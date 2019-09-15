Pro Kabaddi preview: PKL 2019's top raider Naveen Kumar in action today

-
-
In Match 91 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, table toppers Dabang Delhi will lock horns with Gujarat Fortunegiants at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune on Sunday. Gujarat Fortunegiants have dominated the head to head against Delhi, winning five of the seven matches played between two teams. However, Delhi have been in brilliant form and it will be interesting to see whether Fortunegiants continue their dominance against Delhi or not. Dabang Delhi have lost only one match in their previous 10 encounters while Gujarat managed to win only one match in their previous five matches.
Naveen Kumar continue dominate in Pro Kabaddi 2019
Naveen has already bettered his debut season
In his second season Naveen Kumar has already improved to what he did in his debut season (PKL 2018). He had scored 172 raid points last season. He has already scored 174 with eight matches still to go in the league stage of PKL 2019. He has been one of the most consistent raiders this season as seen from the fact that he has 13 Super 10s from his 14 matches. His lowest score in a match has been 7 raid points.
|Naveen Kumar Season-Wise
|Season
|Matches
|Raid Points
|Super 10s
|Avg. Raid Pts.
|Raid SR
|PKL 6
|22
|172
|8
|7.8
|56
|PKL 7
|14
|174
|13
|12.4
|62
Good in all phases
Naveen Kumar has a raid strike rate above 50 in all four phases of the game, showing his ability to score in any given phase. Pawan Sehrawat and Naveen Kumar are the only two raiders this season (minimum 50 raids) to have a raid strike rate above 50 in every single phase of the game. While most raiders tend to start slow, Naveen Kumar has his best performance in the first 10 minutes of the game. His raid strike rate of 69 in the 1st 10 minutes is the best among raiders this season.
|Naveen Kumar - PKL 7
|Time
|Raids
|Raid Points
|Raid SR
|1-10
|68
|47
|69
|11-20
|66
|41
|62
|31-40
|67
|35
|52
|21-30
|79
|51
|65
In the seventh edition of Pro Kabaddi League, the impact of having good raiders had a direct consequence in team’s results. Dabang Delhi, with Naveen Kumar’s presence have been the top performing raid unit in PKL 2019. Delhi have the best raid point average as well as the best raid strike rate.
|Top Performing Raid Units - PKL 7
|Team
|Avg. Raid Pts
|Raid SR
|Current League Standing
|Dabang Delhi
|20.7
|51
|1st
|Bengaluru Bulls
|20.1
|47
|4th
|Bengal Warriors
|19.9
|48
|2nd
|Haryana Steelers
|18.9
|45
|3rd
Dabang Delhi’s raiders have been hard to stop for the opposition defenders as they have a failed raid % of just 19%, the lowest among all teams this season.
|Most SUPER 10s - PKL 7
|Lowest Raid Failure % - PKL 7
|Team
|SUPER 10s
|Team
|Raid Failure%
|Dabang Delhi K.C
|15
|Dabang Delhi K.C
|19%
|Bengaluru Bulls
|12
|Bengal Warriors
|20%
|Bengal Warriors/Haryana Steelers
|10
|Haryana Steelers
|21%
Key Battle: Naveen Kumar vs Gujarat’s Defence
No other team has succeeded better in stopping Naveen Kumar in PKL. He averages only 6.5 raid points per game against Gujarat with a raid strike rate under 50 (44) having played four matches against them.
|Naveen Kumar - Worst Record vs. an opposition – PKL (min. 2 matches)
|Opposition
|Avg Raid Pts
|Raid SR
|Gujarat Fortunegiants
|6.5
|44
|Puneri Paltan
|7.8
|51
|Bengaluru Bulls
|8.5
|50
|Defenders with a positive H2H vs. Naveen Kumar - PKL (Min. 3 duels)
|Raider
|Head-to-Head
|Defender
|Naveen Kumar
|0
|5
|Parvesh Bhainswal
|Naveen Kumar
|3
|5
|Girish Ernak