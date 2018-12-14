Pro Kabaddi 2018 LIVE: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan in 1st match

PKL 2018, Day 58, Match 1: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan HEAD-TO-HEAD (OVERALL) Overall: Matches – 13 | Jaipur Pink Panthers – 6 | Puneri Paltan – 5 | Tie – 2 • The head-to-head between these two teams is very close with Jaipur having the edge at the moment 6-5 with 2 matches ending in a tie. • However, Pune are unbeaten in their last 4 meetings against Jaipur, winning 3. • This includes their first meeting in PKL 6 which Pune won 29-25 (M#24): o There were no Super 10s on either side in this match. Monu (PUN) was the top scoring raider with 5 raid points. No Jaipur raider scored more than 3 raid points. o Nitin Tomar (PUN) scored 1 raid point from 18 raids in this match. o Both sides have scored just 9 raid points each. o Ravi Kumar (PUN) and Deepak Hooda (JAI) picked up HIGH 5s. o Mohit Chhillar and Sandeep Dhull scored 4 tackle points each for Jaipur. o 5 Pune defenders scored at least 2 tackle points in this match. • The second meeting ended in a 30-30 tie (M#78): o Deepak Hooda was brilliant and had the only Super 10 of the match. He finished with 11 raid points. o Girish Ernak was also excellent and had 6 tackle points. o Jaipur were down by 1 point in the last raid and Deepak Hooda seemed to have got 2 touches, but the referees couldn’t see it and gave only 1, which resulted in the match ending in a tie. • Jaipur Pink Panthers PKL 6: 4 wins, 10 losses, 1 tie. Won their last match against Tamil Thalaivas by 13 points. o Won only 1 of their last 5 matches. 1 match against Pune ended in a tie. o Jaipur need to win every game to stay alive for the Playoffs. A loss today will knock them out. • Puneri Paltan PKL 6: 7 wins, 11 losses, 2 ties. Lost their last match against Patna Pirates by 17 points. o Only 1 win in their last 5 matches. Had 1 tie against Jaipur. o Pune are already knocked out of the Playoffs race. • If play, this will be the 100th match for Sandeep Narwal. He will be 2nd player after Vishal Mane to do so.