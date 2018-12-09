Pro Kabaddi 2018 LIVE score: Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers in 2nd match

On Day 54 of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League season six (PKL 2018), the first match will be played between Tamil Thalaivas and Jaipur Pink Panthers and in today’s second hockey match Telugu Titans will lock horns with Haryana Steelers at Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Vizag. Tamil Thalaivas and Jaipur Pink Panthers have played each other only once before and Jaipur ended up winning narrowly 27-26. Tamil Thalaivas played 5 Inter-Zone matches in Pro Kabaddi 2018 and won only 1 (Puneri Paltan) with 3 losses (Dabang Delhi, U Mumba, Gujarat Fortunegiants) and 1 tie (Haryana Steelers). On the other hand, Jaipur Pink Panthers played 5 Inter-Zone matches in PKL 6 winning 1 (UP Yoddha) and losing 4 (Bengaluru Bulls, Bengal Warriors, Patna Pirates, Telugu Titans).



PKL 2018, Day 54, Match 2: Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers



In today’s second kabaddi match, hosts Telugu Titans will take on Haryana Steelers at 9 pm IST in Vizag. Telugu Titans and Haryana Steelers have played each other twice with won each match each. Telugu Titans played 5 Inter-Zone matches in PKL 6 winning 2 (Puneri Paltan, Jaipur Pink Panthers) and losing 3 (Dabang Delhi, U Mumba, Gujarat Fortunegiants). Haryana Steelers have played 5 Inter-Zone matches in PKL 6 winning 2 (Bengal Warriors, Patna Pirates), 1 tie (Tamil Thalaivas) and losing 2 (Bengaluru Bulls, UP Yoddha).



Pro Kabaddi 2018 Live streaming details



In today's kabaddi match, Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers and Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers match will be live on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD in English and in Hindi commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi. and kabaddi match will be available for live streaming on Hotstar also. And Airtel, Tatasky subscribers can watch the match on Airtel TV and Tatasky app on mobile phones.



