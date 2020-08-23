JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » Football » News

PSG vs Bayern: Neymar gets his shot at glory in Champions League final
Business Standard

PSG vs Bayern: All you need to know about Champions League final 2020

This will be PSG's first appearance in the Uefa Champions League Final in the club's history. Bayern, a superpower in the football world, will be making its 11th final appearance

Topics
Uefa Champions League | Neymar | Bayern Munich

Arindam Roy  |  New Delhi 

UEFA Champions League
UEFA Champions League Final 2020 will be played at the Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica in Lisbon, Portugal

The biggest night in European football is here. The 2020 edition of the Champions League Final will take place on August 23, Sunday (August 24, 12:30 am IST) between French Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Germany’s Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

PSG defeated Germany’s RB Leipzig 3-0 in the semi-finals while German champions Bayern defeated the French side Lyon 3-0 in the second semi-final.

PSG and Bayern Champions league final appearances


PSG, Neymar, Paris Saint-Germain
Photo: UEFA's Twitter handle
This will be PSG’s first appearance in the Uefa Champions League Final in the club’s history. Bayern, a superpower in the football world, will be making its 11th final appearance to equal AC Milan’s record. Only Real Madrid has made more appearances than Bayern and Milan with 16 finals.

Underdogs PSG vs football giant Bayern

PSG, with the help of its Qatari owner’s money, has been able to change its fortune in the last few years. However, it failed to join the elites of Europe till now. The Thomas Tuchel-led side can make history on Sunday night. On the other hand, Bayern has won the Champions League five times already and is a football dynasty. The last Champions League title came in 2013, and under Hans-Dieter Flick, the German side could add its sixth to its list.

Bayern Munich
Photo: UEFA's Twitter handle
A match with an underdog that wants to make it to the list of Europe’s best against one of the most consistent, well-drilled, and an already-established superpower, this final would have been the perfect story had it not been for all the oil money that PSG has spent over the years to reach to this stage.

Clash of titans

Nonetheless, a final with Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Angel Di Maria, Mauro Icardi on one side and Robert Lewandowski, Serge Gnabry, Thomas Muller, Joshua Kimmich on the other, this tie is nothing less than best we could have asked for.

PSG’s road to the final

Paris Saint-Germain, PSG
Photo: UEFA's Twitter handle
PSG topped its group, defeating Real Madrid in the home leg and drawing the return leg away from home at the Santiago Bernabeu. Then it went on to defeat Borussia Dortmund in the round of 16. The quarter-finals took place in Lisbon, Portugal after the Covid-19 pandemic-induced break. The French side defeated Atlanta 2-1 in the quarters. The run continued in the semi-final against RB Leipzig with a 3-0 win.

PSG’s Uefa ranking: 7

Match record this season:

  • Played: 10
  • Won: 8
  • Drawn: 1
  • Lost: 1
  • Goals scored: 25
Top scorer: Mauro Icardi, Kylian Mbappe scored five goals each.

Bayern’s road to the final

Thomas Muller, Robert Lewandowski, Serge Gnabry, Bayern Munich
Photo: UEFA's Twitter handle
For Bayern Munich, this season has been perfect till now. They have won all of its games equalling the record for most consecutive games in Champions League with a final left to be played. The German team has also scored 42 goals on the way, which is 3 short of the League record set by Barcelona in 1999-00 season.

Bayern won its group before defeating Chelsea 7-1 on aggregate in the second round. Then decimated Barcelona 8-2 on its way to the semi-finals where it defeated the French side Lyon 3-0 to set up its final clash against PSG.

Uefa ranking: 2

Match record this season:

  • Played: 10
  • Won: 10
  • Goals scored: 42

Top scorer: Robert Lewandownski (15)


Probable line-ups

Paris Saint-Germain

Goal Keeper: Sergio Rico

Defenders: Thilo Kehrer, Thiago Silva, Presnel Kimpembe, Juan Bernat Velasco

Midfielders: Marco Verratti, Marquinhos, Ander Herrera

Forwards: Angel Di Maria, Neymar Jr, Kylian Mbappe

Bayern Munich


Bayern Munich
Photo: UEFA's Twitter handle
Goal Keeper: Manuel Neuer

Defenders: Joshua Kimmich, Jerome Boateng, David Alaba, Alphonso Davies

Midfielders: Leon Goretzka, Thiago Alcantara

Forwards: Serge Gnabry, Ivan Perisic, Thomas Muller, Robert Lewandowski

Players to watch out in Champions League final 2020


Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, Angel Di Maria, PSG
Photo: UEFA's Twitter handle
Neymar

PSG will be depending on the Brazilian star, for whom they paid 263 million dollars to Barcelona to help them win the coveted title it has long waited for. Neymar has been impressive for the French side this season, although he has not been exactly prolific in goal scoring. His partnership with French star Mbappe can be devastating for the German side. He will also be hoping to win the final to justify his move to France and show it again why he is considered one the best player of all time.

Kylian Mbappe

The 21-year-old French football star has already shown why he is considered as a player who will dominate the world football like Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi have for the last few years. He again proved this season why is he worth 180 million euros after he scored and assisted crucial goals against Atlanta and RB Leipzig on the road to the Final. His pace, finishing ability is something the Bayern side should be worried about.

Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski
Photo: UEFA's Twitter handle
The Polish star is in the form of his life. He has already scored 15 goals in the Champions League this season which is two short of the League’s record set by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Serge Gnabry

Serge Gnabry has been a revelation this season. The German star, who played for Arsenal, West Brom before moving to Germany and securing a switch to Bayern, has impressed the football world with his exploits. He has scored 9 goals this season in the Champions League, with some world-class goals against Lyon in the semi-final. He also scored 4 goals against his former club Arsenal’s rival Tottenham Hotspurs and a goal against Barcelona in the quarters.

Previous meetings

PSG and Bayern have clashed 11 times in the European competition all in the group stage. The French side has won 5 times while the German side won thrice. The last two times these two teams met was in 2017, when Bayern defeated 3-1 and lost 3-0 to PSG.

Prediction

Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, PSG
Photo: UEFA's Twitter handle
PSG has been really impressive this season. The one crucial thing for which Bayern can pay dearly is PSG’s pace upfront. Neymar, Mbappe and Di Maria together can devastate Bayern defence, which appeared weak in the game against Lyon. Lewandowski and Serge Gnabry can bring goals for Bayern and the German side has the ability to dictate the game. The German side has experience and a well-oiled team that knows how to win the biggest club football competition on Earth.

Champions league final 2020 match prediction

Our prediction is 3-2 in favour of PSG.

PSG vs Bayern Live streaming details, Venue details

The match will be live on SonyTen 2 SD, HD at 12:30 am IST on August 24. It will also be streamed live online on the SonLiv app.

The match will played at the Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica in Lisbon, Portugal. The stadium is also known as the Estadio da Luz (stadium of light). It is the home stadium of 37-time Portuguese champions Benfica.

It hosted the 2014 Champions League final that Real Madrid won after defeating rivals Atletico Madrid.
First Published: Sun, August 23 2020. 09:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY