Pro Kabaddi 2018 LIVE: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan in 1st match

PKL 2018, Day 58, Match 1: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan PERFORMANCE IN SUPER TACKLE SITUATIONS COULD DETERMINE OUTCOME OF THE MATCH • Deepak Hooda has been in phenomenal form for Jaipur and averages 12 raid points per game over the last 5 games. • He has 59% of the team’s raiding points over this period. • He had Super 10s in 4 of the matches. Only in the last match against Tamil Thalaivas he missed out on a Super 10. He had 8 raid points.
The Day 58 of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League season six (PKL 2018) will see the start of Panchkula leg. In today’s first match, Jaipur Pink Panthers will lock horns with Puneri Paltan while the second match will be played between Tamil Thalaivas and Bengal Warriors at Tau Devilal Sports Complex in Panchkula. The head-to-head between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan is very close with Jaipur having the edge at the moment 6-5 with 2 matches ending in a tie. However, Pune are unbeaten in their last 4 meetings against Jaipur, winning 3.
Click here to view the full VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2018 points table.
PKL 2018, Day 58, Match 1: Jaipur Pink Panthers qualification scenario
Jaipur Pink Panthers have to win every game to have any chance of qualifying. Even if they win all the matches they still need Delhi to not pick up any more points.
PKL 2018, Day 58, Match 2: Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas
In today’s second kabaddi match, Bengal Warriors will take on Tamil Thalaivas at 9 pm in Panchkula. I the head-to-head comparisons, Bengal Warriors have won 3 out of 4 meetings between the two teams. They have already played once in Pro Kabaddi 2018, way back at the start during the Chennai leg which happened to be Bengal Warriors’ first match of PKL 2018.
Tamil Thalaivas qualification scenario for playoffs
For Tamil Thalaivas this is a must-win game. If they do not win this match they will be the first Zone B team to go out of the PKL 2018 Playoffs race.
