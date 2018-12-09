JUST IN
Pro Kabaddi 2018 LIVE score: Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers in 2nd match

In today's first kabaddi match, Jaipur Pink Panthers beat Tamil Thalaivas 37-24 to keep playoffs hope alive. Check Pro Kabaddi 2018 LIVE score and match updates here.

PKL 2018 today match: Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers and Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers
On Day 54 of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League season six (PKL 2018), the first match will be played between Tamil Thalaivas and Jaipur Pink Panthers and in today’s second hockey match Telugu Titans will lock horns with Haryana Steelers at Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Vizag. Tamil Thalaivas and Jaipur Pink Panthers have played each other only once before and Jaipur ended up winning narrowly 27-26. Tamil Thalaivas played 5 Inter-Zone matches in Pro Kabaddi 2018 and won only 1 (Puneri Paltan) with 3 losses (Dabang Delhi, U Mumba, Gujarat Fortunegiants) and 1 tie (Haryana Steelers). On the other hand, Jaipur Pink Panthers played 5 Inter-Zone matches in PKL 6 winning 1 (UP Yoddha) and losing 4 (Bengaluru Bulls, Bengal Warriors, Patna Pirates, Telugu Titans).

Click here to view the full VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2018 points table. 
 
PKL 2018, Day 54, Match 2: Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers
 
In today’s second kabaddi match, hosts Telugu Titans will take on Haryana Steelers at 9 pm IST in Vizag. Telugu Titans and Haryana Steelers have played each other twice with won each match each. Telugu Titans played 5 Inter-Zone matches in PKL 6 winning 2 (Puneri Paltan, Jaipur Pink Panthers) and losing 3 (Dabang Delhi, U Mumba, Gujarat Fortunegiants). Haryana Steelers have played 5 Inter-Zone matches in PKL 6 winning 2 (Bengal Warriors, Patna Pirates), 1 tie (Tamil Thalaivas) and losing 2 (Bengaluru Bulls, UP Yoddha).
 
Pro Kabaddi 2018 Live streaming details
 
In today's kabaddi match, Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers and Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers match will be live on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD in English and in Hindi commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi. Tamil vs Jaipur and Telugu vs Haryana kabaddi match will be available for live streaming on Hotstar also. And Airtel, Tatasky subscribers can watch the match on Airtel TV and Tatasky app on mobile phones.
 
Stay Tuned for Pro Kabaddi live score updates...

Pro Kabaddi 2018 LIVE score: Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers in 2nd match

Pro Kabaddi 2018, Day 54, Match 2: Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers Key stats • Rahul Chaudhari (HYD) is 21 short of 800 raid points in PKL. Will be the second player after Pardeep Narwal to reach this milestone.  • Kuldeep Singh (HAR) is 3 short of 50 tackle points in PKL.  

Pro Kabaddi 2018 LIVE score: Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers in 2nd match

Pro Kabaddi 2018, Day 54, Match 2: Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers HEAD-TO-HEAD (OVERALL)   Overall: Matches – 2 | Telugu Titans – 1 | Haryana Steelers – 1 | • Telugu Titans and Haryana Steelers have played each other twice with each team winning once.  • Telugu Titans PKL 6: 6 wins, 8 losses, 1 tie. Won their last match against Jaipur Pink Panthers by 10 points. o They ended a 5-match losing streak with the win against Jaipur on Saturday.  • Telugu Titans Inter-Zone Record: Played 5 Inter-Zone matches in PKL 6 winning 2 (Puneri Paltan, Jaipur Pink Panthers) and losing 3 (Dabang Delhi, U Mumba, Gujarat Fortunegiants). • Haryana Steelers PKL 6: 6 wins, 11 losses, 1 tie. Lost their last match against UP Yoddha by 1 point. o Won 2 of their last 5 matches. o Haryana can no longer qualify for the Playoffs. • Haryana Steelers Inter-Zone Record: Played 5 Inter-Zone matches in PKL 6 winning 2 (Bengal Warriors, Patna Pirates), 1 tie (Tamil Thalaivas) and losing 2 (Bengaluru Bulls, UP Yoddha).  

Pro Kabaddi 2018 LIVE score: Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers in 2nd match

Stay tuned for Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers live match updates

Pro Kabaddi 2018 LIVE score: Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers in 2nd match

AT FULL TIME: Jaipur Pink Panthers beat Tamil Thalaivas 37-24

Pro Kabaddi 2018 LIVE score: Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers in 2nd match

A touch point for Sunil (24-37)

Pro Kabaddi 2018 LIVE score: Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers in 2nd match

Victor Obiero is SUPER TACKLED (24-36)

Pro Kabaddi 2018 LIVE score: Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers in 2nd match

Anand Patil out as it is an do or die raid (24-34)

Pro Kabaddi 2018 LIVE score: Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers in 2nd match

Anand Patil makes an empty raid 

Pro Kabaddi 2018 LIVE score: Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers in 2nd match

A touch point for Victor Obiero (23-34)

Pro Kabaddi 2018 LIVE score: Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers in 2nd match

Deepak Hooda makes an empty raid 

Pro Kabaddi 2018 LIVE score: Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers in 2nd match

Victor Obiero scores two touch point (22-34)
First Published: Sun, December 09 2018. 18:29 IST

Pro Kabaddi 2018 LIVE score: Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers in 2nd match

