Pro Kabaddi preview: PKL 2019's top raider Naveen Kumar in action today

In Match 91 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, table toppers will lock horns with at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune on Sunday. have dominated the head to head against Delhi, winning five of the seven matches played between two teams. However, Delhi have been in brilliant form and it will be interesting to see whether Fortunegiants continue their dominance against Delhi or not. have lost only one match in their previous 10 encounters while Gujarat managed to win only one match in their previous five matches.

Check Pro Kabaddi points table and schedule here



Naveen Kumar continue dominate in Pro Kabaddi 2019



Naveen has already bettered his debut season



In his second season Naveen Kumar has already improved to what he did in his debut season (PKL 2018). He had scored 172 raid points last season. He has already scored 174 with eight matches still to go in the league stage of He has been one of the most consistent raiders this season as seen from the fact that he has 13 Super 10s from his 14 matches. His lowest score in a match has been 7 raid points.

Naveen Kumar Season-Wise Season Matches Raid Points Super 10s Avg. Raid Pts. Raid SR PKL 6 22 172 8 7.8 56 PKL 7 14 174 13 12.4 62

Naveen Kumar has a raid strike rate above 50 in all four phases of the game, showing his ability to score in any given phase. Pawan Sehrawat and Naveen Kumar are the only two raiders this season (minimum 50 raids) to have a raid strike rate above 50 in every single phase of the game. While most raiders tend to start slow, Naveen Kumar has his best performance in the first 10 minutes of the game. His raid strike rate of 69 in the 1st 10 minutes is the best among raiders this season.

Naveen Kumar - PKL 7 Time Raids Raid Points Raid SR 1-10 68 47 69 11-20 66 41 62 31-40 67 35 52 21-30 79 51 65

In the seventh edition of Pro Kabaddi League, the impact of having good raiders had a direct consequence in team’s results. Dabang Delhi, with Naveen Kumar’s presence have been the top performing raid unit in Delhi have the best raid point average as well as the best raid strike rate.

Top Performing Raid Units - PKL 7 Team Avg. Raid Pts Raid SR Current League Standing Dabang Delhi 20.7 51 1st Bengaluru Bulls 20.1 47 4th Bengal Warriors 19.9 48 2nd Haryana Steelers 18.9 45 3rd

Dabang Delhi’s raiders have been hard to stop for the opposition defenders as they have a failed raid % of just 19%, the lowest among all teams this season.

Most SUPER 10s - PKL 7 Lowest Raid Failure % - PKL 7 Team SUPER 10s Team Raid Failure% K.C 15 Dabang Delhi K.C 19% Bengaluru Bulls 12 Bengal Warriors 20% Bengal Warriors/Haryana Steelers 10 Haryana Steelers 21%

WATCH: vs Dabang Delhi, Match 20 video Highlights

No other team has succeeded better in stopping Naveen Kumar in PKL. He averages only 6.5 raid points per game against Gujarat with a raid strike rate under 50 (44) having played four matches against them.

Naveen Kumar - Worst Record vs. an opposition – PKL (min. 2 matches) Opposition Avg Raid Pts Raid SR Gujarat Fortunegiants 6.5 44 Puneri Paltan 7.8 51 Bengaluru Bulls 8.5 50

Only two defenders in the history of PKL have a positive head to head against Naveen Kumar. One of them is Parvesh Bhainswal from Gujarat who has managed to tackle him five times.