, winning 3.

Click here to view the full VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2018 points table. 
 
PKL 2018, Day 58, Match 1: Jaipur Pink Panthers qualification scenario

Jaipur Pink Panthers have to win every game to have any chance of qualifying. Even if they win all the matches they still need Delhi to not pick up any more points.
 
PKL 2018, Day 58, Match 2: Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas
 
In today’s second kabaddi match, Bengal Warriors will take on Tamil Thalaivas at 9 pm in Panchkula. I the head-to-head comparisons, Bengal Warriors have won 3 out of 4 meetings between the two teams. They have already played once in Pro Kabaddi 2018, way back at the start during the Chennai leg which happened to be Bengal Warriors’ first match of PKL 2018.
 
Tamil Thalaivas qualification scenario for playoffs
 
For Tamil Thalaivas this is a must-win game. If they do not win this match they will be the first Zone B team to go out of the PKL 2018 Playoffs race.
.
 

image
Business Standard
177 22