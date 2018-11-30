PKL 2018 LIVE score: Dabang Delhi take on Jaipur Pink Panthers in 1st match

The day 46 of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League season six (PKL 2018) will see the start of Delhi leg. In today’s first match, the hosts Dabang Delhi clash with Jaipur Pink Panthers while the second match will be played between defending champions Patna Pirates and Tamil Thalaivas at Thyagaraj Sports Complex in Delhi. In the head to head battle, Jaipur Pink Panthers have an edge over Dabang Delhi as they won 7 out of 12 matches played between them. Jaipur’s raiding unit has been struggling throughout and average just 17.7 raid points per match which is the 4th worst among all 12 teams in Pro Kabaddi 2018 so far.



PKL 2018, Day 46, Match 2: Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas



In today’s second kabaddi match, Patna Pirates take on Tamil Thalaivas at 2100 IST in Delhi. Defending champions Patna Pirates won the last meeting between these 2 teams to take a 3-2 lead in the head-to-head. In PKL 2018, the two teams are tied at 1-1 as Tamil Thalaivas defeated Patna in Chennai leg and their previous match goes in favour of Patna. Thalaivas’ best defender Manjeet Chhillar will look to tame Pardeep Narwal challenge as Patna’s star raid leads the head to battle 22-12.



