PKL 2018 LIVE score: U Mumba take on Dabang Delhi in today's kabaddi match

Both Dabang Delhi and U Mumba are the top 2 raiding sides of Zone A with an average of 20.6 and 20.2 raid points per match respectively. Check PKL 2018 LIVE score here

BS Web Team 

PKL 2018 today match: U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi
In today’s match of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League season six (PKL 2018), Fazel Atrachali’s U Mumba will take on Dabang Delhi led by Joginder Narwal at Thyagaraj Sports Complex in New Delhi. In the head to head battle, U Mumba hold the advantage over Dabang Delhi as they have won 10 of the 12 matches that the 2 teams have played against each other. Both Dabang Delhi and U Mumba are the top 2 raiding sides of Zone A with an average of 20.6 and 20.2 raid points per match respectively Delhi’s last night performance of 31 raid points against Jaipur Pink Panthers was the joint best raiding performance of PKL 2018 along with Bulls vs Thalaivas

U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi live streaming details

In today's kabaddi match, U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi match will broadcast on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD in English and in Hindi commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi. Mumbai vs Delhi kabaddi match will be available for live streaming on Hotstar also. And Airtel, Tatasky subscribers can watch the match on Airtel TV and Tatasky app on mobile phones.

Stay Tuned for PKL 2018-19 live score updates
First Published: Sat, December 01 2018. 18:14 IST

